Mikel Arteta 'really happy' after Arsenal bounce back in the Premier League with a win

Arsenal moved above North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur into second in a largely dominant 3-1 win over Vincent Kompany's Burnley.

It was a frustrating first 45 minutes for the Gunners, who struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities against a stubborn and resolute Burnley defence.

Just as it looked like it would be level at the break, Leandro Trossard managed to bundle home Bukayo Saka's flick on and send Arsenal into half-time 1-0 up.

Burnley gave Arsenal a brief scare when equalising through Josh Brownhill on 54 minutes after Luca Koleosho managed to beat Takehiro Tomiyasu, and pull the ball back for Brownhill to finish.

Burnley were level for just three minutes when William Saliba put Arsenal back ahead after connecting with Trossard's delivery from a corner.

Oleksandr Zinchenko added a third on 74 minutes with an excellent scissor-kick finish following another Arsenal corner, with Burnley struggling to deal with Arsenal's aerial threat from set-pieces all afternoon.

A late red-card in the 83rd minute for substitute Fabio Vieira after a high and late challenge was not a problem for the Gunners, who managed the closing proceeding's well with 10 men.

Arteta was happy with the result and performance from his side.

He said: "[I am] really happy with the result and especially the performance. How we played against Newcastle, Sevilla and today".

Following last weeks controversial awarding of Newcastle's goal, the subject of VAR was at the forefront of conversation going into the match, particularly given Arteta's feeling towards its use last weekend.

On the subject of VAR for Fabio Vieira's red card, he said: "The red card. VAR was right. The referee was right. Really positive from Mikel. Good decision."

Trossard provided Arsenal with an all-important opener and the assist for Saliba's goal.

On his performance, Arteta said: "I think he connects everybody. He's so intelligent. He moves in ways that attracts people that generates spaces and options for people.

“Today he did that really good because it was so difficult and the spaces were so small to attack. He gave us a lot of threat and possibilities to connect and find spaces for us.

“I think every time you ask him to play whether it’s wide or as a nine, it flows and he has a real threat. So I’m really happy with him.”

Tomiyasu continued his good form with another impressive showing, although the 25-year-old was seen with discomfort in his eye during the match.

However, Arteta was quick to calm any fears of a serious injury.

He said: "Only his eye, his contact lens. He had a problem with his lens, but the rest, he was top. Really good performance, Tomiyasu.”

Jorginho took a blow to the back of the head when defending late on and stayed down to receive treatment before being replaced by Mohamed Elneny, but Arteta also allayed any fears over the Italian.

He said: “He had a few bad cuts I think, so they could not sort it out on the pitch, so they decided to take it out and hopefully he’s fine.

“I think he was really good again today, the way this guy is competing, coaching and supporting the team in any way, I’m really happy with him.”

Ben White was also absent from the squad today, which Arteta confirmed was due to a lack of fitness.

He said: "Yesterday in training he wasn’t comfortable, he didn’t look right, but Ben won’t give you much.

“He always wants to be on the pitch and he wants to hide anything that is in there, but we highlighted that we noticed in the last few weeks as well something happening there and we wanted to protect him so it was the right call from the physio and the medical department and tomorrow we will assess him and understand what’s happening.”

Arsenal have been without captain Martin Odegaard for the past three matches through injury. When asked for an update on his captain, Arteta couldn't give a definite timeframe.

He said: “I am going to have a meeting now with the medical department and Edu to understand everyone’s situation but I think he is going to be back after the international break.

“I don’t know exactly what is the decision and the communication at the moment.”

Arsenal will turn to preparing for their next match away at Brentford after the international break, where they will hope to have Odegaard, White and Emile Smith-Rowe back and available for selection.