Football's coming home as UK & Ireland announced as UEFA Euro 2028 hosts

England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been confirmed as joint hosts of UEFA Euro 2028 at Tuesday's Host Announcement in Nyon, Switzerland.

After a presentation from representatives from the five associations as well as Welsh football icon Gareth Bale, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin awarded Bale, as well as six youth ambassadors, the pennant to officially confirm the appointment of UK and Ireland as hosts.

Čeferin said: "I would like to congratulate the bidders and host associations, whose dedication, hard work and commitment have been duly recognised today."

A spokesperson from the UK-Ireland delegation added: "This is a milestone day for UK and Ireland sport. Together, as a pioneering partnership between our Football Associations with full Government support, we are delighted to be appointed hosts of UEFA EURO 2028. The tournament will be a celebration of football and we can’t wait to welcome Europe and the rest of the world to our host cities."

Where will the games be?

Matches will be held at ten stadiums across the five countries, with six in England and one each in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The largest stadium, and most likely to host the final, is the 90,000 capacity home of the English FA - Wembley Stadium which has already hosted two major international finals this decade: UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Elsewhere in England, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Etihad Stadium, St James' Park and Villa Park will host games as well as the unfinished Everton Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.



Birmingham's Villa Park and Newcastle's St James' Park both hosted games the last time the European Championships came entirely to the UK when solely England hosted in 1996.

In Wales, the Principality Stadium will be the second largest venue in the competition with a capacity just short of 74,000. The current home of Welsh Rugby, the Wales national football team played the majority of their home games there between 2000 and 2009 as well as hosting FA Finals when the new Wembley Stadium was being build.

The Aviva Stadium, which will be known as the Dublin Stadium during the competition due to UEFA branding restrictions, will be the sole host in the Republic of Ireland. Set to host the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final, the only other major European final held at the country's largest football ground was the 2011 Europa League Final between Porto and Braga.

In Scotland, Hampden Park welcomed the European Championship in 2021 and they will play host to games in the 2028 edition.

The only ground with building not commenced is Casement Park in Belfast. Historically the home of Antrim GAA, the ground fell into disrepair and will be completely rebuilt with a hopeful finish of 2026.

The rebuilt ground will make history as the first GAA ground to host games at a major football competition with recent rules regarding hosting "foreign sport" in GAA venues slightly relaxed.

Will all nations qualify?

This hasn't been completely announced, but UEFA rules state "In case of more than two joint-host associations, the automatic qualification of all the host teams cannot be guaranteed and shall be subject to a decision to be made."

It has been reported by the BBC that England have requested that they go through the qualifying campaign in order to prepare them better than playing a set of friendlies.

UEFA also reportedly have reservations as to whether they should allow there to be two places for host sides who didn't qualify through the regular qualifying process.

Southern Europe for Euro 2032

As well as announcing UK and Ireland as hosts in 2028, UEFA also confirmed that the unopposed bid from Italy and Türkiye was successful in hosting the first edition of the competition in the 2030s.

Palermo was axed from Italy's long-list, with the FIGC opting for the Sardinian capital of Cagliari's new stadium over the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Sicily's capital, which was refurbished to host the 1990 World Cup, although Palermo will be the back-up city in Italy to host games.

They teamed up with Türkiye to host the event, and as there are two host nations - both countries will qualify. The two federations put forward ten stadiums each, but the delegations along with UEFA will select a final ten to host from the twenty put forward.

"We offer our gratitude to UEFA for giving two countries sharing Mediterranean culture the honour to co-host UEFA EURO 2032," a delegation spokesperson said. "The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have united their strength with their bid to host the best EURO ever held, establishing new bridges of friendships and leaving a lasting contribution to the football legacy.

“In the coming years, Italy and Turkey will work intensively, as we point out in our motto ‘Play as One’, until 2032, with a big passion and commitment to offer the ultimate EURO experience to the fans.”