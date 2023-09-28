What Do Arsenal Do Next At The Goalkeeper Position?

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Brentford and Arsenal at Gtech Community Stadium on September 27, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsdale impressed in last night’s Carabao Cup win over Brentford. However, his future as a starter is unclear after recently being dropped for loanee David Raya.

Raya has started the last two league games against Everton and Tottenham, as well as the Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven.

Ramsdale showed his support for Raya after a brilliant save in the North London Derby, but deep inside it is unlikely that he was too thrilled.

After all, Ramsdale knows first-hand about how easily a goalkeeper can lose their starting role. He himself was a beneficiary of Bernd Leno’s drop in form.

However, Raya has joined the Gunners with a much better reputation than Ramsdale did when he joined Arsenal. So what happens now?

Ramsdale’s Worrying End of Season Form

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal reacts after his first goal mistake during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

It should not be forgotten that Raya made a costly error for Brentford in their playoff final loss to Fulham. However, recency bias is massive amongst football fans and Ramsdale’s end of season errors last season still feature heavy in people’s heads.

Ramsdale committed the most errors leading to shots in the Premier League season and whilst he made what could have been a title winning save at Anfield in April, there were plenty of other worrying errors late on.

There was the mistake he made just seconds into the 3-3 draw with Southampton, his poor distribution leading to Carlos Alcaraz’s opener inside 28 seconds, a shot that Ramsdale could also have saved. His goalkeeping a week earlier in the 2-2 draw for the Jarrod Bowen equaliser was also questionable.

His positioning has also come into question, most notably in a home loss to Brighton towards the end of the season, as well as a draw to Fulham in August.

A Victim Of The Modern Game

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya of Arsenal embrace as they warm up prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on August 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

In a way, Ramsdale is a victim of the modern-day obsession with goalkeepers who play with their feet. There have been multiple times where he has cost Arsenal with an inability to play with the ball.

Ramsdale has had some good moments in an Arsenal shirt. He has made some brilliant saves at important times. This is the reason he managed to beat out Leno.

However, he may find it hard to regain his spot should Raya keep his form going. After all, there was a reason why Bayern Munich were in for him. Should he spend the next three months just playing League Cup games, he will need to potentially look elsewhere for first-team football if he wants to keep his place in the England national team set up.