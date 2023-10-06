Aston Villa’s Carla Ward praises ‘tight-knit group’ ahead of Liverpool WSL clash

Just a week on from Aston Villa’s opening day defeat to Manchester United at Villa Park, Carla Ward expressed optimism ahead of her side’s trip to face Liverpool at Prenton Park.

‘This is a tight-knit group'

Kirsty Hanson’s dismissal in the 74th minute on Sunday looked to spell trouble for Aston Villa, with the ex-Manchester United star shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Hayley Ladd.

Rachel Daly opened the scoring for Villa just two minutes later, but the hosts’ numerical disadvantage would eventually show as Lucía García and then Rachel Williams secured all three points for the Red Devils.

Hanson was visibly distraught when she was sent off, but despite the club’s appeals, her three-game ban remains untouched. However, Carla Ward was full of praise for the Scottish international, who has been 'the normal Kirsty Hanson we get day in day out, so that’s credit to her.'

Ward extended her gratitude to the remainder of the team though, adding that 'we’ve got a group that very quickly tried to take the lighthearted approach with her... this is a tight-knit group, we look after each other.'

Lucy Parker ‘has been excellent'

When the conversation turned to the acquisition of Lucy Parker from West Ham United, Ward waxed lyrical about the ‘versatile’ youngster.

‘She can play centre-half, she can play right-back - they’re two positions we needed to strengthen.'

‘She’s been excellent... her debut was very, very, very good.'

‘Excellent’ Parker but ‘too soon’ for Dali

When the conversation turned to the acquisition of Lucy Parker from West Ham United, Ward waxed lyrical about the ‘versatile’ youngster.

​​​​​​​‘She can play centre-half, she can play right-back - they’re two positions we needed to strengthen,’ continued Ward, ​​​​​​‘she’s been excellent... her debut was very, very, very good.'

But Aston Villa will be without Kenza Dali and Maz Pacheco as they prepare to face Liverpool. Ward mentioned that it is ​​​​​​​‘probably too soon for Kenza,’ while acknowledging that ​​​​​​​‘Maz has been back in training, and she’s been excellent in training, but now it’s about getting her back up to speed.'

‘I don’t think it was a fluke'

Attention inevitably turned to Sunday’s upcoming fixture against a resilient Liverpool side that defeat Arsenal at Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Matt Beard returned as Liverpool’s Head Coach at the end of the 2020/21 season, and has revolutionised the club over the last two campaigns - guiding them back to the Barclays Women’s Super League and then to a respectable 7th-place finish last term.

​​​​​​​‘Beardy’s a top coach and a top man,’ expressed Ward, ​​​​​​​‘and I think he’ll definitely have them playing the right way.'

​​​​​​​‘They were in a good vein of form towards the end of last season,’ she added, noting that she didn’t think ​​​​​​Beard ​​​​​​​‘got the credit he deserved.'

​​​​​​​​‘I don’t think it was a fluke that they beat Arsenal,’ continued Ward. ​​​​​​​‘I think they deserved it over the course of ninety minutes... we’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a tough game.'

‘An opportunity to get back out there'

Carla Ward is relishing ​​​​​​​‘an opportunity to get back out there,’ given that ‘WSL games come thick and fast.'

She is swayed by a positive performance against Manchester United, highlighting that ​​​​​​​‘when it was 11v11, I can’t say Manchester United broke us down too many times.'

Once more, Ward highlighted the ​​​​​​​‘fight and togetherness’ - and she’ll surely want to see those characteristics on display again this weekend.

Liverpool v Aston Villa kicks off on Sunday, 8 October at 18:45. The match will be broadcast live within the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.