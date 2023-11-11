Wolverhampton Wanderers 2: 1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs fail to recover from their Monday blues

Spurs suffered a second successive defeat despite an early goal from Brennan Johnson to open his account.

With just three minutes on the clock, Spurs' fans will have felt optimistic that they could proceed undisrupted as Johnson finished off an excellent move to give Spurs the lead.

What came for the rest of the half was a different story altogether, with the lack of finesse from Spurs' deeper positions evident as they struggled to play through an increasingly assertive Wolves.

Having reached halftime with a grateful sigh, the second half brought more of the same with Wolves smelling blood.

And just when Spurs' supporters will have felt they might be back on track, a pulsating final four minutes turned the match on its head and gave the Midlanders a much needed victory.

Story of the Match

Spurs began the match on the front foot and will have given manager Ange Postecoglou exactly what he wanted with a well worked early goal, playing the ball from left to right where a waiting Dejan Kulusevski put the Wolves defence on the back foot with a sublime backheel to play in Pedro Porro.

As soon as Porro had the space to pick his cross, he made no mistake with a fizzed ball across and Brennan Johnson darted in front of Nelson Semedo to tap in his first goal in Lilywhite.



Supporters of the North London club can be forgiven for thinking they'd have it all their way for the rest of the fixture, but it wasn't to be as the litany of changes to Spurs' line up told.

As the half proceeded, Eric Dier and Ben Davies were understandably uncomfortable playing into an Yves Bissouma who was clearly not at the peak of his powers, and with no Maddison the incisiveness we've become used to from Postecoglou's side was sorely missed.



For all the possession Spurs enjoyed, attacks broke down before they started, often at the intervention of the impressive Mario Lemina, and that was Wolves cue to attack.

Spurs looked vulnerable, particularly down their left hand side where the tucked in Emerson was targeted, and Wolves' players took turns forcing him to defend on his weaker left foot.

Wolves hunting in packs

With Semedo and Hwang Hee-chan, Wolves have two players to trouble any left back, never mind a makeshift one who has been on the periphery for the first three months of the season.

If Emerson's two handed push on Hwang the first time was not deemed a foul by referee Tim Robinson, his scythe on Semedo moments later was obvious and duly punished with the first booking of the match.



As Wolves continued to worry the Spurs backline until halftime, Bissouma earned his second suspension of the season with a foolish challenge on Lemina, likely borne out of frustration at his own performance.

Into the second half and Wolves, not dampened by their failure to maximise their positive first half, picked up where they left off, continuing to set traps which Spurs were falling foul of.

Bellagarde's skill set himself up for a sight of goal early on but the resulting shot is currently orbiting earth. Cunha also set himself up well with a typically skillful shimmy into the box, before his typical profligacy saw the shot go wide of Vicario's post.



Again not long after, Hwang, Wolves' top scorer this season, provided the worst miss of all with his effort scuffed wide when it seemed easier to hit the back of the net.

As the sides made changes, Rodrigo Bentancur entering the fray as he builds up match fitness for Spurs while Matt Doherty came on for Wolves against his former club, the match became stretched and Spurs began to find ways behind again.



Spurs best moment came as they broke through Hojbjerg and his square from deep was hit first time by Johnson. Alas, the shot was mistimed and floated harmlessly wide in what would be the Welshman's last act before being replaced by Gil. Bissouma, who was walking a disciplinary tightrope, was himself hooked for Giovanni Lo Celso, a player many expected to replace James Maddison.

The attacking intent of Postecoglou's substitutions almost told in the form of a second goal, with Kulusevski released to chase a ball in behind but Wolves' keeper Jose Sa was first to the ball and took a shin to the forehead for his efforts, thankfully not left hurt by the impact.

Then, as the match looked like it would end with a scantly deserved victory for Spurs, a stoppage time to rival any for drama changed everything. So far this season Spurs have been the major beneficiaries in the later moments of matches, but on this occasion it was their opponents who were left celebrating.

First, in the 92nd minute, substitute Paulo Sarabia beautifully controlled Ait-Nouri's cross into the box with one foot before hitting an exceptional shot past the helpless Vicario with the other. Sarabia had made himself a hero already with his impact having been on the pitch for an entire three minutes.

The match went end to end, Spurs threw bodies forward looking for a winner, and Wolves responded with the aggression and determination brought about by this late adrenaline rush.



The maturity of the Spurs performance diminished and as Wolves won a free kick in the dying moments, Sarabia was released down the left and the Spaniard slowed himself, picked the perfect pass for the onrushing Lemina, and the Gabon international responded with a sliced finish into the far corner.

The home crowd went wild as Spurs players fell to the floor, and Gary O'Neil celebrated as he won't have before in his new job.

On a day when all eyes were on whether Spurs could bounce back, Wolves wrote all the headlines with a performance that took advantage of everything their visitors did wrong, and were rewarded with a deserved victory.

Player of the Match

Mario Lemina epitomised everything that was good about Wolves. Imperious throughout, he stood tall in front of every Spurs foray into his half of the pitch and won the day because he carried that unrelenting drive and determination he'd shown all afternoon into the final moments of the game.