Four things we learnt from Arsenal's 1-0 win over Brentford

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League table after a 1-0 win away to Brentford on Saturday evening.

Both teams had their chances in this games and Arsenal thought they had taken the lead in the first half when Leandro Trossard headed home after an initial save from Mark Flakken. However, it was ruled out by VAR.

A 0-0 draw was beckoning for both sides, as the game appeared to be heading for a goalless encounter. But then, Arsenal smelt blood and grabbed the game winner late on as Kai Havertz headed home from a Bukayo Saka cross in the 89th minute.

After Manchester City dropped points in the lunchtime kick-off, the Gunners now sit one point clear of the reigning champions. Here are they key talking points from Saturday's London derby.

Brentford miss Ivan Toney

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is tackled by Brentford's Yoane Wissa during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Arsenal FC at Gtech Community Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Brentford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Brentford have done fine in striker Ivan Toney’s absence, with Yoane Wissa being a capable replacement alongside Bryan Mbeumo. Between them they have contributed with nine goals and three assists between them in the Premier League this season, 50% of the team’s total goals and 23% of their assists.

It was clear in the game that they missed the cutting edge of Toney, a player linked with a £60 million move to Arsenal in the summer. In his last six league games, Wissa has just one goal and one assist. Prior to these games, he had not scored or assisted since the second game of the season.

With 32 goals and nine assists across two seasons, including 20 goals and four assists in 2022/23, Toney’s quality is there to see and his return cannot be more needed, especially with Mbeumo and Wissa set to depart from the team to play in the African Cup of Nations.

Aaron Ramsdale fails to capitalise on opportunity

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Arsenal FC at Gtech Community Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has lost his place in the side recently, with manager Mikel Arteta going with loan singing David Raya instead.

However, due to him being on loan from Brentford, Ramsdale got his chance back in the side. Whilst they won, it was far from a convincing first half performance from the former Bournemouth and Sheffield United shot stopper.

He almost gifted the home side a goal early in the game and was fortunate not to be punished by Wissa and Mbeumo, with Declan Rice saving the day with a goal line clearance.

Arsenal face Lens and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next two games and you would expect Raya to resume his role as their number one between the sticks.

Plenty of positives for Brentford despite loss

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Arsenal FC at Gtech Community Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Currently sat in 11th place, six points off a European spot, Brentford have done extremely well considering Toney has been absent. With a win against Chelsea earlier this season, this team has managed to cope with the big boys and they gave Arsenal a good run for their money,

Of course, it is never nice to lose, but they will be inspired by the fact they took the Gunners down to the wire. We saw them get wins against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United last season and they almost gained another excellent point against the big six on Saturday evening.

Thomas Frank deserves a lot of praise for the job he has done, taking the team from the Championship to the Premier League and avoiding any form of relegation battle. Just think what this team can do when Toney is back from suspension in January.

Declan Rice is money well spent

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrates following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Arsenal FC at Gtech Community Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal should have won the league last season but suffered a late season collapse. Over the summer, the club addressed an area of need by signing Declan Rice from West Ham United for £105 million.

He has been every bit as good as his transfer fee suggests, with another excellent performance against Brentford.

Not only did he have that aforementioned goal line clearance, but he was solid all game. He provided a real level of comfort to the midfield, setting the tempo and controlling the middle of the pitch.

We have seen teams before complete the final piece of the jigsaw, whether this was Eric Cantona at Man United or Alisson Becker's arrival at Liverpool. Rice may just prove to be that next title defining transfer.