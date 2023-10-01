Aston Villa will go 'toe-to-toe' with WSL giants, says Carla Ward

Aston Villa's home reckoning did not come to fruition after a first victory against Manchester United looked a possibility as Rachel Daly opened the scoring in the final 20 minutes.

A defiant performance - particularly after being a player down following Kirsty Hanson's dismissal - the Villans were unable to hold onto the three points, Lucia Garcia providing an instant response from the corner.

A last-gasp opportunity for the visitors, however, meant heartbreak for the Villa Park faithful, with the majority of a record 12,533 attendance being left disappointed despite an overall encouraging performance to kickstart proceedings.

Another late Manchester United defeat

An added time loss at the hands of the Red Devils is not a unique occurrence for Villa, falling to a late Millie Turner in their last meeting back in April in a dramatic 3-2 affair.

A disappointing conclusion to the contest, Ward has been encouraged by the side's performance, not just on the afternoon, but in recent years as they continue to mount a top-four challenge.

The Aston Villa manager said: “It’s frustrating, really frustrating but look we’ve competed so well today first half.

"We were compact but we wanted to squeeze and get a bit more pressure on the ball, that’s when we introduced Ebony (Salmon), that allowed us to do that but we’re getting closer.



"Look, a couple of years ago we wouldn’t have competed with these teams, we were getting walloped by Man United and Chelsea and Arsenal and City, now we’re competing and going toe-to-toe with them so that’s really important.

"This league’s going to be fascinating this year, I think everyone’s improved and I think you’re going to see tighter games which is excellent for the league, excellent for everyone involved."

Refereeing decisions

Amid a chaotic ending to the affair, Ward pointed to several contentious moments at key points in the match, while reiterating her side's character and resolve despite facing defeat.

"I believe the big calls went against us.

"11 v 11, Maya Le Tissier, foul - I mean call it what you want on Emily Salmon, it’s probably the clearest red card you’re going to see. As soon as I saw it back, I winced, yeah it’s a red card, it’s just on the edge of the box so arguably is it a pen, is it not? I don’t know, I’d need to see it again.



“One thing I will say is I’m unbelievably proud of our players, they didn’t get drawn into it, they continued to play and they showed heart and that is what we’re about, we’re a character group and despite adversity, we dug deep."

Kirsty Hanson's red card challenge

A poignant moment in the match, Hanson's high-foot challenge on Hayley Ladd saw Villa fight a player down for the final stages of the match, only for Rachel Daly to open her account two minutes later.

The former Red Devil returned to the Second City as a permanent member in claret and blue this term with the occasion marred by a moment of chaos.

"She’s heartbroken of course," said Ward.

"Kirsty Hanson is the least likely to hurt anybody on a football pitch and of course she’s going to be devastated because she wanted to contribute and try and win the game, of course.

"Kirsty will be fine, we’ll look after her, she’s round a good group and yeah, she’ll be fine."

A new hero at the Holte End

On a more positive note, the opening fixture presented a debut to new goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar after arriving from FC Twente.

The 23-year-old has become one to watch in recent times after impressing on the international scene with the Netherlands national team and has already started to make her mark in the WSL with big saves to deny Geyse and Katie Zelem.

Ward was quick to praise her new no.1 and has high hopes for the debutant.

She added: "She’s unbelievable, I think she’s got the potential to be one of the best in the world if not the best in the world but I thought she had a very, very, very solid debut in goal."