Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City: Martinelli strike fires Gunners to victory

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

There was late drama at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal sealed a famous 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

It took a deflected shot from substitute Gabriel Martinelli to fire the Gunners in front in the 86th minute.

The result means that Arsenal go joint top of the Premier League,moving level with arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Story of the Match

The visitors dominated possession early on and almost took the lead inside the first five minutes.

Declan Rice cleared a Joško Gvardiol header off the line from a corner, before Nathan Ake blazed a glorious chance over the crossbar just moments later.

Manchester City were in complete control for the opening 20 minutes and had another brilliant chance to go ahead.

Julian Alvarez almost had the ball in the back of the net after he closed down Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, who's attempted clearance deflected off the Argentine forward and into the side netting.

The Gunners were able to carve out their first real chance of the match in the 26th minute, when Eddie Nketiah was threaded in behind the City backline, however he fired his effort well wide.

Half time substitute Martinelli almost had an instant impact when he made space for a shot with a driving run down the left-hand side, but could only hit the ball straight at Ederson.

Arsenal improved in the second half, however it was a game of few chances, as both sides enjoyed periods of the ball in the others half.

With just four minutes left to play though it was Arsenal who broke the deadlock through Martinelli.

Kai Havertz laid the ball back to the Brazilian forward on the edge of the box, who smashed a first time shot into the face of Ake, which deflected past Ederson and into the back of the net.

The 22-year-old's goal sealed the Gunners first league win over Manchester City since 2015.

Mikel Arteta's side are back in action on October 21 when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli

In the first half it was all Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola's side suffocated any attacking threat out of Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard was sacrificed at half time, as Martinelli returned for his first appearance since September when he suffered an injury against Everton.

The Brazilian forward changed the game, and offered something completely different that the Gunners were missing in the first half.

Martinelli kept Kyle Walker on his toes, making multiple dangerous runs down the left flank.

The 22-year-old looked like Arsenal's most serious attacking threat, and broke the deadlock with four minutes of the 90 left - albeit through a deflected shot.