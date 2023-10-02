Toni Duggan on "living two incredible jobs" following Everton return and giving birth

Sunday marked the long-awaited return of Everton and England forward, Toni Duggan.

The 32-year-old had not played a competitive fixture for The Toffees in over 16 months prior to the commencement of the 2023/24 Barclay's WSL season, when she came off the bench in The Blues 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Walton Hall Park.

Duggan welcomed daughter, Luella, in March after revealing she was pregnant just over a year ago.

She said: "I have been itching to get out there. Just to be back with the girls, I am just so happy, it is like a big achievement in itself being back after giving birth."

The loss was labelled "disappointing" by manager, Brian Sorensen, with his side coming into the tie as favourites after an impressive first season as head coach of the Merseyside outfit.

One positive was certainly the return of the forward, who added: "I am just happy to be back, it was always going to be difficult to get back on the pitch so I have done that now so I just want to help the team."

Duggan in training (Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Support from teammates

Spirits have been high in the blue half of Liverpool, as Everton finished an impressive sixth last campaign, evidencing some real quality within their ranks.

The team morale seems to be at solid levels too, despite Sunday's defeat. On the dressing room, Duggan said: "The girls got me through it. My teammates have honestly been so supportive, on the days when it's hard they have helped me out and been supportive, so yeah I owe it to the girls.

"You just want to help the team, it is only after when you finish, the girls are so happy for you and you realise that you have come back and that’s it now, so happy to have ticked that off and just help the team for the rest of the season now."

The future

After enjoying a stellar playing career which started off at Everton, the England international has gone on to represent Barcelona, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid; then going full circle and returning from Spain to play for her girlhood club once more.

Now at 32 years old, she has no plans of stopping anytime soon and stated: "This is only the start, getting back. I feel good in myself, you see a lot of players going until they’re 35/36. I feel good and I just want to kick on from here and just be treated as another player. I am a footballer and I want to be judged for how I play on a football pitch.

"Hopefully I am just the same player that I was before. I am living two incredible jobs and I am proud to be in this position."