Brighton season preview: The darkest of dark horses this season?

“You may tell them all that we stand or fall, for Sussex by the Sea!”

The glorious ending to the Brighton anthem, Good Old Sussex by the Sea. At numerous points during last season, it really felt that Brighton would fall out of the WSL. However, they rallied, and they find themselves standing higher than ever at the start of this season.

Ahead of the WSL kick-off on Sunday, we take a look at what the season might have in store for the Seagulls.

Last season

To call last season a rollercoaster for the Albion would be an understatement! Brighton had more managers than hot dinners last campaign. After an 8-0 defeat at home to Tottenham, Hope Powell was relieved of her duties. Amy Merricks took interim charge, before German Jens Scheuer was named new head coach.

Remarkably, Scheuer never won a game and was removed after five matches. After yet another interim stint by Merricks, the Seagulls would appoint Mel Phillips as their new permanent head coach. With a new style of play, Phillips guided Brighton away from danger and to an eventual 11th placed finish, five points ahead of relegated Reading.

Outgoings

An enormous amount of experience has left Brighton this summer. Albion’s record WSL appearance maker Kayleigh Green headed to Charlton Athletic, while last year’s club captain, Megan Connolly, has joined new promoted Bristol City. Danielle Carter now plies her trade for Championship side London City Lionesses, Lydia Williams has travelled back to Australia, while Victoria Williams is without a club having been released.

Veteran defender Zoe Morse retired, and New Zealand international Rebekah Stott has joined Melbourne City. There was also a promising youngster who waltzed out the door, as Libby Bance travelled over the border to join Rangers.

Also departing are Park Ye-Eun, Lulu Jarvis, Chelsea Ferguson, Brianna Visalli, and Megan Walsh.

Incomings

Without a shadow of a doubt, Brighton have had one of the best windows out of any WSL club this summer.

The statement signing has been that of German international Pauline Bremer. The striker scored the goal that sent Wolfsburg to the Champions League final at the expense of Arsenal last summer, and now she’s found a new home on the south coast. Another Champions League winner who now calls Brighton home is Vicky Losada. Joining from Roma, Losada will add some much-needed experience to the centre of the park, and she will captain the Seagulls this season.

The backline was a worrying aspect about Brighton last season, but Phillips has recruited well to strengthen it. Between the sticks, Nicky Evrard arrives on loan from Chelsea, while Sophie Baggaley joins on a permanent deal from Manchester United. In front of them could be a new centre-back pairing. Maria Thorisdottir joins alongside Baggaley from the Red Devils, while Jocelyn Carabalí signs from Atlético Mineiro, after a standout World Cup with Colombia.

Another World Cup appearance maker was Tatiana Pinto. The Portuguese midfielder had attracted interest from French giants PSG but decided to join the Seagulls. Albion have also raided Sydney FC. Charlie Rule, Mackenzie Hawkesby, and Madison Haley all arrive from the Gold Coast, and all three will add some much-needed competition within the squad.

On paper, this is a team that looks exciting and ready to push further up the WSL table.

Predicted line-up

Nicky Evrard; Emma Kullberg, Maria Thorisdottir, Jorelyn Carabalí, Poppy Pattinson; Vicky Losada, Tatiana Pinto; Katie Robinson, Elisabeth Terland, Veatriki Sarri; Pauline Bremer.

Looming questions

Gelling quickly

The only downside to all the amazing signings is the fact they might take a while to gel together. Mel Phillips has shown that she is a great coach, and I’m sure she will be able to make life a lot easier for the new signings, but when competitive games come about, you never know.

Heightened expectations

There is a feeling around the WSL that, with the squad at Phillips’ disposal, that the team should be pushing up the table. It is worth remembering that this team only finished one spot above the relegation zone last term. How Brighton deal with the added pressure will be interesting to watch.

Beating teams around them

This was Brighton’s Achilles heel last season. An 8-0 defeat to Tottenham, a 2-2 draw to Reading, picking up no points against Leicester City. Brighton need to sort out their results against the teams who will be battling at the lower end of the table. Do that, and they certainly won’t be in a relegation battle.

Prediction

Brighton fans should feel confident and happy ahead of the season. On paper, the squad is strong, there are some hometown heroes to cheer on, there are players with European experience, the manager is forward thinking, all the pieces are in place.

I would be astonished if they finished lower than eighth. A top six finish is certainly a possibility, but it’s imperative that the team show signs of improvement from last season.