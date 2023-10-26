Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 10, 2023

Arsenal have started the season in an impressive manner, being unbeaten in all nine games so far; the only other team who has done that is their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners will be looking to take advantage of Sheffield United's poor start to life back in the Premier League, as the Blades travel to The Emirates.

Sheffield United currently sit bottom of the league table with just one point to their name, which came from a draw against Everton in Gameweek four.

Their most recent defeat came to Manchester United, where they lost 2-1 at home with their only goal scorer being Oliver McBurnie, converting a penalty in the 34th minute, securing his first goal of the season.

For the Gunners, last weekend saw them travel to Stamford Bridge to face their London rivals Chelsea. Arsenal went 2-0 down, after a penalty from Cole Palmer after William Saliba's handball got checked by VAR, whilst Mykhailo Mudryk, who was almost certain to join Arsenal last summer, impactfully started the second half with a goal in the 48th minute.

They eventually pulled it back through two late goals, albeit one gifted, from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard, whilst a tense 2-1 win away to Sevilla midweek has improved the mood of the camp at London Colney.

Team News

The Gunners remain without Jurrien Timber, who will be out of action until the back end of the season with an ACL injury. Gabriel Jesus could be a potential injury doubt due to a hamstring injury he picked up against Sevilla on Tuesday night in the Champions League, but could play against the Blades. \

Another player who could return this weekend is Thomas Partey, as he was not involved in the clash against Sevilla midweek due to a muscular injury.

For Sheffield United, they have a long list of injury doubts for this weekend. William Osula, George Baldock, Max Lowe, Ismaila Cheick Coulibaly and Daniel Jebbison are doubtful for this weekend's clash.

Chris Basham, who broke his leg in the Blades' fixture against Fulham in Gameweek eight, is not expected to play again this season.

John Egan, who has suffered a calf injury, is expected to return to the squad in late December 2023, whilst Rhys Norrington-Davies, who suffered a hamstring injury, is back in training.

Likely Lineups

Arsenal

Raya, Saliba, White, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Rice, Odegaard, Jorginho, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Foderingham, Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Norwood, McAtee, Hamer, Souza, McBurnie, Archer.

Key Players

Arsenal - Bukayo Saka

Arsenal's number 7 Bukayo Saka is the club's top goal scorer, six, and assister, five, this season, with his most recent goal being scored against Bournemouth.

He ranks eleventh in the premier league with his number of goals; he is one of the Gunners' biggest threats and the Sheffield United backline will have to be on fine form to stop the agile and composed winger. It's no easy feat, as several world-class full-backs have found out over the years, but it is possible with a composed performance.

Hamer is the top scorer for Sheffield United this season with a total of two goals, having these goals to his name will provide him confidence to break down and pressure the Arsenal backline.

It will also provide confidence knowing that Arsenal have conceded three goals in the last two matches they have played in all competitions.

A stunning goal away to Tottenham epitomised his impact on the Blades this season, even if it is yet to replicate into a win.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at The Emirates Stadium, located in North London.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 3 PM GMT.

How can I watch?

As it is kicking off at 3 PM, it is not live on TV in the UK due to the blackout.