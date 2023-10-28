Four things we learnt as Arsenal put Sheffield United to the blade

Arsenal maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they put five past Sheffield United, who sit bottom of the league with just one point.

The Gunners exerted total dominance in North London, accumulating 67% possession while not conceding so much as a single shot on target all game.

Despite being in complete control, Arsenal initially struggled somewhat to break down a Sheffield United side who were clearly set up to not concede - with the visitors even managing some promising counter-attacks in the early stages.

Defensive resilience could only take Paul Heckingbottom's side so far though, and after a little under 30 minutes Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock for the hosts.

The second half saw little change, except for the ease that Mikel Arteta's side were able to break down the visitors, which saw them increase their lead five-fold.

As the pressure mounts on Heckingbottom, and Arsenal go within two points of the league leaders, VAVEL brings you the four things we learnt from Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield United.

Nketiah can alleviate the pain of Jesus' absence

Arsenal fans collectively sighed when Arteta revealed that star striker Gabriel Jesus was going to be sidelined for weeks, if not months, as they pondered the impact that it could have on their season.

Their fears may have been misjudged however, as his deputy, Nketiah, scored a hat-trick on his first start since the Brazilian's injury.

It means that the England international has now netted five league goals, despite starting just eight games, and averaging just 69 minutes per game.

His form should come as no surprise though, given that the 24-year-old scored six goals last season while deputising for Jesus, who was injured then too.

It is still very soon after his injury, and is impossible to know for sure, but current form would suggest that Arsenal's attacking line is in safe hands with Nketiah - regardless of the severity of Jesus' injury.

Sheffield United need change - but will it come at Heckingbottom's expense?

With just one point in their opening ten league games, Sheffield United have just a single point.

This means that they stand well on track to break Derby County's record of the fewest points in a Premier League season (11).

In fact, when that record was set in the 2007/08 season, the Rams had already accumulated six points in their opening ten games.

With this in mind, it is only fair to say that something needs to change - and quickly.

After having a net spend of just under £30million in the summer, and losing arguably their two best players (Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye), it may seem too harsh to sack Paul Heckingbottom - but it could be their only choice.

Clearly the Blades' current crop of players are sub-par, but when a team have conceded more goals than any other (29) and scored the fewest (7), questions have to be asked about how they are being set up.

Even with a new manager coming in their prospects of survival look bleak at best, but a change in the dugout could be the only hope they have - unless they accept their fate and trust Heckingbottom to take them back up next season.

Arsenal's new-found depth can take them to new levels

Arsenal enjoyed one of their best campaigns in decades last season, but it fell apart in large part due to a string of injuries.

With Jesus, William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zincehnko, among others facing lengthy periods on the sidelines last season, it is no wonder that the wheels fell away for the Gunners.

This time, things may be different.

A whole host of Arteta's 'squad players' look to have come on leaps and bounds, and seem able to contribute far more to the team now.

From Kai Havertz, Jakub Kiwior or Fabio Vieira, they now find themselves with real strength in depth.

This means that not only can they handle injuries a lot easier than before, but they are also better equipped to prevent them too, by rotating more often.

We saw prime examples of this against Sheffield United with Kiwior, Emile Smith-Rowe and Havertz all playing well, whilst Nketiah, Vieira and Tomiyasu all got on the scoresheet - impressive performances from 'backup' players.

Hamer is a class above his teammates

Gustavo Hamer only joined the Blades in the summer after leaving Championship side Coventry City, but has already shown that he is a class above the rest at his new club.

The Dutch midfielder, who has also seen himself playing a more advanced role, has been a shining star for a number of years now and, though his output has decreased - his quality is undeniable.

He is one of the few players who will almost certainly be snapped up in the seemingly eventual event that Sheffield United are relegated.

His signing was an astute piece of business and, while results on the pitch have left much to be desired, his acquisition can be a real positive for fans.