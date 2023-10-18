Mikel Arteta: "Pochettino has been one of the most influential people in my career"

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal's colossal win against title competitors Manchester City capped off a strong start to the Premier League campaign, entering the October international break level on points with league leaders Spurs.

The Gunners next turn to a new-look Chelsea side, who have recruited heavily in the summer in an attempt to bring the Blues back to the glory days of the Abramovich era.

The highly-rated Christopher Nkunku was announced early by the club as a statement signing, before owner Todd Boehly went on a spending spree to revolutionise the face of the club. Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson, Roméo Lavia, Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi, Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto as well as many other talented young prospects were recruited in order to commence a new exciting project in West London.

One player that will be looking to put a mark on the game is Kai Havertz. Having won Chelsea the Champions League in 2021, the German forward made the switch to join Arsenal this summer.

The 24-year-old has had a rocky start living up to the £65 million price tag that manager Mikel Arteta splurged on acquiring his services, scoring only one goal in a spot-kick in a 4-0 away win against Bournemouth.

However, a top performance at his old stomping ground can boost his confidence, proving a point to many Blues fans who doubted him during his three-year spell at the club.

While Arsenal still remain one of two teams undefeated in the league and will look to maintain the esteemed status, Chelsea are climbing back up the table after a disappointing start, winning their last two games against Fulham and Burnley.

Arteta sat down with the press on Friday morning to discuss what he expects from the hosts, team news as well as recalling memories with an old friend.

Here are four main takeaways from his press conference:

Team News for the Bridge:

The Gunners have had a minor injury crisis with the trio of Bukayo Saka,, William Saliba and Leandro Trossard all doubts ahead of the weekend.

All three departed from their respective national team squads late ahead of the friendlies and Euro 2024 qualifier matches, allowing them more time to recover in time for Saturday afternoon's match.

Responding on Saka, Arteta said, "I’m sure he wants to play. I don’t see any player there that doesn’t want to be in the starting XI."

Similarly, the situation on Saliba was answered with, "He has been carrying that [the knock] for weeks now and we have to use that time to settle."

However, some positive news coming out of London Colney was the return of Gabriel Martinelli, with the second-half substitute propelling Arsenal into the lead against Manchester City with his deflected effort.

"Obviously, we had injuries, and we had the availability we have, we missed other players as well in midfield that are very, very important, but I'm sure we'll get them back."

"It's about being able to win and continue to perform in the right way even when those players aren't there and now, we're going to have the opportunity to see them, I'm sure," Arteta said.

His relationship with Poch:

While Arsenal and Spurs usually never go hand in hand, the relationship between the former Tottenham boss and the current Arsenal manager is very strong.

Current Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino took his post in West London at the start of the 2023/24 campaign after a brief hiatus from management after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

It was in Paris that Arteta and Pochettino spent a season together - the former only 19 on loan from Barcelona, and the latter approaching his thirties and arguably in his prime.

"My first professional opportunity was in Paris and we arrived at the same time, and we lived together in the same hotel for three months. He was critical; he’s been one of the most influential people in my football career - first of all as a player he took me under his wing and he looked after me like a little brother," Arteta recalls.

"A big part of the success that I had in Paris was because of him because he really looked after me and gave me a lot of confidence and advice. He’s been a role model for me since that day, not only when I was a player but as a manager as well."

The undefined number nine:

Arteta's management style is very unpredictable. With sudden goalkeeper switches, midfield experiments and plenty of formation switches, it is an opposition manager's nightmare to face.

However, one thing that has resonated with him throughout his brief stint is the use of a false nine, or a rotating number nine to throw off defences. This has been recently demonstrated with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, used interchangeably between the right and the centre in the wake of Saka's absence.

When asked about it in the conference, Arteta responded, "I think having players with different qualities gives you different options and it is always related to the opponent, what behaviours they have and what other players you have around that number nine.

"We have a nine that wants to come forward, attacking midfielders are constantly threatening the last line, proper wingers - then it becomes a different threat."

On the rumours of Wilshere departing:

Both as an understudy on and off the pitch, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has learnt from Arteta whether it be as a teammate, or fellow managers at the club.

As U18s manager, Wilshere has taken his talented crop far, assisting the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri and Charles Sagoe Jr in not only reaching the FA Youth Cup Final but also incorporating them into the first team set-up.

However, as revealed by The Athletic's David Ornstein, interest in the 31-year-old has arisen from across the pond, with MLS outfit Colorado Rapids interested in acquiring his services as first-team manager.

On the news being broken, Arteta said "I'm really happy that Jack is part of the setup. I think he's done really well, I think it he was really needed around the academy and the place, and these things are going to happen when people are doing well, he's going to get attraction, and then it's going to come down to him to make the best decision for his career."