Postecoglou vs Pochettino: Similarities and Differences

The good times are back at Tottenham Hotspur this season, thanks to Australian sensation, Ange Postecoglou. The last time there was anything near this level of unity and positivity among the Spurs fanbase, was under the leadership of Postecoglou’s next opponent, Mauricio Pochettino. The two face each other for the first time this Monday night in an encounter ripe with delicious subplot.

As Mauricio Pochettino prepares for what will, at best, be a mixed reception when he leads Chelsea out at his old club, most Tottenham fans will remember that they rarely had it quite as good as when the Argentinian was in the dugout.

At their apex, Pochettino’s Tottenham were trailblazers in the Premier League, setting new standards in high pressing, expansive attacking football and what can be achieved with a modest net spend in the era of the filthy rich. As rival fans will be quick to point out, he never won anything – but he came within a whisker, doing so in a way that captured the hearts and minds of many in the English game.



Pochettino infamously called for a ‘painful rebuild’ at Spurs and many feel he was never sufficiently backed at crucial junctures during his time there. It seems, though, that under Ange Postecoglou, four years on, the rebuild that Pochettino prophesied is finally beginning to form as a refreshed and vibrant young Spurs side take the Premier League by storm, 10 matches in to the competition.

Beyond delighting Spurs fans in their respective tenures, there are many similarities that can be drawn between the two managers’ tactical approaches.

Here we take a look at the two coaches, where their systems align, how they differ, and compare Postecoglou’s current Spurs side with Pochettino’s Spurs at its peak.



Broadly speaking, both fall within the ‘positional play’ school of tactical thinking – an approach most associated nowadays with Pep Guardiola and one focussed on the clever use of space to create numerical overloads to progress possession up the pitch.

This style is often characterised by neat passing triangles forming around the opposition and players performing prescribed roles, in somewhat limited remits, around specific zones on the pitch.



While the positional school has its roots in ‘Total Football’, a style of play almost synonymous with fluidity, the iteration crafted by Guardiola is actually relatively rigid, requiring each player to become a cog in a calculated machine. Pochettino’s and Postecoglou’s styles, whilst a stone’s throw from this in some ways, generally allow more individual expression and, while not as fluid as the archetypal Total Football ideology, have allowed players to swap their positions in-game to react to certain situations quite regularly. What all three have in common, though, is a heavy emphasis on keeping the ball, winning it back quickly and doing so high up the pitch.



Pressing the key for both sides

When Pochettino arrived in English football, first at Southampton and then at Tottenham, his cutting-edge, energetic brand of high pressing took the league by storm, leaving many unsure how to cope with it.

Many credit Jürgen Klopp with the advent of the relentless high press in the Premier League but Pochettino’s teams had already spent years hounding opposition defenders by the time Klopp joined the party.



Pochettino's players hunted in packs, immediately counter-pressing in their numbers to regain the ball as quickly as possible, wherever possession had been lost. This caught opponents off-guard, creating a host of dangerous opportunities in transition, with teams having little time to react.

The gold standard metric for tangibly assessing the effectiveness of a team's press these days is PPDA (passes per defensive action) which essentially measures the number of passes an opponent is limited to before an action is made to regain the ball. By his second season in charge, Pochettino had Spurs averaging a PPDA score as low as 6.53 - the best in the Premier League.



Pressing is as old as football itself and Pochettino certainly didn't invent anything brand new; however such was the impact of the coordinated, energetic high press popularised by Pochettino and Klopp in the last decade, that it has now become commonplace in the Premier League - even among the weaker sides.



At the time of writing, 10 games into the new season, no fewer than five Premier League teams can boast a PPDA score lower than the 6.53 that saw Pochettino set new standards in the mid 2010s. One of those teams is Pochettino's Chelsea who sit third with a PPDA of 5.97.

But who tops this list? Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham with 5.04.



Pochettino had several assets at his disposal to help execute a high pressing game at Spurs. In Son Heung-Min, Dele Alli, the occasional Érik Lamela cameo and a younger, more sprightly Harry Kane, there was plenty of pace and energy to keep opponents sweating in possession.

In addition, he had, in Christian Eriksen, not just another ferocious presser, but a player who routinely covered more ground than anybody in the entire league. In 2016/17 the Dane ran a greater distance per 90 minutes than any other Premier League player.

Ange Postecoglou can call upon the tireless Dejan Kulusevski who, himself, tops that particular metric 10 games in. His pressing continues to be a weapon as he joins forces with Richarlison, James Maddison and a 31-year-old Son Heung Min who can certainly still put in a shift.

Both iterations of Spurs can boast elite records at regaining the ball, but that's not all they have in common - they are also both great at keeping it. In Spurs' highest league finish under Pochettino in 2016/17, they averaged 60.8% possession. So far this season, Postecoglou's Spurs have averaged 61.6% (narrowly behind Pochettino's Chelsea with 61.8%).



Both systems are built on a dogmatic insistence on building from the back - an approach that was a lot rarer when Pochettino came to England than it is today. Both thrive on creating positional and numerical overloads to progress the ball into dangerous areas while pulling defences apart with quick, fluid sequences and threatening all five vertical channels.

Differences over the execution of game plans

Formations in the modern game are more conceptual than anything but, depending on the match or the game state, you could say the two sides line up in a broadly similar shape; but while the basic structure, philosophy and outcomes are similar, the way the two teams execute their game plans is quite different.



Pochettino's Spurs was best described as a 4-2-3-1 but one that morphed seamlessly into a 3-4-2-1 by his third season - sometimes from the start, sometimes mid-match. Postecoglou's is somewhere between a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1, depending largely on what James Maddison decides to do that day.

Either way, the two structures overlap just enough that you can identify some players in the current side as almost the functional reincarnation of a player from the Pochettino era.

Nowhere perhaps is this more apparent than in Maddison, who has been lauded by fans as the long-awaited replacement for Christian Eriksen – and it’s easy to see why. Spurs fans have longed for a creative force in their midfield ever since Eriksen left and, in Maddison – a hard-working, two-footed playmaker with an eye for goal and a killer pass – they look to have found it.

Maddison the key to Postecoglou's system

Nobody in the league can match the former Leicester City man this season for big chances created, progressive passes, passes into the penalty area, or key passes (of which he has averaged 3.2 per 90 minutes so far). According to Opta Sports, in Eriksen’s 7 years at Spurs, he provided more assists and created more chances than anybody else in the entire Premier League.

Maddison may well be the spiritual successor to Eriksen and perform a similar function, but the way the two fit in to their teams is slightly different.

In Pochettino’s best Spurs side, Eriksen was played mainly as a right-sided attacker, playing narrowly to congest central attacking zones but drifting inwards to allow the overlap from the right wing-back.

At times, when the shape would morph into a 3-4-2-1, he would drop into midfield while the more defensive midfielder dropped back into the defence.

In contrast, Maddison operates more in the left half space but does a lot of his best work from quite deep, he often pushes into the box to provide a goal threat but when opponents limit his space in attacking zones he regularly drops deeper to almost form a second pivot and orchestrate build-up play from his own half.

Bissouma as the long-awaited successor to Mousa Dembélé

Another man for whom Tottenham fans spent years crying out for a successor is Mousa Dembélé. It’s hard to overstate the Belgian’s importance to Pochettino’s side but it was his unique combination of attributes, as not only an elite ball-winner, but also the best in the business at wriggling out of a press and carrying the ball through central areas, that made him seem so irreplaceable.

While nobody can Mousa quite like Mousa – Yves Bissouma is, perhaps, the closest thing Spurs have seen since. The ex-Brighton star has been one of the best ball winners in the league this season but, like Dembélé, is also incredibly press-resistant and has been crucial in possession.

According to FBRef data, when compared with all midfielders across Europe’s top 5 leagues this year, Bissouma ranks in the 99th percentile for pass completion %, the 95th for successful take-ons, the 86th for tackles and the 81st for interceptions – demonstrating an incredibly rare blend of outstanding metrics.

Unlike Dembélé, Bissouma sits, nominally, as the most defensive of Spurs’ midfielders. In Pochettino’s side, Dembélé was always flanked by a much more defensively-minded player, in either Victor Wanyama or Eric Dier.

In 2016/17, Dier or Wanyama would often drop back in between the centre backs to provide cover against counters when the two full backs bombed forward, essentially operating as a half-back with no real attacking responsibility.

These days, more often than not, the deepest-lying midfielder at elite teams tends to generally be a much more complete and technically gifted player; the number 6 is the modern game’s hottest commodity with many of the Premier League’s contenders having recently spent in the region of £100m on so-called defensive midfielders, due to how vital they have become to all phases of play.

Bissouma was a relative steal at £25m plus add-ons, but his value to Spurs in stopping and starting attacks is clear as day under Ange Postecoglou.

Son, the only stalwart of the Pochettino era that starts regularly under Postecoglou

Ben Davies and Eric Dier bridge the generational gap between the two squads but the only regular starter that appears in both teams is current captain, Son Heung-Min.

The South Korean has now drifted inward to a centre forward role in a front 3, having started life at Spurs as a left-sided inside forward cutting in to attack more central channels.

In 2016/17 it was of course Harry Kane leading the line. Though Kane was always an intelligent, well-rounded centre forward with an eye for a pass, in those days he profiled a lot more like the modern day Son than the 9/10 hybrid we know him as today – running in behind and doing much of his best work in the box.

Like Kane, Son has always been an elite finisher. In fact, nobody has over performed against their expected goals figure to a greater degree since 2016 than him – not Kane, not Messi, no one.

Despite Son and Kane forming one of the deadliest partnerships the Premier League has seen over the last decade, Kane’s relentless brilliance in the middle has perhaps denied us the chance to see what Son could really do as a dedicated number 9.

Since taking that spot in a 5-2 win over Burnley earlier this season – and bagging a hattrick – Son has averaged around a goal every 60 minutes and has 8 goals in 7 starts from just 4.31 xG (Understat). Though he has fewer touches than most in the side, he is slowly growing into a more rounded centre forward while remaining primarily focussed on scoring goals.

Son’s old spot on the left has been taken up mostly by Richarlison, although Brennan Johnson may well take his place. Richarlison may measure up well to Son’s tenacity and willingness to press but the two couldn’t be much further apart on their cutting edge.

The Brazilian has shown flashes of his talent this season but generally cuts a frustrated figure lacking in confidence and this has translated to his output in front of goal. Ruthless though it may be, if Postecoglou’s Spurs has a weak link, it is probably Richarlison.

To defend him somewhat though, the role he is performing on the left is vastly different to that of Son seven years ago. Pochettino’s ‘wingers’ were effectively central attackers and Son was often the furthest player forward, operating in the middle.

Under Postecoglou, Richarlison needs to sit much nearer the touchline as the wide forwards provide the width – an essential component of positional play that stretches the opponent to create space in which to attack. Both managers did this well, but they achieved it in very different ways, which bring us to the full backs.

Use of fullbacks is the obvious distinction between Pochettino and Postecoglou

Perhaps the most obvious distinction between Pochettino and Postecoglou is their use of full backs. Both place great importance on these positions but the way they operate is vastly different and has a knock-on effect in the rest of the team.

Pochettino preferred to create his width using dynamic, attacking wing-backs. At their best, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose would terrorise teams with their boundless energy and bursts down both wings; they would help progress the ball, stretch the pitch, create overloads and often provide assists from out wide.

Between Walker, Rose and their deputies, Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies, the quartet collected 15 league assists in 2016/17 alone.

Postecoglou, on the other hand, uses inverting full backs in Pedro Porro and the 20-year-old Destiny Udogie. Both have honed their craft as wing backs up until now, much in the mould of Rose and Walker, but Postecoglou has made use of their excellent technique and positional awareness to utilise them in this distinctive way.

In build-up the pair sit narrowly, either side of Bissouma, creating numerical superiority in the middle and allowing the 8s more freedom to push forward into dangerous areas. In defensive transition, they are well-placed to defend the narrow channels but will drop back into more traditional full-back areas to defend wide attacks if the ball is not won back right away.

The pair operate almost like box-to-box midfielders in possession and dovetail really fluidly with their corresponding number 8s, Maddison and Sarr, leaving opponents guessing as to which player is going to burst into the half spaces and arrive late in the box. It is this dual-inversion that gives Postecoglou’s Spurs its signature style and forms that ultra-offensive 2-3-5 shape in possession.

Both managers have had great success pulling teams wide and overwhelming defences with threats flying into all channels. With Pochettino, you had Kane in the middle with Son, Dele or Eriksen running into the half spaces and Walker and Rose overlapping into the wide spaces.

With Postecoglou, the wide spaces are occupied by the wide attackers, Son lurks in the central space leaving the half spaces a perennial minefield for opponents to monitor, with advanced 8s and inverting full backs looking to make runs into them all game long.

High line of defence present under both managers' systems

Both also like to play an especially high line of defence to pin back opponents and dominate the ball. As such, both systems rely on positionally-aware and alert centre backs, ideally with a healthy dose of pace.

Micky Van de Ven has been a revelation under Postecoglou this season with his incredible speed, running back to mop up any balls in behind, but also his exceptional composure with or without the ball.

This affords Cristian Romero the confidence to defend more on the front foot, stepping out to win the ball and progressing it through the lines with his accurate driven passes.

This pairing is almost the mirror image of Pochettino’s revered Belgian pairing, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, where the latter was often the last line of defence, sweeping up loose balls and being one step ahead of most attackers, while the former would play slightly more aggressively.

Alderweireld never had the stunning pace of Van de Ven but he wasn’t slow and, more importantly, he was quick in the mind. What he did have over the young Dutchman though was the ability to play spectacular long range passes – something we see less and less of in the modern game.

Wanyama or Dier would often drop between the two to add an extra passing angle. Hugo Lloris was always an option but he was never completely comfortable with his feet, despite being a world-class shot stopper.

In Guglielmo Vicario, Spurs now have a keeper who is much more comfortable on the ball. With Vicario as a passing option, the trio of goalkeeper and centre backs is very adept at rotating possession and waiting for the moment to pass through a press and initiate an attack.

This is a big part of why Bissouma and the inverted full backs can afford to stay between the lines to receive the ball and don’t necessarily have to come deep to join the defence, allowing Spurs to confidently build out in their 2-3-5 shape without sacrificing numbers in the midfield.

So there you have it – Pochettino’s Spurs and Postecoglou’s Spurs are/were two attack-minded teams who employ a daring brand of possession-heavy football, full of carefully-crafted positional overloads and devastating transitions.

Both facilitated multiple unpredictable patterns of attack and both operate on a deep-rooted belief in playing the ball through the lines and winning it back high and quickly.

If anything, Postecoglou’s Tottenham is even more devil-may-care than that of Pochettino, with a marginally more direct vertical style and a more top-heavy shape in possession - the Australian has, after all, been unapologetic in his pursuit of exciting attacking football, whereas Pochettino’s 2016/17 side had the leanest defence in the entire league, conceding just 26 goals all season.

To quote Postecoglou in this week’s pre-match press conference when asked about their similarities in style:

“It depends how you define it. We're all sort of unique in our own way. I don't think you can just say two styles of football mimic one another. Mauricio has his ways, I have my ways. I guess we both want our teams to be progressive and attacking in our approach but there's a lot more nuance than just saying two managers or two football clubs are showing the [same] characteristics that means they're alike.”

Philosophically, aesthetically and statistically, the two styles align very closely, though the nuances in how this is achieved are notable; but which is better?

Were the two teams to face each other, who would come out on top? It’s a fun hypothetical and with Spurs flying into the current season, now sitting top and unbeaten, it’s understandable that some are daring to suggest they could go one better than Pochettino’s runners up in 2017.

That being said, the prevailing view seems to be that it won’t last – that Spurs don’t quite have the depth or experience and that the team is ever-so-slightly riding on good fortune and momentum.

It’s important to remember that this is year one of a project. 2016/17 was Pochettino’s third year in charge, so it stands to reason that he will have assembled a stronger, more cohesive team by that stage.

That team ended the campaign with 86 points, scoring more than anyone, conceding fewer than anyone and going unbeaten at home all season. As impressive as many of Spurs’ players have been this year, Pochettino’s strongest side had a handful of players in the ‘best in league’ conversation for their position.

Lloris was one of the best goalkeepers in world football at the time. Alderweireld was roundly considered the best centre back in England that year, any player who played with or against Dembélé will tell you he was a talent without compare, Walker is still talked of as one of the best right backs the league has seen (admittedly owing to his time at Spurs and Manchester City) and Harry Kane is, well, Harry Kane.

Perhaps Postecoglou is already yielding more than the sum of his very impressive parts but it’s probably a year or two early to making those kinds of comparison. Monday night’s match won’t answer the question of course but the two systems going head to head is a tantalising prospect, even before you factor in the recent hostility towards Pochettino and the rivalry between the two clubs.

Chelsea’s results have been disappointing, but the underlying numbers paint a picture of a team just a game or two away from everything clicking – and Spurs fans know, only too well, what happens when Pochettino’s teams click.

For now, Tottenham fans will just have to hope that this game won’t be that game and trust that 'Big Ange' has enough magic of his own to outwit the Argentinian on his old stomping ground.