Eddie Howe: "Focus has to return back to West Ham"

Ahead of Newcastle’s fixture against West Ham, Eddie Howe was keen to underline that focus for his side has to return back to the Premier League after the Magpies secured a sensational 4-1 victory over Paris-Saint Germain on Wednesday night.

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring at St James Park in what was Newcastle’s first home Champions League fixture since 2003, with Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schär all also hitting the back of the net as Newcastle ran rampant against European royalty Paris-Saint Germain.

For Howe’s side, it will now be a case of having to come back down to earth quickly to prepare to face David Moye’s West Ham side who set their own record on the continent in mid-week, beating SC Freiburg to go 17 games unbeaten in European fixtures, a record for any English side.

Newcastle will be looking to continue their impressive run of form which has seen them climb up to eighth in the table after a difficult run of results at the start of the campaign saw them defeated by Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

The Magpies will be keen to take their European form back into domestic football, with Howe keen to finish on a winning note before the October international break.

Team News

Going into the weekend’s fixture, Howe underlined that his current injury list is large but there is nothing long term excluding Harvey Barnes’ foot injury which he suffered in just his second start for the club against Sheffield United.

The Magpies manager reiterated that there will be late fitness checks for both Callum Wilson and Joelinton. Wilson has not featured since Newcastle’s resounding 8-0 victory over Sheffield United while Joelinton has only played four minutes of football since Newcastle lost to Brighton at the start of the season.

(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Sven Botman will also miss Sunday’s game with the Dutch defender out due to a knee injury while Anthony Gordon is another absentee after the player picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Burnley last weekend.

The Newcastle boss said: “The injury list doesn't look great but apart from Harvey there's nothing long-term. We'll see how Callum and Joelinton are. They're the closest two. Anthony is suspended which is a big blow for us. Sven won't make it.”

On PSG and Newcastle’s recent impressive set of results

As expected, during Friday’s press conference, Eddie Howe was asked about the spectacular victory over Luis Enrique’s Paris-Saint Germain side, a team that includes the likes of World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, European champion Gianluigi Donnaruma and Brazilian international Marquinhos among many other superstars. While Howe appreciated the novelty of the result, he is also keen to turn focus back to the domestic calendar.

He said: “I woke up the next day and was watching it back. I didn't get a chance to do it on the night as it was a late night! I was so pleased watching it back. How committed the players were and the feeling afterwards will hopefully live long. Now we need to focus on West Ham.”

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Magpies boss was also keen to highlight Newcastle’s form more generally, with the club from Tyneside now unbeaten in six games, with victories over Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United in the Premier League as well as knocking Manchester City out of the EFL Cup, a draw at the San Siro against AC Milan and Wednesday’s win against PSG.

Howe said: “It’s been a magnificent response to some tough games. We had a long time to think about Brighton. When we came together again before the Brentford game, the response has been so good. I've seen a real togetherness. We'd love to finish this block of games with another win.”

On Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schär

With Sven Botman out injured for Wednesday’s first home game in 20 years in the Champions League, Howe was left to call upon Jamaal Lascelles who had only made three appearances for the Magpies before Wednesday's clash.

Lascelles was part of a backline that held the fort at St James Park, limiting Luis Enrique’s devastating attackers to few and far chances, with the likes of Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos all kept quiet.

Howe spoke positively of his captain, saying: “He's playing now how he's trained consistently. He's only not played because of the consistency of Fabian and Sven. I'm delighted for him because you need to do it to believe it. I thought he was excellent. He's a model of consistency and is getting his rewards.”

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Another player Howe had positive words for was 31-year-old Fabian Schär, who scored a sensational long-range effort in the mid-week Champions League tie, with the Newcastle boss describing how if he started his career now he’d be worth a fortune in today’s market compared to the three million pound fee that Newcastle picked him up for just a few years ago.

He said: “It’s not about his price. That's only what someone agrees to pay or agrees to take for him. He's just been excellent. His goal was not a conventional centre-back's finish. He has the ability to create moments that take your breath away. If he was starting his career now, he'd be worth an absolute fortune!”

On Gareth Southgate’s England squad selection

Eddie Howe was also asked about his opinion on Southgate’s England squad selection for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and Italy.

From the Newcastle squad, just Kieran Trippier made the cut with the likes of Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon and Sean Leangstaff all missing out. In addition, Elliott Andersen was not selected for either Scotland or England for the international break, with Scotland’s manager, Steve Clarke, saying the player needed ‘time and space’ to determine his international allegiance.

Regarding Southgate’s decisions, the Newcastle boss said: “I wouldn't say I'm pleased [that his players will miss out and instead get a rest] because I know there's a lot of players who would love to represent their country. But Gareth will make his decision and I'll never ever give an opinion on his squad because it's his domain and it's an incredibly difficult job. But we do think we have some brilliant players and they need to keep performing consistency.”