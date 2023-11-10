Cristian Romero: A Man on the Edge

Cristian Romero has now played 190 senior competitive games of football - one of those saw him give a commanding display in the biggest match of them all in Qatar last winter.

At 25 years of age he was recently named among the leadership team at Tottenham as the club's new vice-captain and, this season, he remarkably made it as far as the dying moments of Spurs' fifth league match before even committing a single foul, leading many to celebrate the arrival of a new-and-improved Romero, finally growing into a mature and composed leader on the pitch.

Unfortunately, his next Tottenham appearance will have to wait at least a month longer, thanks to his latest 3-match suspension after a 33rd minute red card for serious foul play against Chelsea on Tottenham's home turf.

The challenge also gave the visitors a penalty at a crucial juncture in the match and occurred just moments after Romero had petulantly kicked out at Levi Colwill and shoved Thiago Silva to the ground, seemingly for no reason at all.



On ability alone, Romero's place among the elite centre-backs in world football is almost beyond question by this point. Lionel Messi, for one, recently proclaimed his international teammate to be the best defender in the world, but the issue of his discipline has long been a huge question mark hanging over the Argentinian's head.

Monday night's red card was his fourth for Tottenham and adds to the 26 yellows he has collected in just 75 appearances since joining in August of 2021. To give that a little perspective, Granit Xhaka - a man also notorious for his ill-discipline - was sent off 5 times across 225 appearances for Arsenal.



Despite many Spurs fans holding him responsible for the Chelsea defeat and some feeling let down that he appears to have fallen back into old habits, Romero remains, for now, much more hero than villain in N17.

In fact, it's probably fair to say his pantomime villain charisma and physical style of play are both huge factors in why Spurs fans have fallen in love with him.



Champions of Romero will often be quick to suggest that, to get the best out of him, you need to accept a player that plays the game on the edge. Maybe if you truly want that aggressive, tough-tackling and dominant defender, you simply have to accept the occasional crossing of the line as collateral damage; it's the price you pay for Romero unfiltered.



Some have even suggested that Romero is actually a lot more in control than his moments of apparent madness might suggest, that he possesses that rare, Diego Costa-esque ability to know just how much he can get away with in the eyes of officials.

He has certainly managed to sidestep punishment on a few occasions now, as with his scissor tackle against Bournemouth earlier this year or when he callously yanked Marc Cucurella down by the hair last season.

It seems more and more though, that these were simply examples of good fortune and the evidence is mounting to suggest he might, in fact, just be a little bit crazy. That's certainly the reputation he is developing and it's a reputation that, as Monday night suggests, will do him few favours in establishing the benefit of any doubt when it comes to future VAR calls.



These are the players you love to hate when your team faces them, but cheer extra loudly for when they wear your team's colours. As fans, we revel in the chaos when a player like Romero winds up opponents, throws himself in the middle of a scuffle or gets away with something outrageous at the expense of a rival - just so long as it doesn't cost us the game, that is.

But is there a line and, if so, does Cristian Romero fall on the right side of it?



If Romero's madness really is the essence of his brilliance, the question we must ask is this: does he add enough in the games in between to outweigh the inevitable attack of the crazies just around the corner?

In the immediate fallout from an episode like the Chelsea game it's tempting to say 'no' but, with the dust settled, it's hard to imagine many Spurs fans at all viewing him as more liability than asset, overall.



After all, he's far from the only influential figure at a big club to suffer from the occasional mad streak.

When it comes to leaders with a taste for the controversial, one man stands alone in that elusive zone, straddling the Venn diagram between world class centre backs, relentlessly successful captains and absolute raving lunatics - that man is the imperious Sergio Ramos.

The legendary Real Madrid captain has a disciplinary rap sheet that makes Romero look like a choir boy, with 28 red cards to his name and counting.

He has, however, nearly matched that tally for major trophies across his illustrious career (including a World Cup, just like Romero) and is roundly considered one of the greatest centre backs and leaders of his generation - maybe even the best. All this is true despite the Spaniard being a certifiable walking red card.



A little closer to home, Arsenal's legendary captain, Patrick Vieira, the linchpin of Arsène Wenger's great side of the late '90s and early 2000s, holds the unenviable distinction of having received the (joint) most red cards in Premier League history.

Like Romero, Vieira was rightly a fan favourite and a key figure in the dressing room, despite his hot-headed tendencies, yet you would be hard-pressed to find a single Arsenal fan with a bad word to say about him.

Similarly, Roy Keane - a man perhaps just as revered for his footballing ability as his hard-man persona - sits just below Vieira with 7 red cards while Liverpool hero, Steven Gerrard has 6 to his name.

Each of these are celebrated captains, beloved by their respective fanbases and considered to be among the best to have played in the Premier League. All this suggests that ill-discipline is indeed redeemable but also that redemption comes at a high price.

These are examples of players who drew their strength from their fiery, competitive nature - showcasing a win-at-all-costs mentality that sometimes got them in trouble - much like Romero.

It's important, though, to point to examples that go against this trend as there are several.



The great Paolo Maldini, perhaps the most celebrated defender of the modern era and an exemplary leader at AC Milan, only received 3 red cards across his glittering career, having played over 900 matches for club and country.

There is a persistent myth that circulates about Maldini, suggesting that he hardly ever had to make a tackle, due to his outstanding positioning and anticipation. Whilst it's true that Maldini's reading of the game was, of course, exceptional - and while he was once quoted saying that if he has to make a tackle then he has 'already made a mistake' - the Italian was, by no means, shy of a sliding tackle and actually made his fair share of strong challenges when he had to.



For another example, one man to whom Romero will inevitably have to measure up is Spurs legend and long-serving captain, Ledley King.

Ledley is almost unanimously considered the best centre back in Tottenham's recent history and will always serve as the yardstick for any emerging centre back at Spurs.

In stark contrast to Romero, despite making over 300 appearances for Tottenham, Ledley King was never once red carded and was renowned for his ability to win the ball cleanly. Thierry Henry has even gone on record to single out the Totenham man as the best defender he ever faced, for largely this reason.



It's only fair to Romero to remind ourselves that he plays in an era far less forgiving of on-field indiscretions than those enjoyed by former greats of the game.

His recent dismissal, for example, though arguably a fair one under the law, was only caught by VAR intervention and is also the type of challenge that wouldn't have raised any eyebrows in the 90s or earlier. Graeme Souness would have probably described it as soft.



All of this, perhaps unfairly, paints a picture of Romero as an unhinged lunatic running wildly around the pitch, kicking lumps out of anyone who comes near him.

For 99% of the time though, this is simply not the case. In fact, Romero is something of a paradox, in that he is generally incredibly calm and composed on the ball and, while always robust, is actually rarely uncontrolled or wild in winning it.

At times he is coolness personified, but lurking just beneath the surface like a simmering active volcano - something inside him means you almost never know when he might blow up without warning.



His first season in English football saw him register a rate of 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes, last season this figure rose to 1.6, but this year, despite this week's events, his fouls-per-90 stat sits at just 0.7 after 11 matches.

The number of tackles Romero has made this year has dropped marginally from 2.59 per game last campaign to 2.32 but he is now winning more of those tackles, doing so at a rate of 1.58 per 90 up from last season's 1.37 (FBRef).



He is, admittedly, part of a side that sees more of the ball this year but, even accounting for that, all this represents a marked improvement and suggests Romero might not only be improving as a defender but may even be mellowing ever so slightly as well.

If this is truly the case, then the Chelsea incident has to go down as a relapse, a momentary regression to his darker side, rather than the complete undoing of a season's worth of growth.

That being said, now aged 25 and with a wealth of experience at the very highest level under his belt, it's easy to feel that, if he hasn't cut this side of his game out by now, the chances are he never will.



Redemption arcs are never linear and there will be bumps in the road, but the signs still point to a man who is growing with his increased responsibility, even if Spurs fans might have to accept that, every so often, he will simply go full Romero and inexplicably scythe somebody down in the box without warning before screaming in their face.

Romero is currently averaging a yellow card every 3.3 games. Comparing this figure to top centre backs at rival clubs and we see Rúben Dias receives one every 8 games, William Saliba every 10.1 games and Virgil Van Dijk every 11.2 games (Opta).

Of course he had no way of knowing quite how crucial his absence would be on this occasion - his dismissal coming before Micky Van de Ven hobbled off the pitch - but with how vital he has been in Tottenham's system this year, it's clear that regular absences through suspension are likely to cost his team greatly, it's just up to Ange Postecoglou and the Spurs faithful to decide whether, and to what extent, he is worth the trouble.



It's almost impossible to tangibly quantify the kind of positive contribution he would have to make to pay for these occasional lapses in judgement over time.

Were Spurs to miss out on a Champions League place this year, for example, by a matter of points, many will be quick to highlight the dropped points against Chelsea and indeed any dropped in the 3 matches Romero is about to miss.

It might be much harder, though, to recognise just how many points Romero is actually responsible for winning his team across a whole season and herein lies the problem.

Ramos, Keane and Vieira have certainly all cost their teams games at times, but history is written by the victors and we are talking about three serial winners who are royalty at their respective clubs.

To put it frankly, nobody cares how many silly red cards or suspensions you pick up if you're dripping in silverware. Romero may have already got his hands on the biggest prize of all on the international stage, but his value to Spurs fans will ultimately rest on whether or not they achieve their goals with him in the picture.



No Spurs fan wants to see Romero go about his business with one hand tied behind his back, and perhaps to strip away his raw competitiveness would be to rob him of his superpowers.

It is fitting that Romero's bravery and high-risk, high-reward style of play seems to go hand-in-hand with the exhilarating brand of football Ange Postecoglou has brought to the club; as vice captain it's important that Romero embodies that.

Postecoglou has been defiant in staying true to himself and holding firm on his all-out-attack philosophy, even if it means, every so often, Spurs will get caught out at the back.

In many ways, Romero is the soul of this team and epitomises that uncompromising spirit. It would be just lovely if he could go the rest of his time at Tottenham incident-free, without sacrificing any of his edge but, realistically, we probably need to accept that 'Cuti' comes with a generous side order of crazy. Spurs fans can decide in time whether that particular package deal was worthwhile.

If he can channel his aggression into helping Spurs achieve great things, he has all the ingredients to go down as one of the club's most popular ever players.

If Romero can play a starring role in any measure of Spurs' success, in time, fans will look back on the sendings off, the shoves, the screams and the scissor kicks and laugh - "remember that time Romero choke-slammed Declan Rice in the North London Derby the year we won the league?", they will ask gleefully, and it will be glorious.