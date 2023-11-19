Nicoline Sorensen to retire from football at Christmas

Everton Women's forward Nicoline Sorensen has announced she will be retiring from professional football after The Toffees clash with Manchester City on Sunday 17th December.

The 26-year-old informed the club of her decision, with the Merseyside outfit "reluctantly" agreeing to release the Denmark international.

Sorensen in action for Everton (Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images)

What the club have said

Alan McTavish, CEO of Everton Women said: “Nicoline has been a key part of our squad over the past three years and signed a new one-year deal in the summer.

“However, she recently informed us of her plans to retire from professional football and, after careful consideration, we have reluctantly taken the decision to release her from her contract.

“She will remain part of the Women's Senior Team squad until our game with Manchester City on 17 December.

“Whatever Nicoline’s next steps are, on behalf of everyone at Everton, I would like to wish her all the very best for the future.”

The Dane made the switch to the blue half of Merseyside in 2020, and has been a fan favourite ever since.

She was integral to the Blues success in the 2020 FA Cup, where they finished as runners-up, with the new arrival scoring in the semi-final of the competition as Everton came out on top in the battle of the blues to beat Birmingham City.

In the same season she appeared in all 22 Women's Super League fixtures, immediately becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Misfortune was to come though, as she suffered a serious injury during another victory over the Brummies, meaning she was sidelined from September to the end of the season.

Despite this, it was the comeback that illustrated Sorensen's character and strengths, as she returned in scintillating form; helping the L4 outfit to a top six spot.

With four games until she departs for new beginnings, the Walton Hall Park faithful will be sure to give her a well deserved send off.