Goals and Highlights: Burnley 1-4 Chelsea in Premier League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

02:003 hours ago

Thank you for joining us in this game

Thank you for joining us to watch Burnley vs Chelsea, we hope to see you on VAVEL for more broadcasts.
01:553 hours ago

Final Result

01:504 hours ago

End of the match

The match at Turf Moor is over, Chelsea defeats Burnley 4-1.
01:454 hours ago

90'

The fourth official adds 7 minutes.
01:404 hours ago

85'

  • Changes
Chelsea

In: Mykhailo Mudryk (10)

Out: Raheem Sterling (7)

In: Ian Maatsen (29)

Out: Cole Palmer (20)

01:354 hours ago

79'

  • Change 
Burnley

In: Jacob Larsen (34)

Out: Wilson Odebert (47)

01:304 hours ago

75'

Con una gran jugada colectiva entre Sterling y Palmer que culminó Nicolas Jackson, el Chelsea anota su cuarto tanto del partido. 

 

01:254 hours ago

75'

Goooool for Chelsea
01:204 hours ago

73'

  • Caution 
Moises Caicedo is cautioned.
01:154 hours ago

65'

Despite a VAR review, the central referee gives a clean sheet. 

Raheem Sterling hits a left-footed shot into the back of the net.

 

01:104 hours ago

65'

Goooool for Chelsea
01:054 hours ago

61'

  • Changes
Burnley

In: Aaron Ramsey (21)

Out: Josh Cullen (24)

In: Luca Koleosho (30)

Out: Mike Tresor (31)

In: Connor Robert (14) 

Out: Vitinho (22)

01:004 hours ago

50'

Cole Palmer put the "Blues" ahead on the scoreboard from the eleven penalty kicks 2-1.

 

00:554 hours ago

50'

Goooool for Chelsea
00:505 hours ago

48'

Penaltyaaaal for Chelsea

Foul inside the box on Raheeem Sterling.

00:455 hours ago

45'

  • Changes
Burnley

In: Dara O'Shea (2)

Out: Ameen Al Dakhil (28)

 

Chelsea 

In: Nicolas Jackson (15) 

Out: Armando Broja (19)

00:405 hours ago

Second Part

The second 45 minutes of the match begin.
00:355 hours ago

Half Time

Burnley and Chelsea go into halftime level at one apiece.
00:305 hours ago

46'

  • Caution
Thiago Silva earns a yellow card for a foul in midfield.
00:255 hours ago

45'

The fourth referee indicates that 3 minutes are added.
00:205 hours ago

41'

Raheem Sterling's shot was deflected by defender Ameen Al Dakhil to level the score at 1-1.

 

00:155 hours ago

41'

Goooool for Chelsea
00:105 hours ago

37'

  • Caution
Wilson Odobert is the second caution for the "Clarets".
00:055 hours ago

35'

The "Blues" regained possession, but Vincent's team closed spaces in the defensive zone.
00:005 hours ago

29'

  • Caution
Josh Cullen is Burnley's first painted yellow.
23:555 hours ago

26'

  • Cautions
Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernández have been cautioned.
23:506 hours ago

23'

The game's decor has changed, Burnley have gained confidence and with it, possession of the ball.
23:456 hours ago

14'

Burnley already leads 1-0 with a cross shot by Wilson Odebert.

When the position belonged to the visitors, the Vinotinto team surprised and opened the scoreboard first.

23:406 hours ago

14'

Goooool for Burnley
23:356 hours ago

Probability

This is the probability of the result:

Burnley 23%
Tie 31%
Chelsea 46%

23:306 hours ago

8'

Cole Palmer takes a shot that goes over the goal, the first danger arrives.
23:256 hours ago

5'

Nothing for nobody in the first five minutes, a game where both teams adapt to the rhythm of the match.
23:206 hours ago

Inicio del partido

El árbitro central da el pitazo inicial, esperemos ver muchos goles y emociones. 
23:156 hours ago

Vestimenta

Los "Clarets" salen con su uniforme clásico de local. 

El Chelsea se presenta con su elegante azul. 

23:106 hours ago

Los equipos salen al terreno de juego

El Burnley y el Chelsea alistan motores y ya se encuentran en el campo. 
23:056 hours ago

Stats

The stats for both teams in the 2023 Premier League season are: 
  • Burnley 

18th place with 4 points 

11th place with 8 points

23:006 hours ago

Background

The last meeting between these two teams was on March 5, 2022, when Chelsea defeated Burnley 4-0 away.
22:556 hours ago

Chelsea lineup

This is Mauricio Pochettino's XI:

 

22:507 hours ago

Burnley lineup

This is Vincent Kompany's XI:

 

22:457 hours ago

Turn Moor

The weather and field conditions are ideal for watching a great soccer game.

 

22:407 hours ago

Encouraging message from the DT

Vicente Company has a message for his team.

 

22:357 hours ago

Llegada del Chelsea el Turf Moor

The "Blues" are already at the stadium.

 

22:307 hours ago

Welcome!

We are ready to bring you the Burnley vs Chelsea match. We are just under an hour away from the kick-off of Matchday 8 in the Premier League.
22:257 hours ago

Follow here Burnley vs Chelsea Live Score

The matchday 7 game is approaching and with it the spectacle in the Premier League, will there be a rain of goals? Do not miss a detail of the match Chelsea vs Burnley live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
22:207 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Burnley vs Chelsea match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Chelsea of 7th October 2023 in several countries:

 

Where To Watch Burnley vs Chelsea around the world:

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

 

  • United States

October 7, 2023

10:00 ET

SiriusXM FC, Peacock

 

  • Argentina

October 7, 2023

11:00

 

  • Bolivia

October 7, 2023

10:00

 

  • Brasil

October 7, 2023

11:00

 

  • Chile

October 7, 2023

11:00

 

  • Colombia

October 7, 2023

9:00

 

  • Ecuador

October 7, 2023

9:00

 

  • Spain

October 7, 2023

15:00 

 

  • Mexico

October 7, 2023

8:00

Paramount +

 

  • Peru

October 7, 2023

9:00 

 

22:157 hours ago

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [7th, october, 2023]

USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET

USA TV channel (English): [SiriusXM FC, Peacock]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount+]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

22:107 hours ago

Key player of Chelsea

The spotlight for Chelsea will be on Ukrainian Mikhaylo Mudryk, who after 260 days of landing in London, scored his first goal for the "Blue" team when he opened the scoring against Fulham. This goal will take all the weight off his shoulders and he will be able to play with the team, which after the 7th matchday got the victory.

 

22:057 hours ago

Key player of Burnley

South African player, Lyle Foster, is the man to watch in this match for Burnley. Perhaps their most dangerous man in attack, Foster has had an outstanding season, with 5 games played, 3 of which he has scored a goal (he recently scored against Luton) and has an assist. 

He is expected to trouble the London backline for this match.

22:007 hours ago

Chelsea Last Lineup:

Robert Sánchez, Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Thiago Emiliano da Silva, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Cole Palmer, Moisés Caicedo, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernández
21:557 hours ago

Burnley Last Lineup:

James Trafford, Connor Roberts, Charlie Taylor, Josh Cullen, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Lyle Foster
21:508 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The referees for the match between Burnley vs Chelsea are: 

Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Oliver Langford. VAR: Darren Bond. Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.

21:458 hours ago

The "Blues" want to end the bad step in the Premier League

After seven games, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have returned to form. The "Blues" are not at their best, however, they rose from the ashes last week after beating Fulham 2-0, a result that lifted the spirits of the Stamford Bridge team.

 

21:408 hours ago

Getting out of relegation zone is Burnley's priority

If there is one team that is not having a good time in the Premier League, it is Burnley, a team that was recently promoted but has not been able to find the right way to get out of the relegation zone. 

Despite 8 games of the season, "The Clarets" have only one win, which they recently won against Luton, five defeats and only one draw, poor numbers that keep them at the bottom of the standings.

 

21:358 hours ago

The match will be played at the Turf Moor

The Burnley vs Chelsea match will be played at the stadium Turf Moor, Burnley, Reino Unido with a capacity of 22,000 people. It is worth mentioning that it is one of the oldest soccer grounds in the United Kingdom.

 

21:308 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Burnley vs Chelsea Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

Both Burnley and Chelsea are coming into this match with a win, in which they will face the duel corresponding to Matchday 8 of English soccer. 

 

VAVEL Logo