"The focus and the aims haven't changed" - Carla Ward ahead of facing Arsenal at the Emirates

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Carla Ward, Head Coach of Aston Villa, looks on as she inspects the pitch prior to the Barclays Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on October 01, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Aston Villa continue their WSL season, heading down to the Emirates to face Arsenal. Grasping defeat from the jaws of victory, the Villans opened the season with a loss to Manchester United at Villa Park.

Liverpool was Villa's next test and they were convincingly sunk by the Reds, meaning the Villans have registered two successive losses to open their WSL campaign.

Kenza Dali remains on the sidelines

French midfielder, Kenza Dali, picked up an undisclosed knee injury during France's match against Australia, during the World Cup in August. After being assessed back at Aston Villa, Dali has undergone a period of rehabilitation.

"Kenza still won't be available", Ward explained. "We're probably looking at realistically [after] the international break for a return".

On Dali's return, Ward stressed the importance of being patient and gradually easing players back into the team.

"I think that's really important that we don't rush Kenza" the Villa manager explained.

"She's such a big part of what we're trying to do, like I said, if you start panicking and bringing players back before they're ready, that's a problem. We'll make sure that we look after them, make sure that when she does come back, she's ready to go".

It is not just midfield maestro, Dali, who will miss the crucial clash at the Emirates. Kirsty Hanson is still serving a three match ban for her challenge on Hayley Ladd in Villa's opening game.

"It's huge because Kirsty [Hanson] and Kenza [Dali] were pivotal in, everything we did well last season and what Kenza does is link up and obviously Kirsty's pace and power is something that's a little bit, rarer in our game" Ward said.

"We've missed them massively, but the group’s tight knit, the group is honest. Yeah, we're disappointed but look, we'll keep working like we always do".

Unphased by poor start to the season

With consecutive losses to open their season, Aston Villa's WSL run has been far from ideal. However, Carla Ward is seemingly unphased by their rocky start.

"I think you have to work every day like it's your last you whether you're under pressure of getting the sack or not." Ward said flippantly.

"The reality is you continue to work and focus on what you can focus on and myself and the players, we are a very honest group. Let's talk about the bigger picture, we've come close against Man United 11 v 11. I believe we get something from it".

The cliché in sport may be to 'take the positives' but that is certainly Ward's ethos after the first two matches.

"We've gone away at Liverpool and we’re disappointed in our performance there's no problem losing to a Liverpool side that's just beaten Arsenal and they're a good side", she admits.

"Against Liverpool, there were moments that we just didn't execute what we set out to and if we had then I think it would have been a very different picture, but that that happens. What we do have to do is stick to the game plan, execute the game plan and if we do that, I think we've got a chance".

There's no mercy in the WSL as now Aston Villa face Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea - a tough run to try and find points in.

"There's no panic here whatsoever. I think it's clear that we're very focused on what we want to try and achieve" Ward said

"The focus and the aims haven't changed from what we set out in preseason. We're only two games in and we'll continue to work and go after those targets".

Professionalising Officials

Causing controversy last week, officials have been a high topic of conversation due to the high amount of bookings made across all the WSL games.

Manchester City manager, Gareth Taylor, who's side was subject to some of this heavy booking, was supportive of Ward in light of Kirsty Hanson's booking.

"I think I would echo Gareth Taylor's comments. Ward said. "I think he's hit the nail on the head. I Think he was absolutely bang on with everything he said".

VAR has also been on the list of hot topics but Ward was quick to mention her caution about unrealistic expectations.

"I think we can't run before we can walk. I think we have to professionalise referees within our game first", Ward raised.

"I think that's really important because we're going to be asking those officials to work on VAR so, VAR's, from what I hear, hugely complicated technology and I think it's really important that we have professional people working that".

"You can't expect part time officials to be able to utilise VAR. There's areas in the game that certainly need improving and need a lot of focus before we even think about the VAR" she added.

Looking to the Emirates

Aston Villa's big weekend task is to collect some points at the Emirates against Arsenal. Ward praised Arsenal's impressive squad, despite a number of recent poor results.

"They were they were excellent against Manchester United" she praised.

"They've got a world class squad, they've got a top, top manager, they've got players they can rotate and put a world class 11 out whoever they put out and they're a team that actually you actually enjoy watching"

"You really enjoy watching Arsenal play a good side, got loads about them, different dimensions so we're under no illusions, they're top, top side and we're gonna have to absolutely be our best" she added.

Particularly in defence, Arsenal have a number of weaknesses. However, Ward made it clear that there was no complacency from her side.

"First and foremost, we've got to dominate. We've got to try and dominate the ball as much as we possibly can" Ward explained.

"I think in both games last season we, you know, we matched them in areas, we set up in a way that allowed us to get on the ball a lot more and it'll be the same again this weekend".

Ward's style of management came through as she laid out some important targets for her side.

"One thing that certainly a Carla Ward team doesn't do, is just go in behind and run after it" she said, laughing.

"We'll look to go to the Emirates and try and play because if you want to try and close the gap on the top four, what you can't do is rip that script up. You have to continue to try and play, and that's exactly what we're gonna try and do".

Over 30,000 tickets have been sold for Sunday's game with more expected to be bought over the next few days. A large crowd, away from home, is often an intimidating prospect but Ward is sure that this will not phase her players.

"The way that clubs are selling out crowds now is unbelievable and the rise in in attendances this year, it's been nothing short sensational" Ward said.

"But we've got big players in this group, big players that have played on the big stage, understand those crowds. Thankfully we haven't got too many that that haven't played at that level that that can cope with that pressure".