Tottenham Hotspur's Robert Vilahamn says Aston Villa are benchmark for WSL teams

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Robert Vilahamn, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the Barclays Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at Amex Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

This Saturday Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa in the Women's Super League as they aim to make it three league wins in a row.

After taking over the side in the Summer, Head Coach Robert Vilahamn has impressed and changed fortunes around for the north London side, who currently sit in fourth.

On the other end of the table, Carla Ward and Aston Villa currently sit 11th in the table, having lost their opening three games. Despite their different results heading into this tie, Vilahamn has a lot of praise for the Villians.

Respect for Carla Ward

During Vilahamn's press conference on Friday, he spoke about his admiration for his counterpart after Villa's successful 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking about Carla Ward, the Swedish coach said: "They (had) two tough games, and they lost in the last minute, I think they have some really talented players in the squad.

"For me, tomorrow is one of the toughest away games, even if they are at the bottom of the table, I have an enormous respect for their coach and the team they have, so it's going to be a tough game and a good test for us to see if we can compete against them because they finished in fifth last season."

Villa's start to the season not to be dismissed

It is safe to say, Ward's side have not had the best start to the season.

In their opening three games, they have lost to Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, 2-1, 2-0 and 2-1 respectively, and currently sit in 11th in the table just above Bristol City on goal difference.

Despite their results, their games have not been against easy opposition and in their two games finishing 2-1, they have only lost to added-time goals.

Vilahamn went on to discuss what he would like to see on Saturday: "I think we are going to compete against Aston Villa. We come into this with self confidence and they are about alright, I hope we can use this in the beginning and we try to dictate it.

"They have played two top teams, they have actually tried to defend those games as well, so it is going to be interesting to see how they play against us tomorrow."

Players improving across the pitch

When Vilahamn took over at Spurs the philosophy changed, and notably, the players on the pitch have massively improved as a result of that.

Despite not being in charge of the club last season, the changes he has implemented have seen have already improved the results and performances, but he is fully aware, that confidence is the key to success.

'When you work with players you need to work every day in training on easy passes and first touches, and then you need to work with self-confidence, and then movement.

"When I took over this team and came here, the passes were not good I can guarantee that and in the first friendly game, we lost against Reading and it was not a good game, but if you want to improve people you need to work for a long time, you need to train hard."

He continued: "What they have though is exceptional talent, and they have it in them, but if you have bad self confidence and haven't trained for a while you need to work on it.

"If you look how we train now, and how we play, and the possession, it is so high quality and in eight weeks to see that is impressive, and I think these players can be so good, and if they continue to develop and play this way you're going to see more passes and accuracy in the game because we are playing good football."

With the international break looming, Villa will be looking to turn their season around this weekend and head into the break with three points, but on the other hand, Vilahamn will be hoping his side can continue their improved start to the campaign.

Villa host Spurs at the Poundland Bescot Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a kick-off time of 12:30 as both teams aim to head into the break on a high.