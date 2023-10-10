Eden Hazard: A Victim Of The Modern Game

Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from professional football, ending a 16-year senior career.

Hazard enjoyed a stellar career, recording 167 goals and 157 assists in 623 games. During spells in France and England, the Belgian forward won a Ligue 1 title, a French Cup double, two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, a Europa League title and two Premier Leagues.

With a move to Madrid in the summer of 2019, Hazard would go on to win a Champions League title and two La Liga's, however, with injuries tarnishing his time in the Spanish capital, the player's reputation and legacy would ultimately go on to suffer.

A Victim Of The Modern Game

Besides injuries, this is Hazard’s biggest issue.

Hazard had a brilliant Chelsea career, winning a PFA Player of the Year award during his time in West London. Across five seasons at Stamford Bridge, the winger always scored 12 or more goals as well as enjoying two seasons with 16 goals and double digit assists.

When Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in June 2019 for £89 million, no one questioned the fee. The tricky winger had seemingly secured his status as one of the best players in his position in Premier League history.

However, two years before he left for Spain, Mohamed Salah arrived in the Premier League, a player who would go on to become a club legend for Liverpool, drawing comparisons to the Belgian in West London and creating debate over which one of the pair can be considered to be the 'greatest' wideman of their generation.

Liverpool’s Egyptian forward has taken the league by storm since he returned in 2017, with 144 goals and 68 assists in 239 games in the Premier League alone.

When Hazard was in his prime, nobody batted an eyelid at the goals and assists he was scoring. However, Salah has imitated those numbers and even gone further, with the Liverpool forward scoring 20 goals or more in four out of his six full seasons in a Liverpool shirt, including 42 goal contributions in the 2017/18 Premier League season alone.

Statistics have become more and more relied upon in sports as technology advances, with expected goals and assists becoming key benchmarks when measuring a players success.

With Mohammed Salah scoring more across each season than Hazard, the former Chelsea star seems to have become more and more devalued by football fans.

Hazard a 'natural'

Despite Salah’s goals, you can make an argument that Hazard was more naturally talented. To go one step further, it is hard to find many players more naturally talented than Hazard in Premier League history.

He had some brilliant highlight plays. There was the brilliant individual goal against Liverpool at Anfield, a screamer at Stoke and an out of this world solo goal against Arsenal.

On his day, there was no one more unplayable than Hazard, a player capable of pulling magic out of a hat at any time. After all, Madrid do not just buy any player. However, this move did not go to plan at all, and more and more questions of his attitude became apparent.

A Disastrous Move To Real Madrid

His move to Madrid was a disaster, arguably the worst transfer in football history.

Injuries became apparent, as his lack of desire to take care of his body started to affect him later on in his career. He had more games missed (94) than games played for Madrid (76). While Hazard did win two league titles and a Champions League with Los Blancos, the player arguably played an insignificant part in these successes.

Former teammate John Obi Mikel called him the 'laziest' player he played alongside and Jose Mourinho said he stopped telling Hazard to track back as his performances improved when not doing this.

Former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea full back Filipe Luis said Hazard had the natural ability to match Lionel Messi, but lacked the desire and work rate to be the best in the world.

Luis said: “Eden, along with Neymar, are the best players I have ever played alongside – up there with Messi".

“He didn’t train well, five minutes before the game he would be playing Mario Kart in the dressing room. He would warm up without tying his bootlaces up. Then no-one could take the ball off of him. He would dribble past three or four players and win games on his own."

He added: “Hazard has so much talent. Perhaps he lacks a little bit of ambition to say: I am going to be the best player in the world. Because he could be.”

While Hazard's Real Madrid move may not have gone to plan, the outpouring of social media posts in admiration of his career shows just what people think of him.

The Belgian forward was one of the best entertainers of his time, someone you would pay to see. However, there is always a question of 'what if' that may linger around him for eternity.