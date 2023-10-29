Ollie Norwood says Sheffield United's form is 'not acceptable' after Blades' defeat at Arsenal

There have been two types of defeats for Sheffield United this season. The first is when the Blades play valiantly against a superior team and are edged out by persistence and/or quality.

The losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City could be described as this kind of defeat.

The 5-0 drubbing at the Emirates yesterday was definitely the second type of defeat. The type where United provided nothing going forward, and the star quality of established Premier League teams meant that the game was over long before the final whistle.

A hat-trick from Eddie Nketiah and late goals from Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fábio Vieira saw the Gunners continue their unbeaten start to the season.

For Sheffield United, the gap between them and survival is now 5 points.

Ollie Norwood: "We know it's not good enough and we've got to do something about it"

Long time blade Ollie Norwood looked broken in his post-match interviews. The midfielder is yet to find a goal or an assist in 702 minutes of football this season.

Norwood has been superb over the years for Sheffield United. If a seasoned campaigner like Norwood is low on morale, the younger and possibly more volatile members of the dressing room may be all but defeated.

"There is no reason for us not to compete, to tackle, to win tackles, and be aggressive in the way we did it before," said Norwood.

"Before we start talking about other teams we need to worry about ourselves and we need to find that edge and that aggressiveness that we need to play with."

"It's easy to stand and say that we sit together through the hard times. It's easy to say that but now we've got to show it. We've got to really dig in, have a look in the mirror, have a look at ourselves individually because it's not good enough. Personally, individually, collectively."

"Getting beat every week isn't nice and we need to do something about it because it's not acceptable and it starts with each individual looking at themselves and asking what we can do better and work harder."

"We've got to find a way to be harder to play against because as a team, as a group we're not doing enough to stop the opposition and that's the disappointing thing."

"It's on us, it's not on the manager"

Inevitably, after one point from ten games, questions are being asked of Paul Heckingbottom's management of the team.

Heckingbottom has been at the club since they were last relegated from the Premier League in 2021.

During the 2020/2021 season, Sheffield United didn't pick up their second point of the campaign until game week 13. They would go on to remain in 20th position for the rest of the season.

When asked about the players' support for Heckingbottom, Norwood said: "He's not going out there and playing. It's us. It's on us. It's not on the manager. The manager since he came into the job full time he's done an incredible job. Especially under the circumstance last season to get us promoted, after everything that was going on in the background."

"He's working as hard as we can and to be honest the level of blame has got to be put to us as players. We're not doing our job out there are we? We're losing every week. The managers not playing; the staff aren't playing. It's the players that are playing."

"It's not up to us, it's not our decision. There's nobody not playing for the manager and hoping the manager gets sacked. That's not the case at all. We want him as our manager. We respect and appreciate how hard he's working and it's on us as players to turn it around."

Next week, Sheffield United have an opportunity to pick up points at home against an inconsistent Wolves team, while Arsenal travel to Newcastle United.