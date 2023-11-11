AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle: Cherries cruise to victory over injury-hit Newcastle

Bournemouth came into the game in the relegation zone following just one win from their opening eleven league games. Although their sole win this campaign did come in their last home game, against Burnley, when goals from Antoine Semenyo and Phillip Billing helped them over the line.

The game marked a reunion for AFC Bournemouth with their former manager and club legend Eddie Howe, but friendships were put to one side for this game.

Newcastle travelled to the south coast with an extremely injury-depleted squad, as Callum Wilson, Aleksander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Josh Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Javier Manquillo, and Matt Targett were all injured. They also had Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes suspended.

In terms of form, despite defeat in midweek in the Champions League away at Borussia Dortmund, the magpies came into this game unbeaten in their last 7 Premier League outings, including victory over Arsenal last time out.

Story of the Match:

Bournemouth started the game the better, with Nick Pope denying Antoine Semenyo and Ryan Christie with great saves before the break.

The cherries squandered countless chances in the first half, and were frustrated not to be ahead going into half time. Solanke saw an effort blocked by Jamal Lascelles as he bared down on goal, and Semenyo dragged a shot wide of the post as he burst into the box.

Newcastle offered little in way of threat going forward, but Bournemouth 'keeper Neto, in his first game back following injury, did well to deny Sean Longstaff after the midfielder's strike flew towards the top corner.

It wasn't until the 60th minute that Bournemouth took the lead they richly deserved. After intricate play on the edge of the box, the ball squirmed through to Dominic Solanke who lashed home his fourth league goal of the season.

It was a fortunate way that the ball came through to Solanke, but he made no mistake once the chance presented itself.

Solanke then doubled his side's lead 13 minutes later, as he flicked home following a scramble from Lewis Cook's corner.

Luis Sinisterra met the first ball from the corner and his header crashed against the post, and after a touch off a few defenders, Solanke was able to improvise and flick the ball past Pope to give the cherries some breathing space.

It was one way traffic throughout and if it weren't for Nick Pope it would've been an even greater scoreline. Luis Sinisterra came the closest to adding a third when his deflected strike was fantastically tipped over the bar by the Newcastle 'keeper, who was trying to prove why Gareth Southgate was wrong to exclude him from his most recent England squad.

When the Bournemouth fans began the 'olé's' in stoppage time, it was a representation of how the game had gone for them, in what was their best performance since Andoni Iraola was appointed in the summer.

The international break comes at a bad time for Bournemouth as they look to build on the momentum they have begun today, but it comes at a great time for Newcastle who seemed tired and in need of a break. Eddie Howe will be hoping he can have some of his key men back after the international break as his squad seems to be getting lighter every week.

The result leaves Bournemouth just outside the relegation zone in 17th, but with much more breathing space than there was before the game. Newcastle remain in 7th, 4 points behind Liverpool in fourth.

Player of the match: Dominic Solanke

In what was a fantastic team performance by The Cherries, it is hard to ignore the goalscorer Solanke.

It has often been a criticism of Solanke that he doesn't score enough goals, but after tonight he has matched his career-best tally of league goals and seems a changed man in front of goal.

If he can continue to perform in the same manner as against Newcastle, an England call up may not be far away.