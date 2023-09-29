Young players like Mudryk and Madueke need to be guided, says Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has not always had a wide array of options to choose from when selecting his starting XIs in the opening few weeks of this season, with injuries scuppering many of the Chelsea boss' plans.

Now though, with players beginning to return, there are more headaches for the head coach to consider, as he must balance fitness with form, and three squad members in particular have epitomised that quandary.

Mykahilo Mudryk's time in England has been difficult so far, with the Ukrainian yet to find the performances that he showed at Shakhtar Donetsk, for which he was signed for a significant fee back in January.

Asked about the 22-year-old, Pochettino insisted that it was not just Mudryk that had such issues: "It’s not only Mischa, it’s many players that arrive [...] the level of these guys, because they are so young, changes.

"Big change from where they come and also it’s not about arriving and performing when you are young, it’s about adapting, helping them to settle. And then the most difficult thing is to understand what they need to settle and to feel comfortable and to express their talent.

"If you ask me about Mischa, he’s a very talented player, of course – you need to go with him very slowly. [The] culture and everything is completely different to our Latin people, and our Latin people from a different country or part of the world.

​ Mykhailo Mudryk with Mauricio Pochettino (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

"But I think he’s now trying to be more open and trying to adapt and to be more involved in every single situation, not only on the field but outside also.

"The process that he is doing, he is doing a massive effort to try to integrate himself and to understand better what it means to play in a team. But of course he’s young and for sure he is going to improve, and we are so happy with the way that he’s improving.

Asked whether there were other players that he had coaches that he might compare Mudryk too, the Argentinian manager appeared a little stumped.

"He’s quite unique," Pochettino admitted. "To be honest I cannot find one [player] to say he is similar. Now I cannot remember another similar, he’s quite unique.

"It’s a good challenge for him, first of all, and then it’s a good challenge for us."

Injury issues

As mentioned previously, squad absences have been significant during this campaign for the Blues, with vice-captain Ben Chilwell being added to the list most recently after he picked up a hamstring strain in the week.

The west London side have suffered more injuries than any other team in the Premier League, but Pochettino maintained his line that they could not fall back on this justification when discussing the subpar results.

"I cannot blame injuries, it’s not fair. I think we played well in every single game and I think we deserve more. But for different reasons we didn’t score and [for] that we cannot blame the injuries.

"Of course it’s a factor that we need to improve because [if] you have a whole squad that increases the level of the team … but I think it’s not fair to blame the injuries. It’s a factor, but we are not winning the games we deserve not because of injuries."

Cucurella transfer saga

After not playing a minute of competitive action for Pochettino's Chelsea in their first three Premier League games, it had looked as though Marc Cucurella was considered surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

In fact, late in the transfer window it was widely reported that the Spaniard was set for a loan move to Manchester United, that appeared close to completion, so when the full back played in the Blues' Carabao Cup fixture against AFC Wimbledon, there were a few eyebrows raised.

Since then, the 25-year-old has had sporadic minutes, but got an extended run-out against previous club Brighton, where he performed impressively at right back. When asked about the move to United that fell through, Pochettino was coy, but did praise the defender's performances of late.

"I don’t know, I cannot talk because I wasn’t involved in this situation," he said. "He always was able to play, always showed commitment and of course he played against Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup and he played really well.

"I wasn’t involved, that is why I cannot explain anything. That is for the Sporting Directors and the agent of him and the club."

Speaking about conversations the two had had with one another, the head coach continued, "After the transfer window closed, we were talking in my office and we were very clear about how we see him and how we assess him, and listened to his feelings.

"Now he is going to work and play for the opportunity and work really hard. It’s really clear the situation: he’s in our plan and if he deserves to play, he will play.

"It was a difficult time for him when he arrived from Brighton. Arriving in a situation that was tough, not only for him but for many, many players. That is why we need to give confidence and trust in him.

"Now he’s our player, and I think he was really good against Brighton on Wednesday, playing on the right side. I think he was doing well and I’m so happy with his performance – that is what we expect from our players."

Madueke's misdemeanours

Another winger that has been apparently causing some minor issues for Pochettino is that of Noni Madueke, the England youth international who was part of the squad that won the under-21 European Championships in the summer.

Having not been named in the squad in the past few games, there was some confusion over whether the 21-year-old's absence was injury-related, or to do with a video that surfaced online of the player partying.

Pochettino made clear that it was to do with an injury, but also made clear that his players needed to behave professionally: "It’s a thing that he needs to avoid, all the players need to know that we are Chelsea players and should try to avoid this thing.

"It wasn’t a big issue but also we need to avoid this type of situation and I think it’s really clear that he needs to avoid [it]. But he’s recovering from the national team and [we’ll] see if he’s fit and can be involved and can be selected.

"Also we talk about what you are asking me because I think it’s a thing that young players need to improve; not only him, but many, many players about what it means to be professional, and what it means to have respect because of the badge we have here (points to crest)."