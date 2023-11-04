Ange Postecoglou: Transfers are 'the one area I really want strong control over'

With Mauricio Pochettino set to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday evening in the opposite dugout, many parallels have been drawn between the Australian currently in N17 and the Argentine that now calls West London his home.

Both managers have brought an attacking, high-press brand of football to North London in their respective tenures, with the Ange Postecoglou era seeing the most exciting football since the days of Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino was known for his time at the club for not only encouraging excellent ideals on the pitch but also off it, with the manager quickly transforming the club into title contenders and regular European competitors while also instilling sound values in the make up of the club more generally.

The now Chelsea manager was also know for his very strong relationship with Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, a status that not many managers in N17 have enjoyed. However, often this relationship did not equate to a considerable say over transfers with Tottenham failing to sign a player for two successive transfer windows during the Argentine’s tenure as well as failing to sign big names that could have propelled Pochettino’s over-achieving side to a Premier League title.

During Postecoglou’s pre-Chelsea press conference, the manager was questioned on his personal relationship with Daniel Levy, how much control he has over transfers and how he has gone about changing the culture of the club after the toxic spells of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

On transfers and where the success of the recruitment lies

With Spurs’ signings this summer having a quick and significant impact at the club, Postecoglou was asked what this was down to, and just how much control he likes to have over who the club brings in.

While Postecoglou was too humble to take all of the credit, the manager did say how he likes to have strong control and the loudest voice when it comes to the final decision over signing a player, particularly as in the early days of a manager's reign, the incumbent will largely be judged on not just the success of the results but also the profile of the players they bring in.

The Spurs manager said: “Success has a million fathers and failure is a bit of an orphan. Wherever I’ve been I’ve made sure I have the biggest say over recruitment. I don’t do all the work but I really think it's an important part of my function and particularly when I first go into clubs because when you first go into a club there’s two measures which people will always kinda put you up against.

One is the results, that kind of tells its own tale, but as a manager and I’ve certainly had this experience that you can’t always guarantee the results early on because you're trying to build something and there’s going to be some ups and downs.

He continued: “The other thing I think you get measured on is the people you bring in, not necessarily the ones you’ve inherited because people will say well that’s not his choice if they’re not working out.

So everywhere I’ve been, whether that’s here or that’s Celtic, Yokohama or my jobs in Australia, those first few players I’ve always put a lot of stock in. They have to be players that come in and have an impact straightway because at least if the results aren’t there then people see oh yeah but okay there’s something building here.

And the reason I think that I’ve had great success in the past when the results haven’t been good is that the players all bought into the project and that happened at Celtic with all of them guys. We weren’t winning but they saw them coming in and went oh they’re good players.

It was the same at Yokohama, the first few we signed were two or three Brazilians and the results weren’t there but people could see what we were trying to build. It was important to me that the ones we had to bring in this year had to have an impact straight away.”

Postecoglou’s work over transfers in the summer has clearly been validated early on this season, with the likes of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defenders Destiny Udogie and Micky Van der Ven as well as James Maddison all helping to bring about a change of fortunes in North London.

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The Spurs boss said: “You know we needed a goalkeeper and I was so keen on getting Vic in after I’d spoken to him because I knew he’d be the right type. It was the same with Van der Ven, it took a bit longer but there was no one else so you know the beauty of it is, that the club worked hard to put a list of people together but I didn’t give them three choices I gave them one so I knew they’d work.

Madders was probably an easy one because he was already a fantastic player but I also saw that he could come in and make an impact straightaway for us.

I guess from my perspective it’s the one area I really want strong control over because like I’ve said there’s only two things I’ll get judged on in the early bits, and that’s is the team winning and what kind of transfers have we done.”

On his relationship with Daniel Levy

With Pochettino famed for his strong personal relationship with Daniel Levy, Postecoglou was asked if he had a similar level of association with a chairman that is often known for being notoriously stubborn and difficult.

While the Spurs boss was keen to point out they had a strong ‘working relationship', he also underlined how it hasn’t really differed from any of his past relationships with club hierarchies and simply stated that it is important that he has the board’s trust and support to be in a position where he can implement the changes he wants to see.

Postecoglou said: “My relationship with Daniel is pretty consistent to the one I’ve had with all of the people I’ve worked with at other clubs and that’s the fact that I need them to believe in me.

That’s the basic core of it, and you can get to that space in many ways. That doesn’t mean you have to socialise with them or talk to them everyday. It’s about gaining their trust and belief because without that I can’t do what I want to do. I can’t make decisions about staff and about bringing players in unless the people who are above me have total faith and trust.”

Postecoglou was also asked how felt coming into Spurs within a context of high ownership discontent, with the ENIC out movement gaining wide spread attention last year among the Spurs fanbase.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Spurs boss said: “You know it’s not unusual to walk in where the board aren’t too popular, that happened at Celtic, the key is that they backed me and when they do they deserve credit because they’re the ones who have made those decisions and backed me into bringing the club to where it is currently.”

He added: “The task I have is to get everyone to believe in me whether that’s the person who cleans the floor down here or the person who runs the club, I’ve got to get them all to believe in me because I can’t do what I want to do by myself. It doesn’t work that way, I’ve had a really healthy working relationship with Daniel and hopefully I’m gaining more of that trust to continue doing what I want to do.”

On how to change the culture of a club

While Postecoglou nonchalantly mentioned earlier on in the press conference that part of the early season success has be down to changing the environment and culture at N17, that is clearly no mean feat to be achieved.

When the former Australian national team manager was pressed further on how he has done this, he said: “It’s a process, a lot of it is behaviours and particularly my behaviour. I think when I’m the new person in the building people are looking at me a lot, so what I do, what I say and how I behave is a fairly good indicator of the environment I want.

I think I’ve said it before that if I walk past someone and don’t say hello I think people notice. If I’m not here first thing in the morning people notice, if I’m not really passionate about what I’m doing people will notice. If I don’t come in here every day feeling really blessed that I’m doing something I love people will notice.”

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

He added: "That’s your starting point because I think most people will get a good indicator of what I want by people just seeing me and you try and get like mind people around you including both the staff that were here and the staff that you bring in. You know hopefully those dominoes fall into place fairly quickly and then people have a choice of whether they want to be a part of it or not.

It’s a process that I always feel begins and ends with me because I think if I’m not showing it or believing in those behaviours, if its just something I want to do artificially, you know if I want to be really strict about time and rules, then I need to do it otherwise people won’t respond.”

On the club’s ability to achieve access

Postecoglou was also questioned on whether he believes the club is now in a better position to achieve success than it was during the tenure of Mauricio Pochettino, a time when the renovations to the training ground and construction of the new stadium were undertaken.

While Postecoglou was not keen to draw comparison to an era that he did not know the full details of, the manager did point out that the recipe for success has important components including the belief of buying into something and most importantly sticking at it, with the possibility for success present in the most challenging environments.

He said: “You know that’s me trying to get a clear picture of something that you know I was a million miles away from so I don’t know what happened in the past…You can have the worst possible conditions and still create something special. Sometimes working in challenging conditions allows you to do that.

The solutions to those challenges don’t come from some magic bullet that you have with you, it’s about really believing in something, working hard at it and creating that environment with the context of what you need to overcome there and really sticking to it.”

He emphatically added: “Nothing sustainably successful has been built overnight that’s been proven. Whatever barriers you may have to something if you have real belief I think you can get over them.”

