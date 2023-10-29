Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City: Fantastic City humiliate United

The afternoon began with another moving tribute to Manchester United and England legend Bobby Charlton. Both football clubs paid their respects to the football legend impeccably. Once the respects had been paid all sentiment was set aside as both teams prepared to do battle.

United started well and the first chance of the game fell to the Red Devils. After five minutes it was the Red Devils who looked the better side, but that didn’t last, as City found their range and began to control the game.

It took just 20 minutes for City to get the breakthrough when Erling Haaland put his side ahead through a cooly taken penalty.

United, however, were not going to give in that easily as Ramsus Hojlund found himself in on goal after a rare misplaced pass from Phil Foden but the Danish striker could not do enough to find the equaliser for United.

Throughout the rest of the game, City showed their class proving that they are at a different level to their neighbours. Haaland doubled City’s lead after a beautiful move by the Citizens before Phil Foden rounded off a brilliant derby day with a third goal which killed the game off.

Story of the Match

United began the game on the front foot and their first true opening came in less than two minutes when they were in on goal, four on three McTominay was on the penalty spot, he had spare men left and right however he decided to take the shot on himself and did not make the greatest of contact. It was an early let-off for City.

City’s only had to wait eight minutes for their first opening, as Foden’s headed effort towards goal was palmed away by Onana, the ball fell to Haaland who could only do enough to roll the ball towards the line but Lindelof managed to scramble it away.

City were enjoying a lot of the ball but United looked like a huge threat on the break.

There was VAR Drama at Old Trafford after a little over 20 minutes as a free kick was delivered in and Hojlund pulled down Rodri. Michael Oliver (the VAR official) intervened and the game was stopped. After a trip to the monitor, Paul Tierney gave the penalty.

Haaland stepped up. Locked eyes with Onana (who had already saved a penalty at Old Trafford this week). Took his run up and sent the keeper the wrong way, sliding it into the bottom left. A soft penalty, but City didn’t care as they took the lead in the derby.

As half an hour had passed, United were in. City made a crucial error as Foden misplaced his pass which meant that Højlund had found himself in behind, running towards the keeper he burst through the City defence. Ederson came out and Højlund tried to take it past Ederson but he took it too wide. He tried to recover the move by crossing it towards Fernandes who had found himself in a good position in the box but he could only fire it over.

Once United missed that huge chance to get themselves back into the game, City then once again enjoyed a period of dominance. It became extremely apparent that United were stagnated. In a lengthy period of the game, they could not get out of their half and City had asserted complete control over the match.

As half time approached, United put a brilliant attack together, the ball fell to McTominay on the edge of the box and nestled it towards the top corner as Ederson parried it away from the top corner to save a certain goal. There was something in the goalkeeper’s waters just before halftime as Onana then pulled off a fantastic save to deny Haaland his second as he leapt across from his near post to deny what looked like a certain goal.



Ruthless City cruise to victory

As darkness set in around Old Trafford, the second half began. In less than four minutes, City had doubled their lead in a very similar move to the one at the closing of the first half. Beautiful football from City as Bernardo Silva ran to the byline and played a beautiful cross where Haaland was waiting at the back post to nod it home and double the Sky Blues’ lead in red territory. It was a fantastic goal, however questions have to be raised over the United defence who left Haaland completely free at the back post.

From then on, City enjoyed all of the ball and United could not get anywhere near them. Creating little chances, but completely killing the game off.

United finally had their sniff to get level after a beautiful ball in behind from the halfway line from Christian Eriksen, Rashford brought it down and just slid it wide. A massive miss in the context of the game which was a fantastic chance to provide United a lifeline.

In the 71st minute, Onana made another fantastic save to deny Haaland his hat trick. Jack Grealish was the provider this time, as he glided through the Manchester United half and played a wonderful ball to Haaland, who made a great effort to dink it over the keeper, however, he made himself so big that he managed to deny the Norwegian his third.

City rounded off a fantastic derby day performance as Foden scored City’s third as Rodri launched an effort from range, which Onana palmed back into the box it fell to Haaland who played Foden in who had the easiest finish of his life into an open net.

Another moment of City brilliance saw them go close again this time a specular effort from Foden, who attempted a bicycle kick after a great ball in from Grealish but he could only guide it past the wrong side of the post.

The City fans loved their team's wonderful derby day display from the poznan to the ironic ole’s, pretty much summing up the complete humiliation United has suffered on Derby Day.

As the game began to fade out, City had cruised to victory, United had been embarrassed by their neighbours. Another poor day at the office for United as City excelled.

Player of the Match- Erling Haaland

On any other day, Bernardo Silva would have been given Player of the match for his heroic performance. He quite simply oozed class and single-handedly controlled midfield. However, Haaland’s clinical display just cannot be ignored as he once again showed why he is the best striker in the Premier League adding another two goals to his tally for the season.