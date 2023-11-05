10 Reasons why Spurs fans shouldn't boo Pochettino

At any given time, a match between Spurs and Chelsea will fan the flames of one of English football's most deeply felt rivalries, conjuring feelings of, and this is perhaps still putting it mildly, vehement animosity between both sets of supporters.

Frank Arnesen's money lust; Lampard's goal that didn't cross the line; the Battle of the Bridge; almost seventeen years without a Spurs league win; a Tore Andre Flo hat-trick at White Hart Lane; and being the one side not to gain Champions League qualification from a top four finish after Chelsea's miraculous Champions League victory.

Spurs supporters have felt more pain at the hands of their West London neighbours than perhaps any other club.

The latest pain is seeing their most beloved, successful manager to date in the Premier League era leading a club he once implied were Tottenham's true biggest rivals. For this perceived footballing crime, does Pochettino deserve to be jeered on his return to a club he still claims to feel bonded to? Here are my 10 reasons against this in order of importance:

10. He overtook Arsenal

Maybe not the loftiest ambition Spurs should have, but having still not hit my 10th birthday the last time Spurs had been top of North London, I had very little memory of Spurs being better than their biggest rival.

What I did have was over two decades of Arsenal finishing above Spurs, initially comfortably as the Gunners won leagues and doubles while playing majestic football, but as the years wore on with a far reduced gap.

That closure of that difference between the clubs made the experience all the more painful as it began to become part of Spurs' identity that they'd always be second to the team a mile down the Seven Sisters.

Then, having almost done so the previous season while chasing eventual champions Leicester City, Spurs finally became the top team in North London in 2016/17. Bragging rights make up a huge part of the football fan's enjoyment, and having finally toppled Arsenal, Spurs would remain the dominant side for a further five seasons before Arsenal snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in their 2022/23 title challenge.

The importance of banishing the demons of the previous twenty years and removing the chip from the shoulder of the Spurs' collective fan base should not be diluted so easily.

9. He unified the club

Trophies are important in football, so I understand why some will not agree, but the bonds built between Spurs supporters and the squad under Pochettino, in a five year period, likely surpasses the total number of genuinely adored Spurs players in the Premier League before Pochettino took charge.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min are all obvious names, but also players who the Spurs faithful felt proud to have at the club all at once such as Jan Vertonghen, Hugo Lloris, Christian Eriksen, the indomitable Mousa Dembélé and even Érik Lamela, who so many fans had such an affinity with, despite him never quite blossoming.

These players ranged from substandard players out of their depths to mercurial talents that couldn't be relied on in the eyes of many Spurs fans until Pochettino brought his magic. The likes of Eric Dier, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose would almost definitely have had different careers too, while less storied players like Ryan Mason, Andros Townsend and Nabil Bentaleb all established themselves as players under Pochettino's nurture.

Prior to his arrival, Spurs had spent too long as a club whose teams ranged from mediocre to ok, elevated by one or two stars. Pochettino coached, motivated and raised the standards across the squad to the extent that even when the obvious star, Harry Kane, suffered significant injuries several seasons running, the side continued pushing on and rarely faltered.

8. He wasn't offered the Spurs job

Mauricio Pochettino left Spurs in the Autumn of 2019. In fact he was sacked by Spurs, and sacked after the first test of the club's faith in him despite the previous five years being the best in the club's history under this ownership.

Since that point, there have been three managers dismissed by Spurs, none of whom managed to finish a season they had started. Three times the managerial seat at Spurs was available, three times Pochettino was not approached.

Had he been, and he refused it to join Chelsea, I would have more sympathy with those hurt by his choice of employment, but ultimately this man is entitled to the same ambitions in his career as anyone else.

He may feel emotional ties to Spurs, but short of joining Arsenal his loyalty to the club cannot be expected to match that of a supporter. There is currently a small group of clubs in world football with a realistic chance of challenging for a title in a top league, Chelsea are one of those clubs and the only one at which there was a managerial vacancy this summer.

If Pochettino had also to consider the feelings of Spurs supporters when choosing his next role, who knows how long he'd have had to wait for gainful employment.

7. He had one hand tied behind his back

Pochettino was at Spurs competing against clubs who, as is well documented, spent far more on player transfers and player salaries.

Spend tables across that period would usually have Spurs sixth out of the 'Big Six'. Players brought in who could actually challenge the first team in Pochettino's time were minimal.

I struggle to remember any after Victor Wanyama in fact. Then as that core of excellent players, many of whom I listed earlier in the article, began to diminish, so did the quality of the team.

Dembélé and Wanyama became Winks and Sissoko. Walker became Trippier who became Aurier. Dele, Eriksen, Lloris, Vertonghen and Alderweireld all became overused, and unchallenged they kept their positions far longer than they should have.

Eventually the strong collective of players I described became the ok bunch being carried by the couple of stars, Kane and Son, much like the teams of the pre-Pochettino era.

This is all before we consider that Spurs spent almost two seasons playing at Wembley Stadium, without a true home. That Pochettino achieved so much despite always sailing with a leak in the boat and sharks in the water was at times miraculous.

6. That final season

No, not his final season, but the final season at White Hart Lane, which for all Spurs fans was always going to be an emotional season.

And how did that season go? Spurs were undefeated at home, winning seventeen matches. Spurs finished second in the league, scoring the most goals and conceding the fewest. Spurs had the top scorer in the league in Harry Kane, played the best football in the league and regularly blew away opposition teams.

Yes, still no trophy, but for supporters who had endured so much disappointment across the previous three decades, there was a sense of pride and level of joy which was almost alien.

That final home victory against Manchester United, before the cranes and bulldozers started working, might have been just as emotional in any other circumstances, we'll never know, but fans had never felt so connected to the club and this cannot be disassociated from Mauricio Pochettino.

It was he who turned something that would would have been a funeral under any other modern Spurs manager into a celebration of everything it meant to support this club.

5. Hoddle, Hazard, Allen

Glenn Hoddle, Micky Hazard, Clive Allen. All men more etched into Spurs history (and I mean no disrespect by that) than Pochettino.

Our greatest ever player, one of the stars of our last European trophy win in 1984, and the man who for us set a goals record for a top flight player that remained untouched until a certain Erling Haaland came into the fore while wearing our colours (as well as being the son of our great double winning forward).

All would play for Chelsea after Spurs, Hoddle would also manage them, and all are rightly still respected and loved as part of the Spurs family.

To suggest that Pochettino, a non native who spent most of his career in Spain, is a traitor but those men are not, would suggest he was even more important to Spurs than they were.

This is patently untrue, so even if Spurs fans clearly shouldn't adore him any longer, why should they afford Pochettino any less understanding about his decision then was once given to Glenn, Micky and Clive.

4. Spurs' most successful manager since Nicholson (or Burkinshaw)

I will of course caveat this with "in the league", as of course Burkinshaw won three major trophies and didn't do badly in the league.

However, unless we're going to disingenuously suggest the likes of Juande Ramos, George Graham and Terry Venables were roaring success stories with one trophy each, then Pochettino is one of Spurs' most successful managers, definitely the most since Burkinshaw and arguably since Bill Nicholson.

Considering that Nicholson left in 1974, and in the four decades pre-Pochettino, Spurs never finished fourth or above more than twice consecutively, that Pochettino achieved five consecutive top four finishes in a row is remarkable.

That he gave Spurs a second place finish for the first time since 1963 cements this point entirely. He is at the time of writing undoubtedly the most successful Spurs manager of the Premier League era, arguably the most successful since Bohemian Rhapsody was released and absolutely top four Spurs managers in almost every Spurs fans' living memory (and outright number one in mine).

3. Since when do supporters boo opposition managers ?

Ok, it does happen a fair bit that Spurs fans will boo the man in the opposition dugout. The likes of Mourinho, Klopp, Wenger of course, will have received that treatment.

It will almost entirely come about in each instance because of that manager behaving obnoxiously, arrogantly and, more often than not given that Spurs were usually the worse side, without magnanimity.

However, and I've been going to Spurs long enough to have a good sample size, we never boo managers for the mere crime of managing a rival.

Unai Emery, Carlo Ancelotti, Gus Hiddink, and so many others were never subjected to jeering and that's because it wasn't deserved. The managers who behave badly are booed, but if you think joining Chelsea is evidence of behaving badly by Pochettino then I would refer back to my fifth top reason, and ask you if you feel the same way about Glenn Hoddle.

2. Love over hate

I am sure I speak for a lot of Spurs fans when I say that this is the most enjoyable it has been to support this club since, well, Pochettino left.

The past four seasons have been a chore, but now the journey to N17 has become a pleasure again. One man is responsible for that, and that is new manager Ange Postecoglou.

He is the reason Spurs play exhilarating football, he is the reason Spurs top the league table, and most importantly he is the reason why Spurs supporters have rediscovered the connection that seemed to have died forever with Pochettino's sacking.

As such, rather than focus their energy on admonishing the last manager to bring them joy for the crime of taking a job they'd have preferred him not to take, Spurs supporters might perhaps find more joy in focusing their attention on, and emptying their lungs for, the man who has restored their hope for this great club.

Postecoglou has, in little time, created a bond between the team and its supporters, he has embraced all Spurs' values and he has shown nothing but dignity and gratitude throughout. As such, surely the only manager on Monday who should even be acknowledged is the double Manager of the Month.

1. Here's Dele Alli... Here's Lucas Moura... OH THEY'VE DONE IT!

As the opening jingle to my weekly podcast, The Spurs Plus Dave Podcast, serves as a constant reminder with that piece of commentary, in 2019 I went to Madrid to watch Spurs in the Champions League final.

It may have ended up bereft of the fairytale ending all Spurs fans both craved and deserved, and it may have plastered over the widening cracks in the tenure of the man this article has spent defending, but as a Spurs fan who had grown up almost entirely in the Premier League era, who had seen state owned clubs change the landscape of football with grotesque spending, who had an entire childhood of being mocked by supporters of those clubs who wear red, this was a nadir.

This after a season where we bought no new players, by the way. This was, to that point, a pinnacle which justified all the pain, as well as a beacon of hope which has since allowed me to roll with the punches of the next four years supporting this club.

And for that, then, now and forever, I thank Mauricio Pochettino and yes, for the crime of joining any other club (except Arsenal), Mauricio Pochettino, I won't boo you, I forgive you.