Everton 0 - 3 Manchester United: Player Ratings

Manchester United beat a frustrated Everton side by three goals, one of which will certainly be shown again and again for years to come.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring in the third minute with an outrageous, perfectly executed overhead kick which left the Everton fans stunned and the United fans jubilant.

The scoreline seemingly flattered the Manchester-based team Everton actually managed to have more shots with 24 compared to United's nine.

Player Ratings - Everton

Jordan Pickford - 5/10 - Pickford can feel hard done by, as although he conceded three goals, he couldn't really do much about them. Any goalkeeper on the planet would've struggled with the opener and Marcus Rashford's penalty was struck into the roof of the net.

Ashley Young - 4/10 - Despite giving away a penalty and being lucky to avoid a second yellow card, Young managed to deal with Garnacho fairly well after losing him for the first goal.

Vitali Mykolenko - 5/10 - Mykolenko came very close to scoring a stunner after his effort from range rattled Andre Onana's crossbar, he was caught out by some quick football by Diogo Dalot and Rashford which led to the opener.

James Tarkowski - 5/10 - Tarkowski had a mixed game as he often managed to win the duels between Anthony Martial, but he lost sight completely of Martial for the third goal.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 6/10 - A solid display from the young defender as he looked aerially dominant and strong in the challenge.

Idrissa Gueye - 4/10 - A poor performance as many of his passes missed the mark, he was eventually booked after making one too many reckless challenges.

James Garner - 5/10 - He kept trying to make something happen but displayed inconsistent tendencies against his previous employers and was slipped past by Kobbie Mainoo a few too many times.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 5/10 - Missed a crucial chance to put Everton level and was inconsistent in his pressing, a silly booking for dissent summed up his evening.

Jack Harrison - 3/10 - Displayed very little attacking threat throughout and made life very simple for a returning Luke Shaw.

Dwight McNeil - 5/10 - Created a couple of chances in the first half but then disappeared in the second half before being substituted.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7/10 - Got the better of Victor Lindelof most of the time, however all of his efforts were either too soft or too close to Onana for there to be any real threat.

Nathan Patterson (On 72 for Young) - 3/10 - Watched on as United scored a third and added nothing offensively for Everton.

Arnaut Danjuma (On 72 for McNeil) - 4/10 - Managed to get on the ball a couple of times but did not make anything happen when on it.

Youssef Chermiti (On 82 for Calvert-Lewin) - 4/10 - Had a shot late on that went whistling wide, but didn't do much else.

Lewis Dobbin (On 90 for Doucoure) - Didn't have time to make a positive or negative impact in a cameo appearance.

Player Ratings - Manchester United

Andre Onana - 7/10 - Looked comfortable on the ball and never really looked as if he was going to concede.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10 - Provided the assist for Garnacho's wonder goal and looked assured and confident when defending.

Luke Shaw - 7/10 - Added much-needed stability to the left-hand side of the pitch and provided more opportunities going forward.

Victor Lindelof - 6/10 - Was bullied far too easily by Calvert-Lewin and looked weak when defending, but on the ball was able to play some good passes to maintain width.

Harry Maguire - 8/10 - He was strong and dominant when up against Calvert-Lewin and looked comfortable taking the ball and looking for passes.

Scott McTominay - 5/10 - Went missing in the midfield for large parts of the game and did not add anything defensively or offensively.

Kobbie Mainoo - 9/10 - Looked far more experienced than he really is as he picked up the ball on the half turn and was able to dictate play from deep. A man-of-the-match-worthy performance from the young man on his full debut.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10 - During the first half he was very quiet however he showed good leadership in giving the penalty to Rashford and enjoyed good linkup play with Anthony Martial for the third goal.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10 - Got his goal from the spot, but it was more of the same as his dribbles lacked conviction and he failed to create anything of real substance.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8/10 - Scored possibly the goal of the season already with a technical masterclass of a goal which left the keeper with no chance.

Anthony Martial - 7/10 - Was quiet during the first half, however, he came alive in specific moments to take the game away from Everton, he won the penalty after drawing contact from Ashley Young. And then scored the third goal with a delightful dinked finish past Pickford.

Facundo Pellistri (On 72 for Garnacho) - 7/10 - Came off the bench to contribute in the build up for the third goal.

Sofyan Amrabat (On 72 for Mainoo) - 6/10 - Was a strong substitute brought on to see the game out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (On 76 for Shaw) - 6/10 - Helped see the game out with a clean sheet.

Hannibal MeJbri (On 84 for Martial) - Was a brief cameo but didn't make a mistake.