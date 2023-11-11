Wolves 2 - 1 Tottenham post match player ratings

Another Tottenham game another game that you can’t keep your eyes off. Tottenham took the lead after four minutes and managed to keep that lead all the way into injury time.

That is where the drama started with Wolves snatching first an Equaliser through a stunning goal from substitute Pablo Sarabia.

then to nick the win in the final seconds with a Mario Lamina strike which sent Molineax into hysteria. This all after Tottenham started so well with a strike from Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Player Ratings

Guglielmo Vicario - 7

Made 2 good saves during the game and was unlucky to concede 2 late goals.

Pedro Porro - 7

Was up and down the right hand side all day, combined well with Kulusevski to provide an assist for Johnson’s goal.

Eric Dier - 6

Look shaken at times playing the high line but made a number of crucial interceptions. Is going to need to improve if Tottenham want to keep playing high.

Ben Davies - 8

Was Tottenhams best player composed in possession while making tackles and interceptions throughout the game. He played very well in his first start for Ange Postecoglou.

Emerson Royale - 6

Was assured at left back and did get forward well and combined well with Johnson.

Yves Bissoma - 5

Not Bissouma’s best game you could tell he was uncomfortable with the changes in the midfield, yellow carded and now will serve a 1 match ban, subbed 76th minute.

Papa Matar Sarr - 4

Tried all the time he was on the pitch but a far better in the deeper role he usually plays than the advanced role today subbed in the 63rd minute.

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg - 6

Most probably the best of the central midfielders was combative in the challenge but was poor with the ball. but the absence of Maddison was clear and the Dane tired late on, unable to track runners in key moments.

Dejan Kulusevski - 7

Was Tottenham’s main attacking outlet, struggled in the second half to get into the game as the Wolves pressure built.

Brennan Johnson - 7

Scored Tottenhams only goal and was a constant threat with his pace until he was substituted in the second half.



image credit gettyimages and Shaun Botterill

Heung Min Son - 4

Worst performance of the season for Son couldn’t really get into the game. You could really see that he misses Maddison.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6



Brought on for Sarr in the 63rd minute to shore up the midfield, working his way back to full fitness and you could see that.

Bryan Gil - 5

Came on for Johnson in the 75th minute, had some nice runs and got into the game quite well but seem to still be a bit lightweight and managed to get knocked of the ball more often than not.

Giovanni Lo Celso - 6

Came on for Bissouma in the 76th minute had a few nice touches but didn’t get enough time really to show what he could do but managed to force Sa into a flying save with a shot from the edge of the box. Gave away the free-kick late on that led to the winner.

Wolvehampton Wanderers

Jose Sa - 7

Only had a couple of saves to make in the game but did that well. Was competent in possession.

Craig Dawson - 7

Was booked late on but another solid performance from the veteran centre back. Defended well and kept Son in the most part.

Max Kilman - 7

Played well alongside Dawson was assured in the back 3 and also kept Son quiet tracking his runs.

Nelson Semado - 7

Very good today going forward creating chances and also defended well up against Johnson’s Pace. Got in behind Emerson time and again.

Toti Gomez - 6

Solid in defence, very strong up against Kulusevski, but managed him quite well.

Mario Lemina - 8

Scored the winner in injury time was combative in midfield and was solid. Was one of the reason why Wolves got better in the second half with his pressing.

image credit gettyimages and Shaun Botterill

Jean-Richer Bellegarde - 7

Wolves main attacking threat with his dribbling and pace caused the Spurs midfield issues with his quality.

Hwang Hee-Chan - 6

Missed a guilt edged chance in the 1st half but did get in behind Dier and Davies on a few occasions.

Rayan Ait Nouri - 4

Very poor from all the corners Wolves had never got past the 1st man on several occasions.

Matheus Cunha - 7

Constant threat with his direct dribbling and pace but was very wasteful in front of goal. But did provide the assist for the equaliser.

Joao Gomes - 6

Was the other half of the demolition team in midfield for Wolves. His job was done well breaking up the play.

Pablo Sarabia - 8

Great first touch and finish for the winning goal. Had a great cameo appearance.

Matt Doherty - 5

Was yellow card for decent at the end of the game. Defended well after coming on.

Sasa Kalajdzic -5

Missed a big chance to equalise but was a handful for the Tottenham defence.

Tommy Doyle - 6

Didn’t have enough time to make an impact.

Manager Ratings

Ange Postecoglou - 6

unfortunately with all the injuries Tottenham looked a bit disjointed and it’ll be down to Postecoglou to get the group together after the international break.

Gary O'Neil - 9

Didn’t stop pushing until the end and his team got their just rewards. His substitutions were the difference.