Everton 1-2 Brighton: Opening fixture not so sweet for The Toffees as Brighton victorious

Elisabeth Terland completed a 13-minute brace in the opening game of the Barclays WSL season to set her side well on their way to all three points.

Megan Finnigan got one back for Everton, but could not inspire a comeback on Merseyside.

Story Of The Game

The opener came after Katie Robinson fired a powerful shot from 25 yards out that rattled the bar. The ball dropped in the six-yard box, where Terland, who notched seven WSL goals last campaign, headed the ball into the bottom left corner.

Moments later, a good interception from Elise Stenevik denied a possible Albion second. Pauline Bremer found space down the right, cutting the ball back to deliver a low cross. The searching ball was cut out by the defender, who was in the right place at the right time and relieved the Toffees of any pressure.

The visitors’ brilliant start juxtaposed the sloppy opening from the visitors, as Terland was almost at it again only a few seconds later. The forward pressed and dispossessed Aurora Galli tenaciously following a short goal-kick, and was almost rewarded for her hard work, but failed to keep her shot down and under the bar.

On the quarter hour mark, Terland was played through by the dangerous Robinson and made no mistake this time. The 21-year-old, who concluded last season with six assists, elegantly cut in from the right; skipping past the challenge of Katrine Veje with ease. The winger drove at goal, and played in the advancing striker, who completed her brace by poking the ball past the outrushing shot-stopper to double Brighton’s advantage.

Immediately after the goal, the two teams went into huddles. Brighton’s was celebratory; the hosts’ was an attempt at waking up the poor performers in Blue.

The bar was rattled once more in the 24th minute, but this time it was The Blues who threatened.

Nicoline Sorensen found space on the edge of the area and fired a low-effort goalward. Maria Thorisdottir did excellently to slide and halt the ball’s trajectory, keeping her clean sheet intact. The rebound fell straight to the feet of the Danish international, who struck the framework with venom, failing to capitalise on a rare opportunity for Everton.

It was almost three on the stroke of half-time, but Robinson missed from a tight angle. Pauline Bremer raced forward, evading several bodies in the box. She released a tame shot that was blocked by the body of Lucy Hope, with the real opportunity the follow up, which was fired wide by Robinson.

(Photo by Jess Hornby - The FA/The FA via Getty Images )

It was a frustrating afternoon for summer signing, Martina Piemonte, who came close to a debut goal three minutes after the interval. Karoline Olesen whipped in a tempting cross from a corner, which was met by the Italian’s forehead. Her leaping header did not trouble Sophie Baggaley in the Albion net though, as the ‘keeper calmly caught the ball.

Everton improved in the second half and almost halved the deficit in the 59th minute. Sorensen flashed a sumptuous ball across the face of goal from the right flank. Piemonte peeled off her marker, but could not reach the ball at the far post despite sliding in.

New club captain, Megan Finnigan, made it 2-1 in the 64th minute, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner from six yards out. A corner was sent into the area by Hanna Bennison, it dropped and fell to the skipper, who slammed the ball home and restored hope for The Blues.

Substitute, Tatiana Pinto came close to killing off the game with eight minutes remaining, but was denied by the feet of Emily Ramsey. The Portuguese international was played in by Bremer, who threaded the ball to the feet of the advancing midfielder, who failed to end the tie early.

The full-time whistle was met with cheers from the Brighton bench, but their joy was Everton’s despair; as the Blues' poor performance led to an opening day defeat in front of their home fans.

Player Of The Match

Elisabeth Terland’s double won it for Brighton, and she was a threat throughout.

She showed striker’s instinct to get her name on the scoresheet twice, and was involved in some great link-up play with Katie Robinson, who also impressed on Sunday afternoon.

The Norwegian headed home the opener and completed a quick-fire brace within 13 minutes to deliver what turned out to be the killer blow.