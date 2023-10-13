"There is no team that could live with us" - Marc Skinner ahead of gameweek three

Manchester United's European debut got off to a shaky start on Tuesday, with a huge opener facing two-time Champions League Finalists, PSG.

The Parisians dominated for much of the first half, but Marc Skinner's side responded impressively having gone behind after Tabita Chawinga slotted past Mary Earps.

Super subs Geyse and Melvine Malard helped United look more like themselves - Malard equalised in the 70th minute, scoring her second off the bench in two games.

United move on from their European nights, and look to face top-of-the-table Leicester City on Sunday.

After speaking with the media, Skinner respects his opponent's position but is adamant that something is brewing on the red side of Manchester.

Champions League momentum

"PSG first half we were another level, physically. If we can get to the level and the quality on the ball that we had, I don't think many teams can live with us if I am honest.

"Its about getting to that level, that standard. If we do that, no disrespect to Leicester because they are top of the league and have won three out of three, but the reality is, there is no team that could live with us.

"Every week I will talk about the respect I have for the opponent, we will plan today for how we can utilise them and move them around, but also how we can defend against them.

"I have a lot of respect, especially with Willy [Kirk] starting the season fantastically well, but we have to get to our level.

"They [His players] felt the intensity against PSG, they felt how quick it was in the first half. In the second half, they fixed it quickly."

On the opposition:

"I can see the psychology in the teams that we play. In Leicester's case, they are flicking the ball around, they are moving, they are playing give and go, with no fear of the defensive transition.

"That shows confidence, and we can already see that in their performances.

"But, if we can get to that level, they would not have played a team like us this season, and that will be a huge test for them.

"We know Willy's [Kirk] character is to come and attack, and that helps us, as we know we can find the space to take advantage and to win the three points."

On rotation of his squad an substition impact:

"I'm sure you will see some changes whether that is from the start or brought into the game. From my perspective, they are in pretty good physical shape.

"You'll see some changes in this game for sure. I have gone to the bench pretty openly, to change games, and they have done very well in doing that.

"Three or four subs have scored, and without giving away too much, we have game plans to utilise everyone within this game."

On setting a standard:

"If you set that standard, why not chase it again? I don't want us to come down from that performance. The opponent will be different, Leicester will want to come and attack us.

"They are high energy, high press, and they will put pressure on us. We are trying to build a squad who want to stay at that level.

"We havent even seen Nikita Parris yet, and she's chomping for some action. We will treat them as any top of the table side, they deserve to be there, and we will treat them with respect.

"If we don't get to that 'Champions League' level, I will be asking questions of my players. Hopefully, Willy wont see the game as a free hit against United, but a step up in the quality of opponents his side will face this season."

On their tight schedule:

"What I am trying to keep is the balance of leaving players with enough information, but not overloading them, its a very delicate balance.

"What we try to do is we review a game with the players, and then preview the upcoming game, and try to take little aspects from that. We have a two day lead, train, and then we are off to PSG again.

"Its not ideal and its not perfect, but we are trying to make sure the girls have a balance. If you are going to retain information, you have to have the freedom in your mind to box games off.

"Time is always of the essence, we utilise classroom based, pitch side and individual work which marries into our performances."

On Fine margins in the WSL

"We know the pitfalls of a tight season, I look at Leicester winning, I look at Liverpool beating Arsenal, I look at Aston Villa and Tottenham's performances, these teams can beat anyone on their day.

"Its the quality of the forwards, they can score a goal and sit back and defend. I look at last week with Manchester City going down to nine, and Chelsea throwing everything and the kitchen sink at them, and still not able to take the three points from them.

"It will be tighter, and as much we can worry about losing points, performances will make the difference. If we perform against Leicester, I want us to deserve to win the game.

"Right now, we are creating that momentum. When we are seven or eight games in, you'll see more of an understanding between the players, and they will fear our frontline."