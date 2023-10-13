Beth Mead and Vivienne Miedema close to returning to action, confirms Jonas Eidevall

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has confirmed Beth Mead could make her first Arsenal appearance since November 2022 this weekend after recovering from an ACL injury.

The England forward, who won the Golden Boot during the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph, has one more training session before her match sharpness is confirmed.

But her manager is confident that she will make the matchday squad in the Gunners' second Emirates Stadium appearance of the season.

"For squad selection, we have one more training session to go. If she makes it through that [session], she should be 100% ready for selection," Eidevall explained.

"She has a lovely energy that she plays the game with. She has a lot of attacking qualities and everyone knows what she brings to our team. Of course, we are really looking forward to having her back on the pitch."

No injury is the same

Beth Mead was the first victim of an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury crisis before it swept through the Arsenal squad - with Vivienne Miedema, Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither, and Teyah Goldie, joining her on the treatment table.

But while questions were posed to Eidevall over how shared experiences and injuries of a similar nature can help players recover together, he used his time wisely to educate the press room on the difference in an individual's journey to recovery.

"Unfortunately, we have a group of players that went through the same injury," he said. "I think, though, at the end of the day, you have to deal with your things yourself, because, even if it looks on paper that you have the same injury, it’s never exactly the same.

"There is always differences. This is with anything going on in your life. Yes, there’ll be similarities, and yes you can help, but everything needs to be tailored to you as an individual.

"I am very mindful of that, to not treat people with similar instances like a package, you still need to look at it individually.

"But it’s nice that they have each other and that they are both close to returning to play. Beth, we hope can be available, in the squad, for Sunday."

Viv Miedema & Leah Williamson updates

Suffering the same injury as her partner just a month later, Dutch international and all-time top goalscorer for her country, Vivienne Miedema is another Arsenal forward close to returning.

Eidevall updated: "Viv [Vivienne Miedema] is back on the pitch. So, obviously, the next step for her is to be involved in team training and to start gaining match sharpness.

"She needs to play games, whether that be in-house games, friendly games, or behind closed doors, that is a different question.

"But that’s the next step. Obviously, we are not miles away from her being available for squad selection. So yeah, she’s definitely getting close."

As for Leah Williamson, her return will not be until after Christmas at the very soonest, Eidevall said.

The England captain didn't suffer an ACL injury, her second during her career, until April earlier this year, so isn't expected to be as speedy in her rehabilitation - but like the rest of her injured teammates, progress is positive.

"She’s out on the pitch – a really important step in her recovery," the Arsenal boss reinstated. But from here on, it’s about doing basic ball work, and then moving on to more complex movement patterns, to lastly be integrated into team training again.

"But there’s no way she is going to return before Christmas. If she returns one month later, it’s impossible to predict at the moment, but to save you asking about it, before Christmas? No."

Mead's psychological factors explored

As with any injury of Mead's nature, questions over psychological impacts always loom large among journalists and fans alike.

With so much time away from football, there's prudent fear that a player might not return to their best following a period of rest and recovery.

However, unlike other clubs, Arsenal has always been big on mental training. Eidevall has outlined a cognitive winning mentality plenty of times before and spoke more deeply about it ahead of a visit from Aston Villa when asked about whether Mead was ready mentally to return.

He said: "This is where elite sports has changed over the last 10 years. Mental training used to be huge for teams that were struggling, but we have made it an everyday approach to our training.

"With a holistic approach to the player and the team, we do this every day. It is not just an on-and-off button.

"We are looking to develop every aspect of our game. We do this over long periods of time. If we don’t slowly build these strengths and reshape our weaknesses, it’s like learning a new skill, it’s not easy, so we need to spend a lot of time on it.

"I’d like to think our players feel supported this way."