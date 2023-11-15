Chelsea vs Liverpool: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 7, 2023

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 03: Melanie Leupolz of Chelsea in action during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Kingsmeadow on May 03, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Getty Images)

First meets fifth this Saturday lunchtime at Stamford Bridge as SW6 hosts its second Women's Super League game of the season, following Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to The Bridge on opening day.

Chelsea come into this one off the back of a professional 3-0 victory of the blue side of Liverpool, Everton in the league. A win at Walton Hall Park with goals courtesy of Jessie Fleming, Sam Kerr and a third in three games from Aggie Beever-Jones sealed the win for Emma Hayes' side.

Matt Beard's Liverpool come into this one unbeaten away in the WSL, having beaten Arsenal on the opening day at the Emirates Stadium, and obtaining results at West Ham United and most recently, Tottenham where The Reds fell behind to Celin Bizet's stunning solo goal, but a second half header from Sophie Haug saw Beards side take a point back up North with them.

Team News:

Chelsea:

Emma Hayes' Chelsea head out to Madrid for their first UEFA Women's Champions League clash with Real Madrid with the full complement of players, despite long term absentees Guro Reiten, Catarina Macario and Katenna Svitkova.

Many Blues fans may have expected Hayes to rotate against Everton in their last league encounter, but The Toffee's gave Chelsea a stiffer and tougher test than they realised, which could potentially have a knock on affect in Emma Hayes' starting lineup choices for the Madrid and Liverpool clashes.

Liverpool:

Matt Beard's side are sweating on the fitness and impact of Mia Enderby's withdrawl, after the 18 year old was forced to withdraw before half time in the 1-1 draw with Spurs on Sunday.

The squad depth Liverpool have been able to bring together this season means the potential absence of players like Enderby, may not be so keenly felt.

Liverpool's bench on Sunday consisted of players such as Shanice Van Der Sanden, Yana Daniels, Natasha Flint, Missy Bo Kearns and Leanne Kiernan, showcasing the strength of the squad that Matt Beard and his team have built.

Predicted line ups:

Chelsea

Katrin-Berger (GK), Perisset, Bright, Carter, Charles, Cuthbert, Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, Fleming, Kirby, Kerr. (4-1-4-1).

Liverpool

Laws (GK), Fisk, Bonner, Clark, Hinds, Holland, Bo-Kearns, Nagano, Theresa Hobinger, Lawley, Haug, Van de Sanden. (4-3-3).

Key Players

Chelsea - Aggie Beever-Jones

When you think of impact subs, think of Rachel Williams at Manchester United this season, more historically you think of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Olivier Giroud, and now Aggie Beever-Jones could be well on her way to adding her name to that list.

Three in three for the affectionatley known 'ABJ', scoring against Brighton, Aston Villa and Everton , with her latest being the pick of the bunch.

Chelsea's Number 33 was fed in down the right hand side by Fran Kirby, before cutting inside onto her left foot and bending an effort into the top corner superbly, underlying her ability to score all types of goals.

Beever-Jones averages a goal every 22 minutes off the bench, having come onto the pitch with a desire to create an impact, averaging 1.8 shots per game too, Jones' impact on this Chelsea team thus far has been far greater than anyone could've imagined and at just 20 years old too, her future is looking to be very bright.

Liverpool - Marie Theresea Hobinger

The Reds number 14 has been the driving force of most good about Liverpool this season, another composed display at Brisbane Road against Spurs showed just why she is one of the first names on the team sheet for Matt Beard.

She's started six from six and has scored three goals this term too, an extremely impressive return for her first six games in England. Add into that she plays in the middle of the park and hasn't been booked yet this term, the cool headed Austrian has been a welcome addition to Liverpools midfield.

She will need to be at the top of her game if she is to out perform this Chelsea midfield, which will be no easy task, but one Hobinger can look forward too with optimism.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 18th November 2023.

How can I watch?

For UK Viewers, this match will be available to watch on BBC One.

What time does the match kick off?

The game will get underway at 1.30pm.