Freiburg vs West Ham United: UEFA Europa League preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

David Moyes’ side started their European campaign with a 3-1 comeback win over Serbian outfit Bačka Topola. They ran out as 2-0 winners in the Premier League on Saturday against Sheffield United courtesy of goals from Jarrod Bowen and Tomáš Souček.

Their hosts meanwhile sit in eighth place in the Bundesliga but have had a mixed start to their season. Like West Ham, Freiburg opened their UEFA Europa League campaign with a victory as they secured a 3-2 win over Olympiacos.

Team News

Breisgau-Brasilianer will be without captain Christian Gunter and forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh. They will also not have Yannik Keitel, Max Rosenfelder and Benjamin Uphoff at their disposal.

Michael Gregoritsch could return from injury after his calf problem but may not be rushed into a comeback.

Aaron Cresswell is the only guaranteed absentee for the Hammers as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Bowen picked up a slight knock in their win over Sheffield United but should be available for the trip to south-west Germany.

In his pre-match press conference, Moyes stated that ‘we’re pretty much fine’ when questioned on the injuries his side are facing ahead of the game.

Likely Lineups

Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart; Sallai, Rohl, Eggestein, Kubler; Doan, Holer, Grito

Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Álvarez, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá; Kudus, Antonio, Bowen

Key players

Maximilian Philipp

Brought in on loan from Wolfsburg in the summer, Maximilian Philipp has one goal to his name in his first four Bundesliga outings.

The 29-year-old returned to the Europa-Park Stadion following a three-year spell from 2014 to 2017 where he most notably contributed to 11 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances in the 2016/17 campaign.

This was his final season in Freiburg colours before joining Borussia Dortmund but he struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot after the £17m move.

After struggling to adapt to his new surroudings, he joined Dynamo Moscow before returning to Germany on loan with Wolfsburg which was then made a permanent deal.

He had a loan spell at Werder Bremen prior to his arrival at Freiburg where he played on 15 occasions in the Bundesliga and only netted one goal.

Despite lacking consistency in front of goal, the Hammers will need to be aware of his qualities.

Without Bowen, West Ham wouldn’t have even been in the Europa League group stages.

The ex-Hull City forward netted the winner in their Europa Conference League triumph over Fiorentina which wrote his name in Hammers history books to claim their first European trophy since 1965.

He has been in an excellent run of form in the Premier League this term and has netted five goals and registered one assist in his seven league appearances.

The latest one of those seven goals came in their win over Sheffield United at the weekend before scoring the opener in their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

He is spearheading a new-look West Ham frontline which includes Mohammed Kudus, a summer signing from Ajax, but the latter is yet to hit the ground running at the London Stadium.

Freiburg have conceded ten goals in their first six league outings and Bowen will be looking to expose a fragile-looking defence that conceded five to Stuttgart at the start of September.

After getting into double figures for both goals and assists in the 2021/22 campaign with 12 and ten respectively, Bowen is well on his way to replicate that feat this season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Europa League clash is being held at Stade Europa-Park, home of Freiburg, which has a capacity of 34,700.

What time is kick off?

The game is taking place at 18:45 CEST so the match will be at 17:45 BST for UK viewers.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the match is being broadcast on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 17:00.