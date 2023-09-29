Carla Ward: "Rachel Corsie is the greatest leader you'll ever meet"

Carla Ward described newly-appointed Aston Villa women's captain Rachel Corsie as the "Greatest leader you'll ever meet."

Corsie was given the armband for the Midlands side last week and has served Scotland with distinction for many years after guiding the Tartan Army to several major tournaments through her leadership over the past six years.

Now, the Aberdeen-born defender has been trusted to lead Villa towards pushing for a top-four place this season, and Ward hailed her new captain, saying, "She's one of the greatest leaders you'll meet, she really is and you can see why she's been Scotland captain for so long.

"When I signed her at Blues (Birmingham City), she did a similar role alongside Christie Murray, she's come to Villa and been vice-captain before making the step up.

"She's just a natural leader, she really is, she understands the game, is experienced and someone I know that I can rely on, trust and lead the team."

'Exceptional human being'

Ward revealed that Aston Villa will have something on the screen at Villa Park on Sunday in tribute to Maddy Cusack.

She said, "I signed Maddy, Maddy was a player of mine for four years, I had an unbelievable relationship with her so when I got the call from Sheffield United last Thursday morning it was very tough.

"Anyone who knew Maddy knew what an exceptional human being she was, a good footballer and a character.

"We have something on the screen, I had a very close relationship with Maddy and only spoke to her a couple of weeks ago. The FA need to do more in terms of psyche support to players.

"It's not part of the licence, I think it needs to be, it's something that players ask for all the time and it's not taken seriously enough."

No to starting season earlier

After comments made by Everton head coach Willie Kirk over his preference to start the season earlier in place of the international window that took place over the last week, Ward was completely against the idea.

She insisted that five or six key players would have been unavailable for her Villa side as she is excited about a fresh chapter in the club's history starting on Sunday when they host Manchester United at Villa Park.

Ward added, "I voted against it, I think that way we would have missed a whole lot more, especially those who got to semi-finals and finals of the World Cup.

"We would have kicked off the season without five or six key players so absolutely not for me.

"When players are constantly on international breaks, we need to look at when they can get rest, football now is about getting as much detail and messaging into players.

"They are ultimately human beings and we need to make sure we're looking after them, we've certainly identified periods where they can get some rest, in particular when the Continental Cup is on.

"One thing is that if players want rest then talk to me - I've a great relationship with the players and I won't stand in their way, when they need moments of rest then we'll give them that.

"It was a physically, mentally and emotional summer for many players playing in the World Cup. Your seeing just now injuries increasing in the women's game, it's a massive part of what we're trying to improve.

"If you speak to my staff, I'm like a kid at Christmas and as a football club we can't wait for the season to start.

"Scotland picked up some injuries through the week there and that shows the workload there is now.

"Your seeing ACL injuries across the women's game as well and we need to do more to support that."