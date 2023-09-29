Danny Foster on current Wycombe: "It's good times to be involved in the club"

Wycombe Wanderers have had a mixed start to their current League One campaign under manager Matt Bloomfield.

Four wins from eight games sees the Blues 11th in the third tier, as they aim for a return to the Championship having played in the second tier for the first time in the 2020-21 season.

Former Chairboys defender Danny Foster gave his thoughts to VAVEL on the current Wycombe side.

Having played with him during his playing days, Foster also explained what he has made of former Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth since he began life as a manager.

Foster on Gareth Ainsworth

Foster both played with and under former Chairboy Gareth Ainsworth.

After Gary Waddock was let go from the club in 2012, Ainsworth took charge on a player-manager basis, before going on to take permanent charge of the club.

He would go on to keep the club in the football league on the final day of the season, before earning two promotions, including a first campaign in the EFL Championship.

Foster explained what Ainsworth was like as both player and manager.

"He was brilliant Gaz," he began.

He was one of the oldest players in the squad, but he probably had the most enthusiasm and passion, which was quite a rare thing.

"On those days when you didn't feel like putting in a shift, Gareth would be the one to pull you through and get you going.

"Gareth was right-midfield and I was right-back. I think at that time his legs were starting to go so I probably ended up doing all the running. You never knew what you were going to get. He would pull something out the bag.

"He was great to have around with his experience. He played for so many teams at the highest level, so his experience was vital.

"At the time Gaz was already going through his coaching badges. He made no secret that he was going to progress into that side of the game.

"It made sense to appoint him. He's well-loved at the club. He was the right person and it paid dividends.

"Whoever made that decision back then obviously can say they made the right call.

"I saw Gaz as being successful in whatever he does because he pours his heart and soul into it and he won't have it any other way. He's got that desire.

"Gaz would make sure he's always moving forward and trying to push on. If he is finding himself in a difficult situation, I'd put my money on that he would turn it around eventually.

"I'm glad to see he's turning it around a bit at QPR."

"It's great to see the club where they are"

A lot has happened at Wycombe since Foster retired.

One thing that is clear is that expectation has changed at the club, with the aim now being getting back into the Championship.

After Gareth Ainsworth left for QPR, former player Matt Bloomfield was appointed as Ainsworth's replacement.

Having played with the now manager of the club, Foster gave his thoughts on Bloomfield and the current Wycombe side.

"It's some real good times. They look to be a solid side in League One. Another friend, Matt Bloomfield, is back in the driving seat which is great.

"I'm not involved in the club, I haven't been too much, but from the outside looking in, it seems they've got a real solid base now and structure within the club.

"They've cemented their position as a top League One side, and they're going to be looking to push on again and try and get another promotion.

"The squad looks good. They've managed to pull experience in, young players. They've always done well in the loan market as well.

"It's good times to be involved in the club. For the fans, they must really be enjoying it. It's great.

"It's written in the stars isn't it, having been there so long. Again, such a good guy. Talking about Matt Bloomfield, I would probably say, of all the people I've played with, he was probably the most professional on and off the pitch. You won't meet a more professional, driven person than Matt Bloomfield.

"Management is a tough thing, it's a lot different to being a player. But again, I would put money on Matt progressing as a manager and going right to the very top."

With the club having developed significantly in the past ten years, Foster explained that he hopes people still look back at the years of when he was playing.

"I'd like to think there are fans out there that will look back at those few years and think what a great team we had. Hopefully, we've given them some good memories along the way. Special moments.

"Without the fans, there's no football. They're a massive part. It's great to see the club where they are."