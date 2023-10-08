West Ham snatch victory from jaws of Magpies: Four things we learnt from a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium

Both West Ham United and Newcastle United came into this fixture off the back of a midweek European win and would have been confident of victory.

Despite coming from behind to lead the game with 89 minutes on the clock, Eddie Howe's Newcastle faltered at the final hurdle and failed to pick up the three points to take back to Tyneside. Here's four things we learnt from their trip to The London Stadium.

Southgate's Subjects:

There were two glaring absentees from Gareth Southgate's recently announced England squad; West Ham's James Ward-Prowse and Newcastle's Anthony Gordon. It is fair to say that both of these players could consider themselves unfortunate to not be included, based on their form this season so far.

Ward-Prowse took his place in the line-up and played the full duration of the match. Despite not adding to the two goals and six assists that he has to his name since swapping Southampton for the east end, Ward-Prowse was again integral to his team and David Moyes. Unfortunately for Gordon, he missed the trip to London after his heroics against Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League, which provided the opportunity for Scottish 20 year-old Elliot Anderson to come into the starting line-up.

Isak at the Double:

It was a double from Aleksander Isak that secured a point for Newcastle, giving the Swedish striker an impressive tally of six Premier League goals in seven appearances and seven goals in all competitions.

In just five second half minutes, Isak turned the game on its head. Cancelling out Tomas Soucek's opener in the 57th minute, and then putting his side ahead on 62 minutes. Isak had a fine chance to get Newcastle even further ahead and to get a hat-trick when he was put through on goal by Dan Burn, but he could not convert the opportunity, which manager Eddie Howe called a 'defining moment'.

Still, Howe did hail his 24-year old striker as 'outstanding' and his form continues to keep England's Callum Wilson on the substitutes bench and confined to cameos.

Aleksander Isak grabbed a brace for Newcastle against West Ham | Photo Credit: Getty Images

King Kudus:

Another man with two goals this week is West Ham's newest signing Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian, who was signed from Ajax for a fee believed to be in the region of £40 million has been impressive in the rare moments that he has played, which has only amounted to 71 minutes of football. Yet to start a game in the league, he had the impact off the bench his manager could only have hoped for, putting the ball past Nick Pope in the last minute of the 90.

The attacking midfielder started his career at Nordsjaelland in Denmark before making the move to Ajax, a club renowned for cultivating young talent, where he was managed by Manchester United's Erik ten Hag. On his last appearance for Ajax, he scored a hat-trick. In today's mad market, £40 million could prove great business. It was a point well-earned and spared West Ham's blushes in the end.

Mohammed Kudus, a recent signing from Ajax, scored West Ham's equaliser. | Phot Credit: West Ham United via Getty Images

Bankes Under Siege:

Another week and another referee under scrutiny.

In this fixture, Peter Bankes failed to send off Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes for a second bookable offence when he clattered into the Hammer's James Ward-Prowse. Having already picked up a yellow card moments earlier, Guimaraes can count himself extremely lucky not to pick up what would have been the second red card of his Newcastle career, in only the opening half an hour.

The player, who it was announced had signed a new five year contract with the club just the day before, managed to walk a tightrope for the rest of the game, and heard the final whistle alongside his teammates.