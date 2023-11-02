Mikel Arteta: St James' Park is one of the 'toughest places to go and win' but we've done it

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and Arsenal at London Stadium on November 1, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

When Arsenal dispatched five against relegation contenders Sheffield United at the weekend, a capitulation against West Ham was not on the cards for the Gunners.

Ben White headed into his own net from Jarrod Bowen's corner with a quarter of an hour played at the London Stadium.

Arsenal grew back into the game with chances going astray for Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah, but the Hammers doubled the deficit through Mohammed Kudus.

Arsenal's chances of progression in the Carabao Cup were slammed shut by Bowen on the hour mark - his shot deflecting off Jakub Kiwior and parried into the back of the net by Aaron Ramsdale.

Their opponents on Saturday evening, Newcastle United, had found themselves in a small slump in the Premier League according to their new expectations. However, having only won one in three in the league, the Magpies decimated Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup, thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock.

Newcastle sit five points behind Unai Emery's high-flying Aston Villa side, and a win would help them close the gap on the Villains as they aim for another top-four finish.

The Gunners trail their North London rivals, Spurs, by two points at the top of the table, with a win potentially taking them into first place. Ange Postecoglou's side travel to Stamford Bridge on Monday night, while reigning champions Manchester City host Bournemouth.

Arteta was present to answer questions in the buildup to the clash against Newcastle, discussing what to expect from Eddie Howe's side,

Here are four main takeaways from his conference:

On Team News:

Arsenal fielded a rested squad against West Ham on Wednesday, mainly to manage workloads as with the Gunners featuring in three different competitions.

While Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have returned to full fitness, Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe all picked up injuries that have sidelined them for the near future.

When asked about team news ahead of their trip to St James Park, Arteta responded, "We have another training session so there is a possibility but I don't know."

The Spaniard also provided an update on Smith Rowe, who missed 63 days last season but picked up another injury in the victory against West Ham.

"Nothing has changed, as I said. I think he will be out for weeks. How many, we'll determine obviously in relation to how he progresses in the first week especially. It is a big blow because he was gaining momentum and minutes and we were starting to get the 'Emile' we needed, but unfortunately he is going to be out again," Arteta said.

There was also an update on captain, Martin Ødegaard, having been rested against Sheffield United and only featuring for 15 minutes against West Ham. The 24-year-old did get on the scoresheet, however, adding a consolation with virtually the final action of the match.

"We have tried to offload him a little bit, because he had an issue that he rambling with. He felt much better in the last few days, we gave him a few minutes in the game against West Ham and it was good to see him contributing. He will train today and if he is fine, he will be ready."

The Norwegian international has embedded himself as a key player under Arteta, providing four goal contributions for the Gunners in nine appearances in the league.

On his reflections post-West Ham:

The Gunners exited the Carabao Cup after a surprising defeat to West Ham. Three goals from David Moyes' side was enough to deflate Arsenal, with an uninspiring second-half performance leaving Arsenal fans vacating the premises before the final whistle.

Arteta admitted the 'standards had dropped in phases of the game', putting the responsibility on him to rectify what had gone wrong on Wednesday night.

Having had time to reflect on the game, Arteta said, "There's obviously things we have to do much better. The way we compete, the way we conceded their goals. I don't think that the scoreline reflects what happened in the game, at all. We should've done much better."

The Arsenal boss decided to rotate and use his squad depth, dropping the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Declan Rice and William Saliba to the bench. It proved to cost the Gunners, with his side missing out on progressing to the next round.

When asked what he had learnt from it, he replied, "Every game is very different to the previous one and you have to be at it in any action in this league against this type of opponent, otherwise you'll get punished."

On the Arsenal presence in the U17 World Cup:

Arsenal have maintained the ethos of incorporating youth from all levels into a professional atmosphere, with plenty of successful examples from Bukayo Saka to Joe Willock at Newcastle.

The recent announcement of the England U17 World Cup squad for the tournament in Indonesia features two of Arsenal's talented Hale End prospects.

Ethan Nwaneri (16) has already made his Premier League debut against Brentford last season, while Myles Lewis Skelly (17) is also highly rated around the Arsenal training ground.

Nwaneri has scored four in four for the U21s in the PL2 this season, having joined the Arsenal setup at the age of nine. Meanwhile, his compatriot, Lewis Skelly, has three goal contributions in the PL2 and is regarded as one of the best up-and-coming midfielders in the country.

"Yes, a big compliment to the club, to everyone the academy that has raised the boys. They look really excited, it's going to be an incredible experience for them," Arteta told VAVEL.

On facing Newcastle and Eddie Howe:

It has been almost two years since Eddie Howe was appointed to replace Steve Bruce. It came as the new ownership's first brave decision in quest of success in Tyneside.

However, the decision turned out to be the correct one, with the former Bournemouth boss guiding them to UEFA Champions League qualification last season. The Magpies have already proved their dominance in the prestigious competition, beating a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain 4-1.

Arteta was full of praise for Howe, recognising the similar transition that he has made to change the environment into a positive, successful place.

"Huge credit to him. He has transformed the club, the environment, the atmosphere and has given his team such belief in what they do so that is a huge compliment to him."

"Every club is different. He deserves huge credit for what he has done, the way he has done it, the way his team plays and the environment he has created. It is fantastic. He has a lot of support and we all need that as well but they are now big contenders."

He also recognised the immense challenge that Arsenal have on their hands to win at St James Park - a feat that they managed to achieve last season, winning 2-0 with goals from Ødegaard and an own goal from Fabian Schär.

"It’s one of the toughest places to go and win but we’ve done it. There is nothing new to it. We know what we expect and it’s very clear what their strengths are and what our opportunities are to take the game where we want," Arteta said.