Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Salah and Jota brilliance lofts Reds to second

Mohamed Salah netted a brace as well as Diogo Jota getting on the score sheet for Liverpool in their convincing 3-0 victory against Brentford.

Two top class finishes by the Egyptian gave Liverpool relative breathing space but Jota’s excellent finish from outside the area compiled Brentford’s misery and completed a stunning afternoon for Liverpool in tough conditions.

Story Of The Match



Both teams started quickly in search of the lead and a continuation of their rapid starts to the campaign.

It was the hosts with the first opportunity as Cody Gakpo drove forward after picking up the ball in a central position, with the Dutch forward playing in the middle of the park due to a depleted Liverpool side warmed Mark Flekken’s gloves.

The Bees almost left Liverpool red faced at the back after a defensive scramble weren’t able to be cleared properly by the Reds, with Ethan Pinnock latching onto the loose ball but he couldn’t connect with it properly.

Liverpool looked dangerous with every bit of momentum they built up, and every attack forced Brentford far back and having to rigidly stave off the Reds.

Diogo Jota almost created an opening for himself after he broke his way into the penalty area, but a trailing leg of a Brentford defender thwarted the Portuguese attacker.

The partnership of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez has been duly highlighted of late for Liverpool, and the pair nearly linked up again as the Premier League Player of the Month, Salah, slid in the latter who’s drilled shot towards the near post was clawed away by Flekken.

Bryan Mbuemo spotted his first sign of goal after a ball into the area weren’t dealt with by Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Brentford attacker’s curled effort didn’t trouble Allison or the target for that matter.

Liverpool thought they’d led through Darwin Nunez as he left Flekken with no chance after a collected finish following a Dominik Szoboszlai effort, but the assistants flag and VAR was on hand to judge the goal marginally offside and the scores remained level.

The Uruguayan thought he’d finally broke the deadlock as he finished again following Joel Matip retrieve of a second ball, but the flag was up to deny him again.

Liverpool continued to push forward and efforts from the centre back partnership of Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip were both respectively denied, but it showed who the ascendancy was with and who was most likely to draw first blood.

Liverpool had to be wary of the quick and fast Brentford attack, and Allison was sprung into action as Mbuemo was sent away following an incise counter attack, but in typical Allison fashion, a fine stop kept the Bees out.

Nunez landed another glove on Flekken as he was sent away by Jota, but his sweep was beat away by the busy Brentford stopper.

Liverpool finally broke the deadlock after all the pressure, and it was the Egyptian Mo Salah again.

Neat interchange in the middle of the park sent Nunez away, who put away Salah and his finish painted a thousand words and the Anfield crowd rose to their feet in jubilation and relief as one finally counted.

Mo Salah celebrating yet another goal for Liverpool - (Photo: Alex Livesey/GETTY Images)

Flekken was forced to deny Nunez again as a powerfully drilled effort was only parried away by the Dutch shot-stopper, who’d had a busy afternoon.

On the turn, Salah reacted to Alexander-Arnold’s lofted ball into the area, but his volley is far too high to trouble Flekken.

Brentford almost equalised right after half time as Matip hacked down a Bees man, giving them a free-kick in risky territory. Mathias Jensen stepped up but Allison was able to turn it over as it looked destined for the back of the net.

One of the games biggest talking points arose when Christian Norgaard was left wailing and left the field hobbling after a heavy challenge with Endo, giving referee Paul Tierney a decision to make. Fortuitously, Endo rightfully weren’t brandished a red card for the challenge, much to the dismay of the Brentford contingency.

Salah netted again as the Reds earned a second goal and the cushion on the game.

Kostas Tsmikas fractionally kept the ball in play and dug a deep ball to the Egyptian, who make no mistake in firing past Flekken.

Another Salah strike doubles Liverpool’s lead - (Photo: John Powell/GETTY Images)

It was three soon after as Diogo Jota capped off a resounding display with a goal.

Tsimikas worked the ball very well down the left flank and found Jota, who shifted the ball onto his confident foot, took his markers out the game and fizzed home an unerring shot to put the game beyond Brentford.

Jota celebrating his strike and Liverpools

Player Of The Match

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The Egyptian was truly stunning for Liverpool - (Photo/

You could pinpoint many in that Liverpool team who were outstanding for 90 minutes, including the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, who’s been heavily criticised of late, who never stepped a foot wrong for the whole game, but you can’t look past Salah who was simply electrifying.

2 goals showed his clinical habits as he took his tally to 10 for the season, but he was simply explosive on the wings, leaving the Brentford defenders shell-shocked and always on their toes coming up against the Egyptian, who became simply unstoppable.