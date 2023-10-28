Chelsea 0-2 Brentford: Blues lack quality as Bees frustrate their West London rivals on Derby Day

Chelsea’s dire attacking performances returned this weekend with through a 2-0 defeat against their West London neighbours, Brentford. Chelsea began the game well, finding themselves in strong positions and creating good chances.

However, their lack of a clinical striker cost them in a game where they could have been out of sight at half-time.

Brentford hung in there and defended heroically and ten minutes into the second half, they began to play with some attacking quality and found their breakthrough through a great headed effort from Ethan Pinnock that put the Bees ahead.

Chelsea continued to dominate the ball, but couldn’t really create any chances against Brentford’s low block. Pushing for a late equaliser, Chelsea threw everyone up for a corner in the last minute of the game. It was cleared by Brentford, who found themselves away and doubled their lead with Mbuemo scoring into an open net.

Chelsea have won just the one home game in the last 6 months as they slip to eleventh. Brentford climb into the top half!

Story of the Match

Chelsea began on the front foot, controlling the ball with Brentford sitting relatively deep in a low block. However, Brentford quickly grew into the game after Chelsea poorly gave the ball away and enjoyed a decent period of possession in the hosts' half.

The first opening came after a long throw from Brentford, which they could not get a shot away from. Chelsea broke through Raheem Sterling as they quickly found themselves on the edge of the Brentford penalty area. He played it off to Cole Palmer, who couldn’t quite guide his shot on target, as Brentford quickly shut him down as they had managed to get back in strong numbers.

Chelsea had begun to find some real joy out on the left-hand side, with Marc Cucurella, Nicolas Jackson, and Raheem Sterling all combining well to get the blues up the pitch, and after seven minutes, a clear route to a goal had emerged for Chelsea. Brentford’s first true chance in the game came after 8 minutes when Bryan Mbeumo got in behind and tried to shoot from a tight angle. Sanchez slightly spilt but managed to get back under control.

Once again, Chelsea managed to conjure up an exhilarating counter, this time with their best chance of the half, with Noni Madueke striking the crossbar after a fantastic effort with his left foot inside the box, which was unfortunate not to curl into the top corner.

After 11 minutes, Chelsea had asserted their dominance over the game with complete control of the ball. Then came Conor Gallagher, forcing a save from Mark Flekken after an audacious effort from about 30 yards out that was tracking towards the bottom left corner.

Chelsea were constantly working themselves into good positions but were struggling to get that clear-cut opening because of the compact nature of the visiting defence. The ball fell to Cole Palmer from the edge of the area who whipped a beautiful ball in behind the Brentford defence as Marc Cucurella stretched to get the effort on target, he could just not do enough to guide it past the Brentford keeper. Openings had finally started to come for Chelsea, this time for Raheem Sterling, who just couldn’t do enough to guide his effort from inside the box on target.

It had got to the point where Brentford were camped inside of their half and whatever they did, they just could not get out. It felt as if it was only a matter of time until Chelsea made their West London neighbours pay. Palmer played another great ball towards the back post, and Sterling looked in. Yet, he fell to the ground, as it seemed there was a push from Roerslev. VAR checked it, but it was deemed that Sterling went down too easily, even though it was pretty clumsy from the Danish defender.

Brentford went on to enjoy a spell on the ball, which was desperately needed to take the sting out of Chelsea’s attacking bombardment. But this lasted a little over two minutes, as Brentford cheaply gave the ball away and once again allowed Chelsea to control the game.

Chelsea continued their dominance; however, there seemed to be a turning point in the last five minutes of the first half as Brentford started to get some joy in behind. However, they couldn’t make it count. As the first half began to fade out, Chelsea would be disappointed not to be leading after numerous squandered chances. Thomas Frank, however, would be proud of his side's defensive efforts as they managed to keep the game scoreless.

The second half began similarly to that of the first, with Chelsea on the front foot and looking the more likely of the two sides. But then, completely against the run of play, Brentford finally created their first good chance of the game with a beautiful ball played across the Chelsea box from Ajer. It fell to Wissa, who hammered it towards Robert Sanchez. The Spanish goalkeeper didn't know much about it but somehow managed to deflect it away from goal.

Smash and Grab?

The breakthrough came in the 57th minute as the Bees went ahead in the West London derby. Brentford showed a bit more ambition in the second half, by getting further up the pitch and into better positions and it paid off for them as defender, Ethan Pinnock put them in front with a wonderful header at the back post. It was a well-worked move from a throw-on as Jensen and Mbuemo link up on the right, with Mbuemo given far too much space to get a wonderfully whipped cross towards the back post, where Pinnock was completely free to just guide it past Sanchez.

After conceding, Chelsea continued to find themselves in good positions however, they could not get themselves into a position that allowed them to create a clear-cut chance to get an effort away at goal. In search of a goal, Pochettino turned his attention to the bench introducing Ian Maatsen and Reece James, with Axel Disassi and Noni Madueke making way.

As the rain began to pour at Stamford Bridge, Brentford created another good chance, with Levi Colwill coming in with a huge last-ditch tackle to deny Wissa getting a shot away at close range to double Brentford’s lead.

Chelsea looked poor in the second half, as they once again enjoyed a lot of the ball but failed to create anything. So once again, Chelsea turned to the bench, with Potchettino relying on two teenagers to come on and make a difference with Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo making way for Premier League debutant, Devid Washington and France Under-21 International, Lesley Ugochukwu.

With five minutes to play, Chelsea looked to have got into a good position with Jackson running at the Brentford defence, however, Frank Oyenka took one for the team bringing Jackson down and walking away with a yellow card. Not much came from the free kick but eventually, Chelsea won a corner with a great ball towards the back post from Connor Gallagher but nobody was there to knock it home.

With two minutes left on the clock, Chelsea had found themselves in behind again and the absence of a quality striker once again makes Chelsea pay. Reece James played a wonderful low ball across the box, Palmer is there at the penalty spot but he can’t get an effort away, it falls to Washington who can’t connect with the ball and somehow fades away to safety. Chelsea had to score. Very poor.

The game finished frantically, with Brentford creating two top-quality chances whereby they should have killed the game. As a Chelsea attack fell apart Brentford found themselves four on one, Yarmolyuk found himself through, one-on-one with the goalkeeper who pulled off a super save to keep the game at 1-0. Moments after, Mbuemo had his chance to win the game for Brentford, but he could only hit the side netting.

Somehow, Chelsea were still alive in the game. Needing a hero with a minute to play, they worked themselves into a position good enough to win a corner. Sanchez went up. The delivery met the head of a Brentford player. Mbuemo won the ball, and Brentford found themselves away, he played the ball to Maupay who completely dropped the goalkeeper. He somehow managed to keep up with the Brentford attack. The ball fell back to Mbuemo and he put it into an empty net, completely killing the game.

The result sees now-tenth placed Brentford get their third successive victory at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea slump down to a place below.

Player of the Match: Ethan Pinnock

It was a phenomenal performance from the Brentford centre-half. Solid defensively with nine clearances, he was crucial to Brentford being able to keep it tight at the back and completely neutralising Chelsea’s attack.

Aside from his defending, he put Brentford ahead with a stunning goal, being able to find himself free at the back post with a fantastic headed finish. It was a truly great day at the office for the Jamaican defender.

