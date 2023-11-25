Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea: Magpies battle to beat bruised Chelsea

Newcastle United enjoyed a 4-1 win against ten-man Chelsea to remain in the battle for European qualification.

Alexander Isak gave the Magpies the lead after 13 minutes before Raheem Sterling equalised ten minutes later. But goals from Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon ensured that Newcastle would leave St James’ Park with all three points.

The first half was evenly contested, with both sides having opportunities to break away with the scoring.

Reece James saw red in the second half for a second bookable offence, which compiled the misery of the travelling Blues.

The win now sees Newcastle jump up to sixth in the Premier League table, with teams around them still to play. Chelsea drop down to 11th on goal difference.

Story of the match



Eddie Howe has been left scratching his head for a number of weeks with the injury list piling up. Before kick-off, we learnt that recent returnees Joe Willock (aggravated achilles) and Emil Krafth (illness) would not feature. Lewis Hall also missed out due to ineligibility, with Tino Livramento taking his place.

There was a glimmer of light however, as Alexander Isak made his return to the starting XI for the first time in over a month. Bruno Guimaraes also returned to the squad following suspension.

Newcastle’s bench consisted of three goalkeepers, and four players under the age of 21.

Chelsea on the other hand made two changes from their thrilling draw with Manchester City, with Benoit Badiashile replacing Axel Disasi, and Lesley Oguchukwu replacing Moises Caicedo.

Following a slow start, the first chance of the game came nine minutes in when Conor Gallagher made his way into the box before hitting a low shot across goal and wide.

Newcastle opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Isak after Chelsea failed to clear their lines and allowed 17-year-old Lewis Miley to play a sumptuous reverse pass to the Swede who rifled past Robert Sanchez.

22 minutes in, Kieran Trippier brought Sterling down just outside the box and received a yellow card for his troubles. The resulting free-kick was beautifully slotted home by Sterling, scoring his fifth goal of the season.

Just four minutes later, Newcastle looked as if they had restored their lead after Trippier launched the ball into the path of Joelinton inside the penalty area. But the Brazilian international thumped his free header wide of the mark.

Chelsea had two big chances in five minutes, when Enzo Fernandez forced Nick Pope into a fine stop and Gallagher scuffed his effort wide.

On the stroke of half-time, Trippier had the opportunity to make up for the earlier error that cost his side the lead. His free-kick from 30-yards out had beaten Sanchez but rattled the Chelsea crossbar.

Ten minutes into the second half, James received a yellow card for kicking the ball away.

Newcastle restored their lead on the hour mark, when Gordon’s cross met the head of Lascelles to score his first goal of the season.

It would prove to be a joyous minute for Toon fans, as Joelinton capitalised on Thiago Silva’s sloppy pass. He made no mistake this time around, and side footed the ball past Sanchez to give the Magpies a two goal cushion.

In the 73rd minute, Chelsea’s woes worsened as James was dismissed for a foul on Gordon.

Newcastle had a chance to make it four just three minutes later, when Marc Cucurella’s clearance found Fabian Schar, but his effort from the edge of the box was palmed away by Sanchez.

The Magpies would get their fourth in the 83rd minute, when Miguel Almiron played Gordon through past the Chelsea back line, who worked his way into the box before firing home from across goal with bodies in the way.

In the final ten minutes of the game, three players made their Premier League debut for Newcastle: Alex Murphy, Michael Ndiweni and Amadou Diallo.

The win gives Newcastle a big morale boost ahead of a vital game in the Champions League against Paris Saint Germain. Chelsea have a week to lick their wounds, and will be hoping to bounce back against Brighton in their next game.

Player of the match - Anthony Gordon

The young winger looks to be improving every time he steps on the pitch, and the game against Chelsea was no exception. A goal and an assist at vital points in the game gave Newcastle the comfort of securing all three points.

With the number of injuries in the squad, Gordon has been the shining light that has allowed Toon fans to ‘keep the faith’.