Arteta holds an unwavering level of praise for Vincent Kompany pre Burnley

A refreshed and rejuvenated Arsenal side lace up for Premier League football after brushing aside Spanish natives Sevilla in the cauldron of the Champions League. In the wake of Arsenal’s last Premier League outing, a fixture overshadowed with the resentment of VAR, the North London side host the languishing Lancashire opposition, Burnley, in which they will be confident to procure all three points on home soil.

One of the most predominant issues at this point in the football calendar is persistent injuries. As inclement weather becomes more relentless, footballers become more susceptible.

· Injury enquiries

During Mikel Arteta’s pre-match Burnley press conference the latter was asked about injury news:

“Thomas Partey is for sure out, alongside Timber and Emile. There might be a few more.”

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been plagued with injuries during his tenure with the Gunners, there is no doubt, when fit, he is an indispensable asset to have within the midfield. To the club’s dismay they have been dealt another injury blow as Partey has now been administered to undergo a thigh procedure. Arteta addressed the unfortunate development in his press conference:

“He is progressing really well but it was a significant injury. Hopefully it is going to be weeks not months. He needs support and hopefully the injury will heal in the right way. He is a big player for us.”

Bukayo Saka’s exceptional performances, consistent output and reliability over the previous seasons has seen himself become the first name on the team sheet. The 22-year-old was subject to constant targeting by the Sevilla side on Wednesday night, deeming Saka as one of Arsenal’s deadliest attacking threats. The youth prospect had to endure a rough night. Despite wrapping up the three points with a sublime finish for the second goal, Arteta substituted the wide-man.

Arteta sounded subdued on Saka’s availability for Saturday:

“Bukayo had to leave the pitch he was in quite a lot of pain, he trained yesterday and lets see if he can make it for Saturday.”

During the previous international break Saka was recalled by Arsenal due to his health and wellbeing, however, the Spaniard was adamant that they would “hopefully not” be inclined to make such a decision again. Arteta was immovable that the club supports all players representing their national team and is determined for them to play.

Norwegian star, Martin Odegaard, was absent for Arsenal's Champions League tie on Wednesday. The ex-Real Madrid playmaker was not registered to be fit enough for Tuesday since scoring a consolation goal in the EFL Cup vs West Ham, while be unavailable for the proceeding Premier League encounter in Newcastle. Arteta gave an optimistic update on his number eight:

“He is still racing against the clock. He is trying everything that he can so let’s see. It is a possibility.”

The Aaron Ramsdale situation

In relation to the upcoming international break, Gareth Southgate was questioned if Aaron Ramsdale’s position in the England national squad was untenable if not playing regularly domestically. To the surprise of many Southgate displayed a requirement of playing routinely if granted a position in his squad. Could this persuade Ramsdale to request move for regular football? Arteta was asked for a comment:

“First of all, my door is open to any player, we just want the best for our players. We know the influence we can have… we will always try our best to help them but this is a team sport that needs 24 players to fulfill a role. The role you have in August might be different to the one in March…you need everyone and Aaron has a really important role in the team.”

· Pep Guardiola’s managerial tree

Vincent Kompany and Mikel Arteta will lock horns when they meet on Sunday for the first time in their managerial careers. Both have embraced the vision and tactics of Guardiola, one of the most decorated managers in the class of the Premier League. Arteta was empowered to be Guardiola’s assistant where he learnt his craft which he now instills within Arsenal. Simultaneously, Arteta was at his post for three years while Kompany was centre half for Manchester city before leaving for Anderlecht. The Belgian underwent a course to obtain his coaching badges while at the Citizens, Arteta and Kompany hold each other in high regard:

“I think he was already a coach when he played. He was a leader, someone very intelligent who could navigate very different scenarios really well. You could tell straight away he was going to be a top coach… what they (Burnley) did last year was incredible”, Arteta said when asked about Vincent Kompany and his achievements at Burnley.

While both being influenced by the same man there are unsurprisingly similarities both managers share which the Arsenal manager acknowledges:

“I think we have a lot of similarities in what we want to happen in games. I think the way we approach and the way we do it is different, hopefully, but I really like what he has done."

·Leandro Trossard's versatility

Leandro Trossard has been a crucial tool in the chest of Mikel Arteta, as his versatility has been paramount as sustaining injuries becomes all more common. The £20 million attacker, who transferred from Brighton in January 2023, can be deployed in any position along the front three to Arteta’s pleasure:

“We all knew his quality and what he could bring to the team and that is why we brought him. He can fill different positions. Again, he showed his quality against Sevilla.”

January transfer window

As the January transfer window slowly creeps closer there is a salient opportunity for all clubs to trim the fat, but more importantly, replenish their teams while installing key depth. As injuries conjure up a mental headache for managers to endure, Arteta reiterates this is a prime point for other players to step up:

“Some of the injuries we had were bad luck, some have been long term injuries with some special players, when we did not have a lot of depth. Other people have to step up and that is a good test for the team as well; how we take those moments, and how we respond and so far the team is doing well.”

Responding valiantly to the defeat at Newcastle with a professional performance midweek should instill a resolute mentality for tomorrow’s clash. Although, Burnley, even they themselves would admit, have started very underwhelming, should not be overlooked as they look to snatch, swipe and steal any points they can while lingering near the abyss of the Premier League table.