Ange Postecoglou: We have to "stay in the present" as league leaders prepare to face Chelsea

Ange Postecoglou reiterated that Tottenham should not get ahead of themselves due to their league position, saying that his side have to focus on the "day to day process" with their league ranking simply being "an obvious barometer {of Tottenham's success} but not the driver of it."

The Lilywhites will play Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side on Monday evening, with the Argentine's team currently sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table, after a poor start to the season has seen them only collect 12 points in ten league games.

Meanwhile, for Postecoglou's side, the early season form could not be more different. Spurs remain unbeaten ahead of Monday's London derby with a home record that has seen them win every game including against Manchester United and Liverpool while scoring eight goals and conceding just two.

In his Thursday afternoon press conference, Postecoglou was keen to point out that his side are firmly focusing on the challenge on Monday evening with the focus still firmly on "building a way of playing".

Team News

Regarding team news, it was largely positive news for Tottenham with all players barring Ben Davies getting through the game without cause for concern.

Postecoglou also pointed out that there is still three to four days until Tottenham play and, as a result, there has been no decision made over the availability of both Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies, with the latter failing to train so far this week.

The Spurs boss said: "Obviously it's a bit unusual because we've still got a few days before the game but at this stage, from last week, everyone has got through the game okay. Ben Davies came off at half time and has still got a bit of an ankle problem, he hasn't trained with the team yet. Destiny is still working his way through it, I haven't ruled him out yet obviously we've still got three or four days, it's probably 50/50 at this stage as to whether he'll be available, everyone else is still okay in terms of the long-term ones."

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

On the tough run of fixtures approaching for Spurs

Monday's London derby will mark the beginning of a tough run of fixtures for Ange Postecoglou, with games against Unai Emery's Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Eddie Howe's Newcastle United to follow.

Postecoglou was also questioned on whether after Monday night, he had a dream of just how far this Spurs side could go with the Lilywhites currently top of the pile after their dream start to the season.

Postecoglou said: “I’m not so much a dreamer, I’m very much in reality of day to day and what’s important to us. I thought we coped well with the challenge we had on Monday night, but equally, we know looking beyond that doesn’t really serve any purpose. Supporters by all means should enjoy it when it's going well and provides them with hopes and dreams and aspirations but my task is more of the mundane day to day.”

The Spurs manager was also asked about how the following weeks have the potential to be 'season defining' for the North London side, however, as down to earth and calm as ever, the Aussie reiterated that focus is simply on the 'day to day process' and that no one within the squad should be thinking beyond Monday night.

He said: “It’s part of the challenge. You can list those games and think about it collectively, or you can think about the biggest challenge for us which is Chelsea on Monday night, all those kinds of things [title challenges] take care of themselves when you focus on the day to day process."

(Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

The former Celtic manager added: "It’s really important for us like we say to the players to stay in the present, what’s worked really well for us so far is that the players are coming in here every day and working hard to improve and tackle every game with a really strong mindset. There will be no one who’s thinking beyond Monday night because that is the task that is ahead of us.”

Importance of keeping players fit

With no European football for Tottenham this season, and no action in domestic cup competitions after their exit to Fulham in the third round of the Carabao Cup, Postecoglou highlighted the importance of keeping players fit, and especially non-starters who may have to step into the side at a moments notice.

When questioned on how he has managed the ten-day gap between the Crystal Palace and the upcoming Chelsea game, Postecoglou said: "Yeah we had a couple days off, straight after the game, because obviously, we had the short turn around Monday-Friday [following the Fulham game].

"I think the players realised when you have a few days off you have to work doubly hard when you're in so they've had three fairly intensive games. It's been a good week and an opportunity to work on a few things physically and tactically, it's been a solid block of training which has been good for us"

He added: "We want to try and compensate for the fact that we don't have a game mid-week because we're not in Europe and the Carabao Cup. It's really important that we keep our players as fit as possible not just our starters. Without games midweek, a lot of guys aren't playing and we are going to need them so we've used this time to work as hard as possible in training".

View of the league table

Postecoglou was also quizzed on how much the team is focussing on the league table, with the opportunity for both Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool to creep above the Lilywhites before they get the chance to play.

The Spurs manager said: "You don't use, it's an obvious barometer for how you're going for sure, we're in a good position and we obviously want to stay there but it's not the driver of where we are as a team at the moment. For us, while we're building a way of playing and training, and integrating new players into the team, our mindset just needs to be on tackling each challenge and focusing on ourselves."

He added: "Whatever the table shows, our only objective is to make sure that we tackle each challenge."