Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: 10-man Arsenal see out comfortable win

Despite a slow and even start to the game, Arsenal quickly took control of the proceedings and were rewarded for their dominance when a courageous effort from Leandro Trossard put them in the lead.

They continued to exert pressure for the remainder of the half but were unable to make their chances count, while Burnley looked lively on the counter.

The Clarets started the second half strong and almost found an immediate equaliser, if not for a phenomenal challenge by William Saliba. They were soon rewarded for their start to the half, however, as a deflected Josh Brownhill shot got the better of David Raya to level the game.

It was not to be, however, as the Gunners replied instantly as Saliba headed home from a Leandro Trossard corner just moments later - restoring the hosts' lead.

Their dominance continued and, as we approached the conclusion of the game, Oleksandr Zinchenko scored a sensational goal after receiving the ball from another corner.

The visitors were given a late lifeline as the hosts were reduced to ten men after Fabio Vieira saw red for a knee-high challenge on Josh Brownhill.

They were unable to capitalise on the advantage however and, after a lengthy period of injury time, the game was brought to a close - ensuring a 3-1 win for the hosts.

The win sees Arsenal go level on points with the league leaders Manchester City, though the treble holders have a superior goal difference. Meanwhile, Burnley are confined to 19th place in the league, as their relegation woes continue.

Story of the game

Mikel Arteta named a strong Arsenal line-up, with just one change from the side who beat Sevilla on Wednesday - which saw Ben White replaced in the team by Oleksandr Zinchenko after suffering a knock.

As for the visitors, Vincent Kompany named an unchanged starting line-up for the first time this season, with Jay Rodriguez starting consecutive Premier League games also for the first time this campaign.

With Saturday being Armistice Day, the game was pre-empted with a moment of reflection, during the playing of The Last Post - which was observed excellently by both teams and sets of fans.

It was a relatively slow start to the game, with both teams enjoying spells of possession, though neither side were able to carve any early clear-cut chances.

Burnley had the first threatening chance of the game, with Zeki Amdouni forcing David Raya into an early save after a powerful strike from well outside the box.

Arsenal were spending much longer on the ball, but were having real difficulty in breaking down the Burnley midfield and defence, as they looked to lock the Gunners out of the game.

A nicely-worked team move enabled a powerful strike from Bukayo Saka just inside the box, which forced James Trafford into a crucial save to tip it over for a corner - denying the hosts of a much-wanted lead.

Just a few minutes later, Saka went down in the box after a challenge from Dara O'Shea, to the sound of ferocious penalty appeals from the crowd. The referee saw nothing in it, however, and waved play on.

It took until the 31st minute for another significant chance to arise but, this time, it fell for the visitors. Jóhann Gudmundsson was played through one-on-one with Raya, despite pressure from Zinchenko, but the Spanish goalkeeper did excellently to get a strong hand to the ball and end the threat.

It had felt for a while as if Kompany's side were growing into the game, as they created more chances and spent longer in possession but, with just over ten minutes until half-time, Arsenal began to take back control.

As we entered injury time, some great play from Gabriel Martinelli and Zinchenko found Saka in the box, who played it towards the far post for Leandro Trossard. The Belgian threw himself at the ball, and post, as he headed it home to open the scoring for the Gunners.

It was a historic goal, too, as it marked Arsenal's 1000th scored at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite putting his side ahead, there was a real concern for Trossard after he collided with the post during the goal, but the 28-year-old was fortunately able to continue after a period of treatment.

His effort was enough to see the hosts go into half-time a goal to the good, which was more than deserved after their performance.

Second half

There were no changes during the break, with Trossard able to continue and neither manager feeling the need to change their personnel at such an early moment.

Burnley started the second half with some really encouraging signs and found themselves with a chance to level the game almost immediately. Luca Koleosho received a ball to put him through against Raya, but a brilliant last-ditch sliding challenge from William Saliba was enough to tip the ball behind.

The Clarets maintained their positive start to the half though and found themselves on level terms after a shot from Josh Brownhill took a deflection and weaved past Raya into the goal.

There was a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check on the goal for a possible foul on Takehiro Tomiyasu in the build-up to the goal but, after a brief pause in play, the goal was confirmed and the sides were level once more.

Burnley's jubilation was short-lived though as the Gunners struck back almost immediately, with Saliba rising above those around him to head home from a Trossard corner - restoring their lead in the game.

From here, Arsenal continued to control the game as they piled the pressure on the visitors. A long-range effort from Declan Rice looked impressive at first but ultimately blazed comfortably wide of the post.

It was just a matter of minutes from this chance that Arsenal found the back of the net again, further doubling their lead to seemingly put the game beyond doubt, or would it?

Saliba once again fired a header towards goal, though his effort was rebounded by the crossbar before falling into the box. It was then cleared but only as far as Zinchenko, who fired it into the top right corner of the goal with a Kung-Fu kick-esque finish.

Arsenal continued to dominate the game as they chased a fourth, but there was a dramatic twist in the 83rd minute as Fabio Vieira saw red after a high challenge on Brownhill - the first straight red card of the Portuguese's career.

It offered a lifeline for the relegation-threatened visitors, but ultimately proved futile as, despite persistent pressure in the closing stages, they were unable to find even one goal, let alone the two needed to rescue a point.

After a lengthy stoppage for a head injury, as Jorginho was caught in the head by the boot of his teammate, Jakub Kiwior, Michael Oliver brought proceedings to an end.

Player of the match - William Saliba

The Frenchman put in a performance of the highest quality as his side earned all three points against Burnley. From his tackle to deny an almost certain goal early in the second half, to his goal and heavy involvement in another, it was really a performance to admire.

His all-round play was also really impressive, having had a pass success rate of 92%, as well as winning 75% of his duels.

He has long received high praise for his ability, and it is no wonder why after watching such a dominant and impactful display.