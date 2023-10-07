Goals and Highlights: Burnley 1-4 Chelsea in Premier League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for joining us in this game
Final Result
Three wins on the bounce! 💪#BurChe pic.twitter.com/SkZFngdqFH— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2023
End of the match
90'
85'
- Changes
In: Mykhailo Mudryk (10)
Out: Raheem Sterling (7)
In: Ian Maatsen (29)
Out: Cole Palmer (20)
79'
- Change
In: Jacob Larsen (34)
Out: Wilson Odebert (47)
75'
WHAT. A. GOAL. 😍 pic.twitter.com/MidcMMbWfl— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2023
75'
73'
- Caution
65'
Raheem Sterling hits a left-footed shot into the back of the net.
CLINICAL FROM RAZ!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zt4fhhGHoh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2023
65'
61'
- Changes
In: Aaron Ramsey (21)
Out: Josh Cullen (24)
In: Luca Koleosho (30)
Out: Mike Tresor (31)
In: Connor Robert (14)
Out: Vitinho (22)
50'
COLE SLOTS IT HOME! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2Y39jrsUsY— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2023
50'
48'
Foul inside the box on Raheeem Sterling.
45'
- Changes
In: Dara O'Shea (2)
Out: Ameen Al Dakhil (28)
Chelsea
In: Nicolas Jackson (15)
Out: Armando Broja (19)
Second Part
Half Time
46'
- Caution
45'
41'
BACK IN IT! 👌— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2023
🟣 1-1 🔵 [42'] #BurChe pic.twitter.com/NcheJVgkS6
41'
37'
- Caution
35'
29'
- Caution
26'
- Cautions
23'
14'
When the position belonged to the visitors, the Vinotinto team surprised and opened the scoreboard first.
14'
Probability
Burnley 23%
Tie 31%
Chelsea 46%
8'
5'
Inicio del partido
Vestimenta
El Chelsea se presenta con su elegante azul.
Los equipos salen al terreno de juego
Stats
- Burnley
18th place with 4 points
11th place with 8 points
Background
Chelsea lineup
📋 Representing Chelsea today! 🔵@ParimatchUK | #BurChe pic.twitter.com/HmqbXKhb8N— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2023
Burnley lineup
Today's XI at Turf Moor 📋 pic.twitter.com/1GfYT1yeb7— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 7, 2023
Turn Moor
Today’s venue: Turf Moor.📍#BurChe pic.twitter.com/kf4PWbINYB— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2023
Encouraging message from the DT
A message from our manager ahead of today's game 👇 pic.twitter.com/nah17EnNut— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 7, 2023
Llegada del Chelsea el Turf Moor
The Blues are here. 😤— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2023
Team news 🔜.#BurChe pic.twitter.com/mwgxARwIoQ
Welcome!
Follow here Burnley vs Chelsea Live Score
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Burnley vs Chelsea match for Premier League?
Where To Watch Burnley vs Chelsea around the world:
Country
Start Date
Local Time
TV Channels and Live Streams
- United States
October 7, 2023
10:00 ET
SiriusXM FC, Peacock
- Argentina
October 7, 2023
11:00
- Bolivia
October 7, 2023
10:00
- Brasil
October 7, 2023
11:00
- Chile
October 7, 2023
11:00
- Colombia
October 7, 2023
9:00
- Ecuador
October 7, 2023
9:00
- Spain
October 7, 2023
15:00
- Mexico
October 7, 2023
8:00
Paramount +
- Peru
October 7, 2023
9:00
How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET
USA TV channel (English): [SiriusXM FC, Peacock]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount+]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Key player of Chelsea
Key player of Burnley
He is expected to trouble the London backline for this match.
Chelsea Last Lineup:
Burnley Last Lineup:
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Oliver Langford. VAR: Darren Bond. Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.
The "Blues" want to end the bad step in the Premier League
Chelsea 23/24. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/7ABsmoQZkQ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 6, 2023
Getting out of relegation zone is Burnley's priority
Despite 8 games of the season, "The Clarets" have only one win, which they recently won against Luton, five defeats and only one draw, poor numbers that keep them at the bottom of the standings.
Burnley FC 2023/24 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/hBZHCqyUNe— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 6, 2023
The match will be played at the Turf Moor
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Burnley vs Chelsea Live Updates!
Both Burnley and Chelsea are coming into this match with a win, in which they will face the duel corresponding to Matchday 8 of English soccer.
Ready for the weekend? pic.twitter.com/3DG9G6mKtA— Premier League (@premierleague) October 6, 2023