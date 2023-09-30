Watford 2-3 Middlesbrough: Post-match player ratings

Vicarage Road was instantly silenced after incisive play from Jonny Howson and then Matt Crooks allowed Riley McGree to hit a quickfire double to put the visitors in a commanding position after only 12 minutes.

Watford clawed their way back to get on level terms through Vakoun Bayo and a Wesley Hoedt belter, but their efforts weren't rewarded as homegrown talent Josh Coburn capitalised on the Hornets' defensive frailties to ensure the travelling fans made their way back home absolutely thrilled to have secured three valuable points.

Watford

Dan Bachmann - 4

Middlesbrough had three shots on target and scored three goals. It doesn't make brilliant reading for the Austrian.

Poor positioning combined with a weak presence meant that the new club captain has seen the ball fly into his net three times in his last two outings.

Jeremy Ngakia- 6

Ngakia was full of energy up and down the right-hand side, but showed a few signs of defensive vulnerability in the early stages of the game.

His direct approach was encouraging, especially after a beautiful cross found the head of Bayo, who was remarkably denied by Seny Dieng.

It appeared that he picked up a slight knock towards the end of the game, which could be a slight concern considering his recent injury woes.

Ryan Porteous - 5

The Scotsman who recently appeared in a friendly against England at Hampden Park had a difficult afternoon shutting out the Middlesbrough attack.

Porteous provided a sweeping assist for Bayo to get Watford back in the game, but was otherwise careless with the ball. His aggressive nature exposed Watford's backline on multiple occasions and he was fortunate it didn't lead to further punishment.

Francisco Sierralta - 5

Sierralta was shifted into the centre of a back three for the first time this season and he struggled to handle the physicality of Coburn in the first-half.

The Chilean was eventually substituted after moving back into his familiar holding midfield role in the second-half.

Wesley Hoedt - 6

A peach of a half-volley which fizzed into the top corner to get the Hornets back on level terms was the highlight of a somewhat bleak afternoon for the hosts.

Some impressive recovery challenges matched with some unsuccessful, erratic switches of play meant it was a mixed performance for the defender.

Jamal Lewis - 5

The Newcastle loanee continued his mediocre start to life at Watford with another steady performance.

Lewis lacked the opportunity to express himself going forward, but was solid enough defensively to warrant another place in the starting eleven to continue developing his relationship with his new teammates.

Tom Dele-Bashiru - 7

A relatively soft attempt to stop Howson bulldozing his way past him for the opening goal clouded an otherwise decent performance.

Dele-Bashiru was a composed figure in the Watford midfield who dictated the tempo of the game, as well as retained the ball in tight areas.

Imran Louza - 5

The Moroccan failed to showcase his usual quality and allowed the game to pass him by.

Perhaps the lack of a holding midfielder in the first-half restricted his attacking flair, but even then, his general creativity on the ball was limited throughout his time on the pitch.

Yaser Asprilla - 7

The youngster may feel hard done by that he was substituted just past the hour mark as he had a great influence on the game, particularly in the first-half.

His nimble footwork and weight of pass was a joy to behold, and his gorgeous through ball to Bayo would've capped a scintillating first 45 minutes had the Ivorian finished off the chance after rounding Dieng.

Asprilla saw less of the ball after the restart, and was duly substituted off.

Mileta Rajovic - 3

A disastrous afternoon for the 'Hertfordshire Haaland' as his touch deserted him.

Rajovic was comfortably marked out the game and didn't offer any threat either physically nor technically. Watford head coach Valerian Ismael clearly wasn't impressed, as the Dane was substituted at the interval.

Vakoun Bayo - 6

Despite his goal, it was a slightly underwhelming performance from Bayo.

He linked up well with his teammates and his movement put him in some great areas throughout the game, however, his lack of potency meant Watford were left craving that finishing touch.

Substitues

Matheus Martins (Rajovic 45') - 6

An exciting, mazy dribble as his first act after coming on really whipped up the crowd.

The Brazilian showed glimpses of promise throughout the second-half and he even hit the crossbar with a thunderous strike in the closing seconds.

Edo Kayembe(Sierralta 65') - 5

Kayembe was isolated at the base of the midfield and was left chasing shadows as he attempted to cover the ever-growing space which opened up as the game developed.

Tom Ince(Asprilla 65') - 6

Ince was fairly quiet in his cameo appearance until he had a penalty appeal waved away after edging past Rav Van Den Berg late in the game.

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Louza 65') - 5

The Georgian struggled to impose himself on the game and mainly involved himself in the buildup play in Watford's own half.

Rhys Healy (Dele-Bashiru 84') - N/A

Healy was limited to only a couple of touches on his league debut for the Hornets.

Middlesbrough

Seny Dieng- 7

Despite conceding twice, Dieng made two vital saves in the second-half from Martins and Bayo to deny the hosts from getting anything from the game.

Rav Van Den Berg - 6

The young defender has made an assured start to life at Middlesbrough since making the move from PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie, and that continued with another solid display against Watford.

Van Den Berg looked composed in and out of possession, even after switching from right-back to left-back midway through the first-half.

Dale Fry - 5

Fry looked uncomfortable marking Bayo all afternoon, and his inability to sort his feet out allowed Watford's number 19 to slot home an easy chance.

The homegrown centre-back was caught out regularly with balls floated in behind him, but thrived later on in the game as the Boro' defence sat deeper to protect their lead.

Paddy McNair - 6

A return to centre-back due to Darragh Lenihan's absence saw McNair nullify Rajovic with ease.

The Northern Irishman went about his work quietly and looked assured in his position, despite his sporadic minutes spread across the defence so far this season.

Lewis O'Brien - 5

As proved a couple of seasons ago at Huddersfield Town, O'Brien can be a real asset at this level.

However, he was replaced in the 36th minute after a challenge from Asprilla left him clutching his ankle.

Jonny Howson - 7

He gave the Middlesbrough midfield a real engine which outworked Watford's throughout.

Provided an excellent assist early on in the game after beating Dele-Bashiru and driving at the heart of the Watford defence, before supplying a precise pass to McGree to open the scoring.

Hayden Hackney - 6

Last seasons Championship Young Player of the Year nominee grew into the game and partnered his captain well to be the technical outlet Boro' needed to get a foothold in the game.

Hackney was disciplined as well as creative, but lacked a sufficient end product to really put Watford to the sword.

Isaiah Jones - 7

With plenty of bursting runs down Middlesbrough's right-hand side all afternoon, Jones was a real handful for the Watford defence.

Similarly to Hackney, he struggled to produce any meaningful end product, but was a dangerous threat until his substitution in the second-half.

Matt Crooks - 7

With an assist in either half, Crooks' decision making proved to be vital.

His pass for Coburn's goal in particular was very impressive and came from another instance of him picking the ball up between the lines in dangerous areas.

Riley McGree - 8

The Australian was the difference between the two sides in this clash. Two chances, two goals.

McGree ghosted into effective positions for both of his goals, and was clinical when the ball came to him.

He was a menace towards the end of the game when running down the clock due to his astounding ability to retain possession when the men in black and yellow were swarming around him.

Josh Coburn - 6

Another homegrown talent in this Middlesbrough side who was a nuisance all afternoon.

He bullied all three of Watford's centre-backs throughout, but wasn't able to bring his teammates into play all too often with some heavy touches.

Some predatory movement in behind the Hornets' defence allowed him to grab his first goal of the season.

Substitues

Tommy Smith (O'Brien 36') - 5

The experienced defender was thrown into a challenging game, especially when Martins came on at half-time.

He struggled to contain the Brazilian at times, and was beat in a few duals which almost cost Middlesbrough dearly.

Marcus Forss (Jones 78') - 6

Didn't manage to replicate the threat of Jones, but saw out the game well in a sensible display.

Sam Greenwood (Crooks 86') - N/A

With Middlesbrough aiming to run down the clock and hang onto their lead, Greenwood didn't manage to make a significant impact on the game in the limited time he got.