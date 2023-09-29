Jurgen Klopp: Dynasty Equity Liverpool investment 'absolutely great' news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Dynasty Equity purchasing a minority stake in Liverpool is 'absolutely great' news as it allows the club to be 'kept in a healthy state for a long time'.

On Thursday, Liverpool announced that owners Fenway Sports Group had reached an agreement to sell a minority stake in the club, worth up to £164M, to US private equity firm Dynasty Equity.

The injection of funds from the New York-based investment group - led by Jonathan M Nelson and K Don Cornwell - will be used to ‘ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency’ and ‘further strengthen the club’s financial position’, according to FSG president Mike Gordon.

Rather than bolster Jurgen Klopp’s transfer budget, according to the club, the influx will be used to reduce the club’s debt, which reportedly stood at £150M before the summer, offset the cost of infrastructure investments, including the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand, the AXA Training Centre, the repurchasing of Melwood for the women’s team, and the acquisitions during the transfer window, where Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Waturu Endo all joined Anfield for a combined £145M.

FSG, who bought Liverpool for £300M in 2010, insist their long-term commitment to the club is as strong as ever and do not have any plans to sell a majority stake.

Asked if he was happy about the investment, Klopp said: "Absolutely [I am happy with the investment]. I can understand money in football is about spending, I am part of that as well. At moments I want to spend money as well.

“At this moment in time, we should not forget, we have rebuilt a new stand which will improve the best atmosphere in the world. Then we built another stand, the Main Stand, the training ground, Melwood back. A lot of stuff to keep the club in a healthy state for a long time. And so if someone comes in and helps us to do so, then it's absolutely great.

“It's not that we need a budget for £200M for the team, for the better place we're in the more we can spend. We are in a year where we don't play Champions League, which we know is a massive financial blow for a football club, but we invested anyway, improved the team anyway, which is difficult but possible. But [Dynasty] is good news. The money will be well used."

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold back in full training

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to return to the squad against Tottenham on Saturday after returning to full training this week.

The right-back has not featured since The Reds' 3-1 win over Aston Villa in early September, where he suffered a hamstring injury and was forced to withdraw from the England squad.

Klopp also confirmed that Stefan Bajcetic has suffered a setback in his recovery and Thiago, who has not featured since April, is yet to return to training.

"Trent trained yesterday normal and will train today normal, and then we have to make a decision," he said.

"He will be in the squad, I'm not a doctor so cannot make that decision, but it looks like he can be in the squad tomorrow and play.

“Stefan had a little, little setback. The problem with Stefan is I can imagine everyone wants to see him play more – I want – but we have to be really careful. And now it's a little, little, little tiny calf issue. That's how it is when you are six months out.

“And we try everything to get him up to speed without pushing him. We make a very specific plan for him but in the end it's disappointing for him, of course, but for us as well that he got another one.

“So we have to take him out a little bit. He can work on pretty much everything else but not playing. That's it, I would say.

“Thiago still out, Conor still out. I think that's it."