Chelsea 2 - Arsenal: Goalie gaffs and spoils shared on derby day - 4 things we learnt

There was a belief and a buzz in the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of kick-off for this Saturday tea-time fixture that ensured the home side started on the front foot. A ferocious opening ten minutes saw a booking picked up for each side, and a penalty award which led to the game’s opening goal.

But it didn't stop there, and the competitive nature of the match, and the fast and furious pace remained up until the final whistle. This London derby ultimately proved to be a close encounter and provided much to see and talk about. Here’s what we learnt from Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Goalie Gaffs:

Much has been said this season about Mikel Arteta’s decision to usurp England’s Aaron Ramsdale as his number one goalkeeper in favour of David Raya, and more is likely to be said after this performance by Arsenal.

Raya was chipped by Mykhailo Mudryk for Chelsea’s second goal early in the second half from an acute angle, with his positioning open to threat and scrutiny. Moments later, the Colombian presented the ball to Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, who rounded the goalkeeper, but was unable to convert, in a lucky escape for Arsenal and Raya.

Luckily, again for Raya, Chelsea’s goalkeeper soon took over the spotlight, when Robert Sanchez made his own costly error when he played a sloppy pass out from the edge of his box, presenting Declan Rice with an opportunity to halve his side’s deficit, and trigger Arsenal’s fightback. Despite the ball to Rice being a gift, it still took some fine skill from the Gunners record-signing to find the back of Sanchez’s empty net with a first time shot.

Turning Tide:

Chelsea have now gone three games unbeaten in the Premier League, and have risen into the top half of the table, signalling an end to this seasons slump their supporters will be hoping.

No player signals the West London clubs change of fortunes more than Mykhailo Mudryk, a player who most thought was more likely to be signing for Arsenal rather than Chelsea when he did so in January. After a difficult start to his career in the capital, Mudryk had scored his first league goal in Chelsea’s last outing, and bagged his first at Stamford Bridge in this, their following fixture.

In mid-week he scored a screamer for his country Ukraine, and Mudryk must have therefore gone into this derby day on a high. He will no doubt be disappointed to not have come away as a winner in this occasion. Only he will know if he was intending to score when he spotted Raya off his line!

Match-Making:

There were match-ups all over the pitch in this game to get you talking before and after the whistles were blown.

Whether it be the two managers, who were themselves former teammates, or the battle of the £100 million-pound midfielders in Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, the Ukrainians teammates of Mudryk and Oleksander Zinchenko, or the return of Jorginho and Kai Havertz to the club they won the UEFA Champions League with - this game was mouth-watering.

But, it was the pair of Marc Cucurella and Bakayo Saka that caught the eye once the play was underway, with the England international largely kept-quiet by the Spaniard, playing in the place of the injured Ben Chilwell on the left-wing. Cucurella had a fine game, in particular during the first-half, leaving Saka frustrated and a largely peripheral figure for the majority of the game.

Cucurella has not had the easiest time since joining Chelsea, but has taken the opportunity he has been given in recent weeks extremely well and winning the confidence of the Chelsea fans. He was always involved, first to a lot of loose balls and challenges, and it was a credit to him that Saka did not manage to leave his mark on the game.

Cole Crazy:

Numerous reports out of Chelsea in the last month have suggested that Mauricio Pochettico has been impressed by Cole Palmer since his arrival on deadline day of this summers transfer window. Chosen to play in a ‘false nine’ role over the more recognisable central striker of Nicolas Jackson in this fixture, Palmer repaid his manager’s faith and club owner Todd Boehly's bucks, beginning to establish himself as a staple in a young and dynamic side.

Palmer gave Arsenal’s defenders a torrid time and came away with a man of the match award. He converted Chelsea’s penalty and tested Raya with his determination and tenacity. Like his teammate Mudryk, Palmer was undeserving of not being victorious on this occasion, but sadly, their goals were not enough to secure the three points for Chelsea. He seems to relish the talisman role that he has found himself in.