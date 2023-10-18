From Parking The Bus To Flying Machines

Tottenham Hotspur have far and away supassed expectations so far this season. A large proportion of that fantastic start to the season is down to Ange Postecoglou and the way he not only has done great buisness in the transfer market with the signings of James Maddison and Mickey Van Der Ven. Its also the way he has turned players who were under performing such as Yves Bissoma and Pedro Porro.

If you cast your mind back to last season Tottenham were very much like a boxer backing off until eventually they get knocked out by there opponent it was that densive mentality that had Spurs fans calling for a change of manager and mentality. the fullback areas in particular were extreamley defensive with Emerson Royale at Right wing back and Ben Davies mostly at left wingback.

Fast forward 12 months with Postecoglou at the helm and its a totally different formation and more importantly there is a whole new mentality with fast free flowing football becoming the norm again. Football like this hasnt been seen by the Spurs faithful since the days of Mauricio Pochittino. It has also become normal for the song we've got out Tottenham back chant t be ringing round the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

So what's Ange Postecoglou changed?

Pivotal to this change is the mentality of the fullbacks. Pedro Porro has played 90 minutes in all but 1 of the 1st 8 Premier League games, Ange Postecoglou has transformed Porro from a player with immense technical ability but unable to defend to one of the leading players within the squad for tackles and interceptions while also keeping his attacking threat.

Porro is not just a regular rightback and because he has that technical ability to be more than that Postecoglou has installed him as an inverted fullback, being asked to be that extra man in midfield taking the ball off the centre backs and help beat the press like so many other teams are doing, the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have all been using this tactic for a while to great effect and Porro's technical ability certainly helps in this role.

What about at left Back?

At left back Tottenham have been using the 22/23 sesaon signing Destiny Udogie who last season was on loan at italian side Udinese. Udogie has been Fantastic in the 1st 8 games of the season using his power and pace which has had him marauding up and down the left hand side. This is a far cry from Ben Davies last season who again wasn't the most attacking of fullbacks.

Postecoglou has used Udogie as the wide option on the left which suppliments Heung Min Son who likes to cut in onto his right foot Superbly as he not only overlaps on the outside but also the inside making numerous runs into the box to create chances.

Udogie is also been way up the squad list this season for his defending he is up there with Porro for tackles and interceptions. In the recent game against Arsenal he received a yellow card after just 8 minutes and ended up being most peoples man of the match for his performance in keeping Burkyo Saka quiet.

In recognition of this Udogie was called up to the Italian national team for the 1st time and making his full debut in the game against England on Tuesday evening, again putting in a great display in defeat.

Between Porro and Udogie they have had 7 goal involvements in the first 8 games which is testiment to the formation and system Postecoglou has installed. as uncommon as it might seem and apart for Son and Maddison the belief is that Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are umongst the 1st names on the teamsheet.

Make no mistake Spurs fan are in for exciting times ahead with both Porro and Udogie turning out stunning performances week after week, and you never know in what position they might find themselves.