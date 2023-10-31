West Ham vs Arsenal: Carabao Cup Preview, Round 4, 2023

Labelled by some football fans as the 'Mickey Mouse cup', the Carabao Cup offers an opportunity for teams all across the face of the English Football League to challenge for a piece of silverware. As we head into the fourth round, either West Ham or Arsenal will know that they are just three games away from securing a trip to the prestigious Wembley Stadium if they prevail as victors on Wednesday night.

In what is sure to be an intriguing tie at the London Stadium, Arsenal will be hoping for a much better outcome in comparison to their last trip to East London back in April. After racing into an early lead thanks to early goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard, West Ham came storming back through Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen. A second half penalty miss from Bukayo Saka proved crucial as the Hammers derailed the Gunners' title bid.

Despite not beating the Hammers last time out, Arsenal's recent record against West Ham has been very good having lost just once in the last 16 meetings between the two sides. In fact, their only defeat came in January 2019 with the winner coming from none other than Declan Rice.

This match will be the first time Rice returns to face his former club since the midfielder moved to the Emirates in July for a club-record £105m fee.

Due to their European commitments, both clubs entered the Carabao Cup at the third round stage with both winning their respective ties by a goal-to-nil. West Ham narrowly saw off League One outfit Lincoln City at Sincil Bank thanks to a second-half Tomas Soucek winner whilst an early Reiss Nelson goal saw the Gunners overcome Thomas Frank's Brentford.

West Ham will be looking to make amends following a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Everton on Sunday. However, Arsenal, on the other hand, are no doubt full of confidence ahead of facing the current Europa Conference League holders having dismantled Sheffield United 5-0 over the weekend. Can David Moyes finally get one over Mikel Arteta or will the Gunners prevail once again?

Team News

Prior to this game, David Moyes is hoping to have a fully fit squad at his disposal with left-back Emerson returning from suspension having missed the defeat to Everton after picking up his fifth yellow card against Aston Villa.

However, when asked about any injury concerns in his press conference, Moyes said:

“Behind the scenes, we’ve got a couple of injuries which we are having to deal with at the moment. They’re from the game at the weekend. I wouldn’t say too much at the moment. We’ve just got a couple of knocks and there’s one or two who could maybe be missing [against Arsenal] due to injury.”

Meanwhile, Vladimir Coufal and Lukasz Fabianski returned to the side for the Everton game having missed the defeat to Olympiacos last Thursday.

Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta both face suspension for their upcoming league game against Brentford having each picked up their fifth yellow card respectively but should be eligible to play tomorrow night.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have faced a couple of injury setbacks recently but Mikel Arteta shouldn't have many problems when making his team selection against West Ham.

Full-back Jürrien Timber remains sidelined following a serious knee-injury suffered on the opening day but is continuing to make a positive recovery. Meanwhile, captain Martin Ødegaard was rested at the weekend having struggled with a hip problem in recent weeks despite continuing to feature for the Gunners.

Boss Mikel Arteta was asked about the Arsenal skipper in his press conference and responded:

“We rested him the other day, so it’s how long we rest him for and how we manage the minutes and the rhythm that he needs to be at his best. We had the opportunity to [rest him] and we didn’t use him in the end."

It is unknown whether or not the Norwegian will feature tomorrow night or continue to be rested ahead of Saturday's visit to St James' Park.

Another injury concern is striker Gabriel Jesus, who didn't feature on Saturday after picking up a muscle injury against Sevilla but the Brazilian is hoping to be back as soon as possible.

However, Ghanian international Thomas Partey is expected to be out for weeks after suffering a muscular problem in training prior to the trip to Spain so remains sidelined.

Likely Line-Ups

Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Cornet, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Vieira, Rice, Smith Rowe; Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard

Key Players

West Ham: Lucas Paqueta

West Ham's Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta is the player to watch ahead of the game and has been a key player in attack for the Hammers so far this season. If David Moyes' side are to get a result in this game then Paqueta will need to be at his best to break down the Arsenal defence.

Despite West Ham suffering three straight defeats in all competitions, Paqueta did manage get himself on the scoresheet last Thursday away at Olympiacos with a superb strike which highlights the impact he can make for the Hammers.

The East London side will go into this game as underdogs but with both managers expecting to rotate their lineups, anything can happen. Paqueta will most likely keep his place and should the tie need to be settled with a penalty shoot-out, the Brazilian knows how to score from 12 yards.

Following his hat-trick against Sheffield United at the weekend, Eddie Nketiah will be full of confidence ahead of this game and is expected to lead the line for the Gunners once again with Gabriel Jesus likely to be ruled out.

Arsenal's number 14 has had a difficult start to the season having netted just twice prior to Saturday but Nketiah no doubt silenced his critics by scoring a stunning hat-trick and proving his importance to the side.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping for Nketiah to carry that momentum into tomorrow night and make the impact needed to help Arsenal progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at West Ham's London Stadium which has a capacity of 62,500.

What time is kick-off?

The game will be kicking off at 19:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 19:00 GMT. Sky subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Alternatively, VAVEL UK will be offering plenty of written content from pre-match and post-match, including an on-the-whistle match report and quotes from the press conference.