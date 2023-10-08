“There needs to be more allowance” - Gareth Taylor frustrated over officiating in clash against Chelsea

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 8: Alex Greenwood of Manchester City Women goes down the tunnel after being sent off during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Joie Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

It was by no means an overly physical match however, a record ten yellow cards and two red cards may suggest otherwise. With Chelsea equalising in the 96th minute, when Manchester City were down to nine players, the points were shared after a baffling 100 minutes at the Joie Stadium.

City manager, Gareth Taylor, spoke to the media following the clash. Having already spoken out last week about his frustration over defender Leila Ouahabi’s red card and three match ban, referees and discipline were the topics of conversation once again.

Balance is key

Poor officiating has been an issue in the Women's Super League for a number of years and lack of discipline has been a clear problem to the extent of endangering players.

However, from week one of the 2023/24 season, it's been apparent that the lack of discipline has shifted into a system which penalises every slight move.

“There needs to be more allowance, maybe allowance is the wrong word,” Taylor said. “But maybe more feeling for the game. That game was subdued, it wasn't feisty at that point”

"When I talk about consistency, let's see what happens up and down the country today and the rest of the season."

Aware of the sanctions and fines he may face as a result of criticizing the officials, Taylor was slightly reluctant to speak too negatively about an understandably challenging situation.

“It didn't ruin the game for me, for everyone. I spoke to Emma [Hayes] at half time and we just looked at each other,” Taylor explained.

The Manchester City manager went on to address how the heavy discipline could damage the product of the football.

"We're trying to give fans value for money, we just have to be careful. We've gone from here to here quickly, we'll be playing eight a side."

Arsenal striker, Beth Mead, was one of a number of players to take to social media to criticise the sending off of Greenwood. "Awful decision, never time wasting," she stated on Twitter (X).

Former England captain and San Diego Wave manager, Casey Stoney, added her two cents. "Possibly the most ridiculous red card I’ve ever seen. How to ruin a game. Absolute joke!" she added.

City not a 'dirty team'

“If they need to be given, fair enough, but it spoils things. ten minutes before half time everything changes, three red cards in two games will send people a message we're a dirty team"

A ‘dirty team’ would certainly not be an accurate way to describe the way City played their match against Chelsea, with the side clearly dominating without the need for disrespectful fouls.

"There were 11 yellows, two reds and it wasn't a malicious game at all, there wasn't a bad tackle in it", he explained.

Alex Greenwood, who was already on a yellow card for an earlier challenge, was handed a second yellow for "time wasting" during the first half when taking a free kick.

Taylor was quick to dismiss any idea that this is what Greenwood was attempting to do.

"I've heard it was 20 seconds before the free-kick was given and Alex making her mind up. It seemed a weird time for us to be wasting time".

Manchester City falling victim to three red cards

The Blues now have three red cards from the opening two matches with Lauren Hemp also accumulating two yellow cards against Chelsea.

This comes after Manchester City defender, Leila Ouahabi was sent off against West Ham last weekend in what Taylor saw as unfair circumstances.

"It is frustrating, but the rules are the rules," Taylor told the media last week.

WSL sides have not yet adjusted to these new high levels of discipline and scrutiny from officials.

"If it's something really malicious or something where a player has cut down and really used 'violent conduct. There was nothing about either of those red card challenges that were violent," Taylor explained.